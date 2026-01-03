5 Must-Watch New Netflix Shows Dropping This January

Get ready for a period romance and a ton of mysteries!

Ask any television fan, and they’ll tell you that 2025 was a solid year for television, with what seemed like a never-ending stream of mainstream hits and underrated series. But now, as we kick off 2026, it’s clear that there’s still plenty more great viewing opportunities to come. Netflix is starting the new year off with plenty of must-see series, from a suspenseful thriller to the return of a beloved period piece romance. And if you’ve resolved to find a new binge-worthy program, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here. Read on for the must-watch new Netflix shows dropping this January.

1. HIS & HERS (Jan. 8)

If there’s anything you could argue people are buzzing the most about, it’s this gritty thriller adaptation of the popular Alice Feeney novel. It stars Tessa Thompson as a recently reclusive former news anchor who becomes intrigued by a murder in her small hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia. But as she finds renewed vigor in her independent investigation, the detective leading the case (played by the ever fantastic Jon Bernthal) begins to question whether or not she’s involved in the crime herself.

During the dreary days of January, this is the sort of stuff binge sessions are made of. Anything to put off having to go outside after a month of holiday craziness, at least! I’ll likely have a whole thing of popcorn ready to go when I hit play.

2. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Jan. 15)

I grew up as a massive fan of mystery novels, and no one was higher on my list than Agatha Christie. That’s why I’ll absolutely be tuning into this recent U.K. import, which follows Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (Mia McKenna-Bruce) unraveling a murder mystery in 1925 England.

While I know the story will keep me intrigued, I’m also happy that the truly fantastic McKenna-Bruce is joined by an equally dazzling cast, including Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. It’s the classic kind of whodunit that makes watching TV fun again!

3. Bridgerton: Season 4, part 1 (Jan. 29)

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s back! The openly risqué period piece that stormed onto the scene just a few years ago is kicking off 2026 with another installment of episodes (in this case, half of one season). This time, Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers will begin focusing on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), stepping into the limelight as he chases an unknown love interest he meets during a masquerade ball.

From the synopsis, it’s clear that this season takes a page or two out of Cinderella (minor semi-spoiler: his love interest happens to be a maid). But given how the show hasn’t lost its punchy script, phenomenal costuming, dazzling set design, and overall fantastic cast, I’d say it’s going to be much more than just a typical fairy-tale retread.

4. Land of Sin (Jan. 2)

There’s a bit of a theme here, but if you’re in the mood for another gritty mystery for your January viewing pleasure, Netflix has got you covered. This Swedish import follows the investigation of the murder of a young teenager on the remote Bjäre peninsula. But once detectives start looking into the crime, they realize a long-running family feud could be at the root of the wrongdoing.

By now, I’m realizing that imported crime dramas and mysteries tend to be much darker and gripping than their domestic counterparts—and if I’m being honest, they tend to be a little better overall on average. And since this kicks off so early in the month, there’s a good chance I start with this show before anything else even premieres!

5. Run Away (Jan. 1)

OK, so sue me: Netflix is apparently making January mystery month! In another U.K. import, this is an adaptation installment from a popular Harlan Coben novel. This eight-episode miniseries follows the case of a man whose daughter’s disappearance begins to unravel his seemingly perfect life.

I’ve heard so much about other Coben adaptations that there’s a decent chance I will hit play on this. And with a great cast that includes James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver, I have relatively high hopes it will live up to its reputation.