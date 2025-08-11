7 Twisty, Seductive Page-Turners for Fans of “The Hunting Wives”

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

I binged May Cobb‘s The Hunting Wives in one weekend back in early 2022, and I was instantly hooked. So when I heard it was being adapted into a TV series led by Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, I knew we (A.K.A., the readers) were going to be in safe hands, and secondly, we were in for a wild ride.

The thriller is about a couple from Boston who relocate to a small, conservative Texas town for work. At her husband’s request, Sophie (Snow) tries her best to make nice with the other rich wives. She ends up befriending Margo (Akerman), whose secrets and feelings about the other “Hunting Wives” know no bounds. When a local girl is found dead, chaos ensues.

Although Cobb hasn’t penned a sequel to The Hunting Wives, fans are anxiously waiting to see if Netflix will renew the show for a second season. Until then, we’ve gathered seven similar titles with characters who are just as mysterious and seductive as the women of Maple Brook, Texas.

1 The Other Mothers by Katherine Faulkner

Tash is new to motherhood and desperate to find the perfect playgroup for her young son—and hoping she’s able to make a few new mom friends, too. So when a close-knit mommy-and-me group invites her in, Tash is both flattered and intrigued by these upper-echelon ladies of London.

But then someone’s nanny is murdered, followed by another female’s death, and it isn’t long before Tash’s investigative journalistic instincts kick in.

2 Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn

After 40 years of service, secret assassins Billie, Mary, Alice, and Helen are ready to hang up their weapons and retire. But leaving the firm behind isn’t good enough—their boss wants them terminated, for good. And they’ve assigned an in-network agent to get the job done.

3 All The Other Mothers Hate Me by Sarah Harman

Florence Grimes is out for blood. Her 10-year-old son is being framed for the murder of his classmate and bully. Oh, and to make matters worse, Florence isn’t on good terms with the other moms. And the kid who died? Yeah, he hails from an extremely wealthy family. But as they say, never underestimate a mother’s love for her child.

4 One of the Girls by Lucky Clarke

Drama, subtle backstabbing, secrets, undisclosed love interests—One of the Girls has all the hallmarks of a seductive, suspenseful thriller. It’s about a bachelorette trip-turned-murder that takes place on a stunning Greek island. But like The Hunting Wives, at its core, it examines the trials and tribulations of female friendship.

5 The Block Party by Jamie Day

Alton Road is a cul-de-sac community occupied by upper-middle-class families. Every year, there’s an epic summer block party, but festivities go awry when a dead body is found.

6 Pretty Guilty Women by Gina LaManna

In this gripping thriller, four women separately confess to the same murder at their friend’s nuptials. Each of them has skeletons buried and secrets that can never come to light—so much so, they’d rather go to jail for a crime they (possibly) didn’t commit. So, what really happened? You’ll have to read to find out.

7 A Likeable Woman by May Cobb

Fortunately for us, Cobb has a Rolodex of twisty page-turners. A Likeable Woman is also set against the backdrop of a gossipy, affluent Texan town, where our protagonist, Kira, returns for the first time since losing her mom.

There she reunites with old acquaintances—including her childhood crush—as well as her grandmother, who reveals new information about Kira’s mother’s untimely death…or perhaps, murder?

