5 Best New Netflix Shows to Watch This November

Get ready for a gritty thriller and a presidential historical drama.

Whether you’re burning out on scary movies leading up to Halloween or you simply haven’t had enough time to watch all of the new shows that dropped in October, you won’t have much downtime when it comes to Netflix through November. The grandaddy of all streaming services is keeping up the pace with a set of new shows, new seasons, and more. The binge-worthy programs run the gamut, from historical drama to a gritty new thriller from a legendary creator—and even the return of a critically acclaimed comedy. Here are some of the best new Netflix shows we’re excited to watch in November 2025.

1 | The Beast in Me (Nov. 13)

Color me excited: This new series comes from creator Gabe Rotter, who famously brought The X-Files to life decades ago. It stars Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs, a prolific author who becomes reclusive and withdrawn after the sudden death of her young son.

But soon, her life begins to mimic one of her novels when real estate mogul Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys) moves in next door, not long after he was named the prime suspect in his wife’s murder. Aggie then finds herself drawn into the mystery surrounding her new neighbor—and soon realizes the danger she’s putting herself in.

“It really is about all of our complicity,” Howard Gordon, the series’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer, told Netflix blog Tudum. “Whether it’s Monica Lewinsky or Amanda Knox or Nile Jarvis or whatever, sometimes we are quick to make assumptions. But when we are forced to look at it from another angle, do we have the humility and the compassion to listen and to revise the narrative?”

It’s obviously exciting to see an amazing cast and great production teams join forces for something new, and I find it hard to believe this is any exception. Danes has always shone brightest in tortured roles like these (Gordon was also the showrunner on Homeland, to boot), and Rhys proved he’s fully able to play a layered, mysterious, and intriguing character with his time on The Americans. I’m fully banking on this to be my mid-month binge, or maybe even a post-Thanksgiving weekend watch.

2 | Death by Lightning (Nov. 6)

Presidential assassinations always carry heavy consequences, but even though there have been four in American history, not all are equally commemorated.

This four-part miniseries follows President James Garfield (played by Michael Shannon), who enters office in the late 19th century amid sweeping societal and cultural changes in the U.S. However, the reluctant Commander-in-Chief is gunned down by fanatical supporter Charles Guiteau (played by Matthew Macfayden) at a crucial moment in his term. With a supporting cast like Bradley Whitford, Nick Offerman, and Betty Gilpin, this is bound to be a hit.

“It’s been the thrill of a lifetime seeing this crack team come together to bring James Garfield and his cohort back from the annals of long-forgotten history,” series creator Mike Makowsky told Tudum. “Six years into working on this project, it’s a story I still can’t believe is true—in all its wild, tragic glory—and it somehow feels even more relevant to our world today than ever before.”

As someone who loves historical drama, I’m already poised to love this show. But when you combine the fact that Michael Shannon is another actor I would watch in absolutely anything (not to mention being surrounded by stellar castmates) with the fact that this is a strangely understudied inflection point in American history, I am a true shoo-in to hit the play button on this.

3 | Stranger Things: Season 5, Volume 1 (Nov. 26)

All things must come to an end, including some of our favorite hit TV shows. This month, Stranger Things will begin its final run with the first four episodes of its last season. But true to form, the fan favorite isn’t going out quietly, tying up all of its loose ends as we say goodbye to the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, one last time.

“I think what’s unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season 4,” Ross Duffer, the show’s co-creator, told Tudum. “We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school, and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start.”

The last season has actually served as a reminder for me to catch up on the recent seasons I’ve missed (whoops), and I might even spend November rewatching the entire series so I can cap it off with the plotlines fresh in my mind. After all, it’s been nearly a decade since this show first started—which is easier to believe when you look at the suddenly fully grown cast! Regardless, this could be placed firmly in “must-watch” territory.

4 | A Man on the Inside (Nov. 20)

As the chilly weather and shorter daylight hours begin to settle in through November, it’s always nice to have a comedy you can count on to lift your spirits.

This month, Ted Danson is coming back with the second season of this Netflix original about a widowed retiree who chooses to reenter the workforce as a private investigator’s assistant. After cracking the case on a stolen ruby necklace, this next set of episodes will see a new case set on a college campus, along with some new supporting cast members—including Danson’s wife, Mary Steenburgen.

If you look at the structure of this show for even just a few seconds, it starts bearing a vague resemblance to Only Murders in the Building (which is a good thing!), albeit without the podcast. In the same vein, A Man on the Inside works because Danson has some of the best innate comedic chops to make it all work while seemingly effortless. It’s also not a bad family watch if you’re entertaining post-Thanksgiving guests!

5 | Selling the OC: Season 4 (Nov. 12)

Who’s ready to dive into the drama of high-ticket California real estate once again?! This offshoot is one of the more appealing properties in the constantly expanding, ever-popular Selling Sunset reality universe. In the fourth season, we’re seeing more of the same complications that come with selling massive homes in coastal southern California and all of the interoffice issues that come with it.

It’s been interesting for me to watch this Netflix franchise slowly approach Bravo-levels of reality notoriety. This has also brought a level of self-awareness to many of the show’s personalities, who know they need to feed into storylines to keep their coveted place on the cast. It’s low-investment, low-stakes watching, and the kind of show you can use to shut your brain down for a while. That, or to help fantasize about moving to a mansion on the beach. Either works!