4 Best New Netflix Christmas Movies to Stream This Week

From romantic comedies to hilarious capers, there's plenty of reasons to hit play.

Even though it’s never really easy, deciding what to watch during December can be particularly tricky. But if you’re one of those people who are willing to take a break from all of the underrated shows and movies they missed from earlier this year, the obvious answer is usually diving into the festive world of Christmas movies. And while there’s nothing wrong with hitting play on a tried and true classic or annual comfort rewatch, it feels like it’s easier than ever this year to find a new favorite, thanks to the sheer number of films premiering. If you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit, here are some of the best new Netflix Christmas movies you should stream.

1. A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Most holiday movies tend to focus on couples falling in love amid the run-up to Christmas. But what about finding a reason to save an ending relationship? In this holiday rom-com, one woman (90s icon Alicia Silverstone) realizes in the middle of her amicable divorce from her husband (Oliver Hudson) that there might still be something worth fighting for in their marriage.

As the kind of little light-hearted content we all need to help unwind during the craziness of the holidays, I feel like it’s at least worth giving this cute (and relatively short at just 91 minutes) film a chance. Besides, with a supporting case that includes Melissa Joan Hart (more ’90s icons!) and Jameela Jamil, I suspect this has a stronger fighting chance than your typical Christmas rom-com fare.

2. Champagne Problems

Ever wondered what Emily in Paris might look like if it did a holiday arc? In this new film, a high-powered and career-obsessed American executive (Minka Kelly) sends herself to France to finalize the purchase of an iconic champagne house in the run-up to Christmas. But as you might expect from a seasonal rom-com, she soon realizes that one of the key players in her acquisition is—surprise!—a handsome and charming Frenchman (Tom Wozniczka). They soon find themselves swept up in their feelings and the spirit of the season.

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys a little wanderlust with your holiday content, this is a no-brainer pick for you. I’ve already noticed a bit of similarity in how people are enjoying this movie with last year’s Lindsay Lohan Ireland-set rom-com, Irish Wish, in that groups of friends are getting together and popping bottles of champagne while they watch this French fantasy (and also to laugh at some of the corny lines, but that’s also kind of the point with many of these movies).

3. Jingle Bell Heist

The stress of the holiday season can sometimes be enough to push people into breaking bad. In this heist rom-com, an overworked retail employee (Olivia Holt) and an underappreciated security systems expert (Connor Swindells) plan a Christmastime robbery to get back at the cruel owner of a fancy London department store. But of course, things go beyond their planned caper when they begin to catch feelings for one another.

Even as a combination of formulas, I have to admit that this premise is at least a little original for the season! This could also be a good swap-in for Love, Actually or The Holiday if you’re looking for something festive that’s set in the U.K.

4. My Secret Santa

Anyone who’s a fan of the classic Mrs. Doubtfire might find something to love in this Christmas rom-com. It follows a woman (Alexandra Breckenridge) who develops an elaborate costume to land a job as a seasonal Santa at her local ski resort. However, once she’s landed the job, she begins to develop feelings for her boss—all while he has no idea about her double identity.

While the secret drag identity is absolutely not new to the romance genre, this looks a shade different enough to work, especially as a holiday vehicle. This low-stakes comedy could be just the thing you need to get out of that winter slump!