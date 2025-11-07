6 Classic Holiday Movies Getting a Streaming Comeback This November

Rewatching these films is as much a seasonal tradition as eggnog and gingerbread houses.

Everyone knows that once Halloween has passed, the holiday season can officially kick off again—including the movies we watch. That’s why this month, most of the top streaming services are bringing back some of the most beloved holiday and Christmas movies ever released. Whether you’re looking for something to officially switch the mood over after Thanksgiving dinner or find yourself caught in an early snowstorm, there’s already plenty of great festive flicks to pick from. Here are some of the classic holiday movies we’ll be rewatching when they get their streaming comeback in November 2025.

1. A Christmas Story (HBO Max)

We all paint a rosy picture of childhood Christmas memories. But if you look back hard enough, a lot of the happy memories are surrounded by plenty of mishaps that test the depths of your holiday spirit. And if there’s any film to perfectly capture Christmas chaos, it’s this relatable tale of a young boy named Ralphie who wants nothing more than to avoid bullies and open one very special present.

Arguably, this classic is one that has earned the love and respect of multiple generations. Besides the fact that audiences are now nostalgic for a movie about holiday nostalgia, it’s the kind of film that gets an annual rewatch precisely because it’s so perfectly packaged with the right proportions of comedy and sentimentality.

It’s also the perfect movie to put on repeat in the background throughout the season as a “comfort watch,” because even after dozens of rewatches, it never seems to get old.

2. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Peacock)

By now, the Grinch has become an irreplaceable modern addition to Christmas lore. But even after watching it for what feels like the hundredth time, this 1966 animated classic feels as timeless as anything related to the holidays, making it a perfect annual rewatch. (And even though it doesn’t hold up quite as well just 25 years later, the 2000 Jim Carrey live-action film version is worth an occasional revisiting, too.)

3. ELF (Hulu)

In this modern classic, Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) is raised in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole before discovering he’s a human and heading to New York to build a relationship with his biological father (James Caan).

It’s hard to believe that just over two decades have passed since this film’s release, but it’s just as sharp and heartwarming a viewing experience as the day it came out. A huge part of this is Ferrell’s performance and the unique style of humor he brings to the movie that appeals to both kids and full-grown adults. It’s a perfect family rewatch or mood lifter if you’re feeling at all glum about the holidays this year.

4 | National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (HBO Max)

Sometimes, the key to success during the holidays is just to laugh off the missteps and chaos. But in this 1989 classic, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his perennially unlucky family can’t seem to stay out of trouble from the moment they bring home their (very oversized) Christmas tree.

From a stream of visiting kooky family members to overly complicated light decorations, the over-the-top representations of familiar holiday gripes make this movie unexpectedly relatable.

However, what makes it rewatchable is its perfect blend of slapstick humor with a hilarious script and all-around fantastic comedic performances (especially Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie). This is a good one to pull out if you’re ever feeling hopeless or overwhelmed by your holiday arrangements.

5. Home Alone (Disney+)

In what might be the most enduring warning to overextended, busy parents everywhere, there’s almost nothing dated about this 1990 holiday classic (well, except maybe the McCallister home’s nostalgia-inspiring decor).

When you take a precocious child actor like Macaulay Culkin, combine it with zany and ultimately hapless villain roles played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and tie it all together with a heartfelt comedic performance by Catherine O’Hara, it’s no wonder that a rewatch of this movie hits every year like a paint can to the face. Elder millennials who grew up idolizing Kevin McCallister will especially appreciate revisiting this one.

6. The Holiday (Amazon Prime Video)

While the idea of swapping homes with someone today might not seem like a novel idea, the premise of this holiday-centered romantic comedy was unique when it was released just shy of two decades ago. But in true Nancy Meyers style, the down-on-their-luck main protagonists (Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz) make trading places across the Atlantic seem like a perfectly natural (and almost effortless) way to find love.

With much better performances and a punchier script than the genre typically sees, this movie still acts as a modern escapist fairy tale that never becomes sappy or saccharine.