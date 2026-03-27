10 Best New Beach Reads Everyone Will Be Talking About This Summer

New titles from Carley Fortune, Annabel Monaghan, and Jessica Knoll.

A cute new swimsuit? Check. Sunscreen and yummy snacks? Double check. Reading material? Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you love getting lost in a swoon-worthy romance or gripping your beach towel in suspense, I’ve rounded up the 10 hottest new books everyone will be talking about this summer. So, let’s dive in!

RELATED: The 28 Most Famous Historical Fiction Books You Need to Read.

1 Two Kinds of Stranger by Steve Cavanagh

Out now!

Steve Cavanagh knows how to keep readers on the edge of their seats. Two Kinds of Stranger (on sale for $27) follows kindhearted social media influencer Elly Parker, who lends a helping hand to a distressed stranger, who, unbeknownst to her, is a serial killer.

2 Go Gentle by Maria Semple

Coming April 14

From the author of Where’d You Go, Bernadette comes another tale of reinvention. In Go Gentle (on sale for $21), readers meet Adora Hazzard, a Stoic philosopher and divorcée on the Upper West Side whose life is turned upside down when a charming stranger waltzes into her life.

3 Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune

Coming May 5

The queen of beach reads is back with her fifth novel, Our Perfect Storm (on sale for $21). It centers on estranged best friends Frankie and George, who reconnect after Frankie’s fiancé abandons her on their wedding day. As a last-ditch effort to save their friendship and boost Frankie’s spirits, George suggests they go on her honeymoon…and well, the story unfolds from there.

RELATED: 6 Thrillers That Won’t Keep You Up at Night.

4 Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan

Coming May 26

Whenever I’m in a reading rut, Annabel Monaghan always pulls me out of it. Her latest novel follows Dolly Brick, a dedicated single mom who unexpectedly finds herself in a fake relationship with the town’s most eligible (and wealthiest) bachelor. Add Dolly All The Time (on sale for $15) to your Memorial Day Weekend TBR list.

5 They All Fall in Love at the End by Haili Blassingame

Coming June 2

Things are getting deliciously messy in Haili Blassingame‘s literary debut, They All Fall in Love at the End ($29). Stumbling into a forbidden love triangle wasn’t on Cat St. Clair’s bingo card, yet here she is in an open relationship and falling for her boyfriend’s best friend…and his girlfriend. Drama!

6 Walking Red Flag: Dating Advice from Your Favorite Guy Friend by Jared Freid

Coming June 9

Marketed as “your must-have survival guide for today’s dating landscape,” Walking Red Flag (on sale for $27) breaks down the highs and lows of modern dating in funny (and sometimes brutally honest) bite-sized entries. This debut novel comes from comedian and Betches podcast host Jared Freid.

7 Helpless by Jessica Knoll

Coming July 7

Part thrilling, part seductive: Helpless (on sale for $20) by Jessica Knoll will leave you reeling in more ways than one. When college exes Faye and Henry reunite on campus for a funeral, old patterns resurface, and before she knows it, Faye is agreeing to a late-night drink with her former flame—only to wake up captive in his remote cabin in the mountains.

RELATED: 7 Twisty, Seductive Page-Turners for Fans of “The Hunting Wives.”

8 The Romance Revival by Christina Lauren

Coming July 14

If second-chance romance is your trope kryptonite, don’t miss Christina Lauren‘s forthcoming novel, The Romance Revival (on sale for $20), out this July. Three years after a whirlwind Vegas elopement, Emery and Luca must find their way back to each other when a near-fatal accident leaves Luca without his memories.

9 The Obsessed by Lizzie Buehler

Coming July 28

Lost in life, Astrid starts a PhD program, determined to embody the principles of Russian American novelist Sofiya Sova’s work. After her long-term boyfriend moves to Japan, Astrid meets Elijah, another Sova devotee, through a dating app, and she begins mapping her favorite novel’s love story onto her own life…until Elijah begins to drift away. The Obsessed (on sale for $28) hit shelves this July/

10 Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty

Coming August 25

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! The long-awaited sequel to Big Little Lies reunites us with the women of Monterey—Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie—now 10 years later. Their kids are navigating teendom, family drama has reached new heights, and a mysterious new figure is causing havoc on campus. Grab Big Little Truths (on sale for $28) now to get ready for season three of Big Little Lies, coming to HBO later this year.