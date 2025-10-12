6 Best New Items From Target’s Hallmark Christmas Line

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas is just around the corner, and for those eager to welcome the holiday spirit with open arms, Target is already brimming with festive cheer. Known for being a one-stop shop during the season, the big box retailer is once again delivering everything you need to make the holidays extra magical—from twinkling lights and cozy stockings to beautifully wrapped gifts. This year, their Hallmark Christmas line is especially charming, offering heartwarming new items that capture the joy and nostalgia of the season. Here are six of the best new pieces from the collection to help you usher in the holidays in style.

Holiday bedding sets to love

There’s something almost enchanting about swapping out your everyday bedding for something seasonal—it’s the simplest design move that instantly makes a room feel merry. The Hallmark collection includes three such options that bring instant holiday character to your space—no tree trimming required—while still being as comfy and livable as your year‑round bedding.

They all cost $70 for a queen and $80 for a king and come with a lightweight quilt and two coordinating pillow shams.

If you’re dreaming of a cozy cabin Christmas, this quilt set brings the forest to you. Featuring a nostalgic pattern of evergreen trees on soft green flannel, it’s perfect for creating a peaceful, wintry vibe in your bedroom. Plus, the breathable flannel keeps things warm without feeling too heavy, making it ideal for layering through the season.

For a more subtle, nature-inspired holiday look, this quilt set offers a serene design of delicate winter greenery and contrasting red berries. The neutral tones and soft textures feel both festive and elegant, giving your space a seasonal refresh without overwhelming your existing decor.

Nothing says holiday classic like red plaid, and this comforter set delivers that traditional Christmas look in spades. The bold pattern and rich color instantly cozy up any room, while the flannel fabric wraps you in softness all winter long.

Pillow shams that make perfect accessories

Accessories are the icing on the cake that elevate holiday bedding from pretty to picture‑perfect—and Hallmark’s seasonal pillows make an ideal finishing touch. Each of these 12 x 16-inch decorative pillows is $20.

This adorable pup, complete with a wagging tail, green collar, and a plaid-wrapped gift, brings instant joy to any holiday setup. With its soft, ivory teddy-texture and playful embroidery, this lovable pillow adds a whimsical touch that’s equal parts cozy and cheerful.

Sweet and full of charm, this gingerbread house pillow sham is like a holiday cookie come to life. The vibrant red backdrop, paired with delicate embroidered “icing” details, makes it an eye-catching accent that feels straight out of a Hallmark movie. Add it to your bedding or sofa to instantly evoke the warmth and nostalgia of the season.

Finally, you can bring a touch of twinkle to your bed, reading nook, couch, or guest room with this festive tree pillow sham. Embellished with stitched ornaments and metallic accents, it’s a small accessory that makes a big impact. Whether paired with a themed quilt or styled on its own, it captures the magic of trimming the tree—no messy pine needles required.