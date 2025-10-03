5 New Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiering This Month

As soon as the leaves start changing, I want nothing more than to put on my softest loungewear, curl up on the couch under a warm blanket, and watch a cozy movie. And is there anything cozier than a Hallmark Christmas movie? I couldn’t care less that it’s only October; if Hallmark says it’s time to watch a corny, feel-good flick, then I’m starting the holidays early this year. Ahead, find out which new Hallmark Christmas movies and series are premiering this month.

RELATED: 7 Best New Netflix Shows to Watch This October.

The Hallmark Channel recently announced that its 16th annual Countdown to Christmas will kick off on Friday, October 17, with a slate of 24 brand-new movies that will premiere every Saturday and Sunday until the big day. Here’s some more info on the movies and shows that you can catch this month.

1. Mistletoe Murders (Oct. 17)

Play

Cozy mystery meets Hallmark Christmas in this new series. It kicks off on Friday, Oct. 17, with two new episodes airing every Friday through Dec. 15.

In the “quaint tourist town” of Fletcher’s Grove, Emily Lane owns an all-year Christmas shop. But don’t let this wholesome exterior fool you: Emily is secretly running around solving local murders. And for the show’s second season, she’s getting some help from a handsome detective.

2. A Royal Montana Christmas (Oct. 18)

Cowboys are really having their moment right now, from a plethora of new romance books to TV series like Ransom Canyon and Yellowstone. So, naturally, Hallmark has gotten in the game, too, with a cowboy-themed Christmas movie.

However, in this case, it’s a real-life princess who visits the Montana ranch and gets swept up by a hunky, horse-riding man. Will she return to her royal duties or trade it all in for a quiet life out west? We all know the answer, but it doesn’t make us want to watch any less.

3. A Christmas Angel Match (Oct. 19)

Christmas angels typically work on holiday matchmaking alone, but this year, the Christmas Connection Department tells Monica and Michael they must work together. What ensues is an opposites-attract love story that’ll tug at your heartstrings.

RELATED: 7 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Experience in Real Life.

4. Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper! (Oct. 25)

Optimistic weatherman Ted Cooper is determined to break his streak of bad-luck Christmases, but, of course, when he heads to his small hometown for the holidays, he’s faced with a series of missteps. But things turn around when Ted reconnects with a charming cast of characters from his high school days, including the woman he secretly had a crush on during his teen years.

5. Finding Mr. Christmas (Oct. 27)

Play

Everyone’s favorite Hallmark star and cute-as-can-be television personality, Jonathan Bennett, hosts this reality series that follows 10 aspiring actors on their journey to become the network’s next big star. For its second season, you can expect gingerbread house-making competitions, horseback riding challenges, and more.