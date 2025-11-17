6 Underrated TV Series to Binge Before the Year Ends

From cringe comedy to epic sci-fi, there's plenty of binge-worthy TV you might've missed.

This year has so far proven to be an overall above-average year for television. Yet, there’s no denying that some fan favorites have hit the skids lately (I’m looking squarely at you, Yellowjackets and The Bear!), which have taken attention away from other fledgling productions. Instead of reflexively diving back into an underwhelming new season of a former favorite (or if you’ve already managed to watch all of the new Netflix shows this month), your time and enjoyment might better be served by queueing up some of the unsung great shows that were released since January. Read on for the most underrated TV series you should binge before 2025 is over.

1. All Her Fault (Peacock)

Play

As a late contender to the must-watch list for 2025, this mystery thriller begins when a woman (Sarah Snook) drops off her young son at a friend’s house for a playdate—only to have the family claim they’ve never met her or her son when she comes back to pick him up later. What follows is a complex, suspenseful dive into a bizarre missing child nightmare.

I’ll admit it: This was a single-seating binge watch for me! Besides my ever-deepening appreciation for Snook and her boundless range as an actor, the writing punches well above many of the overhyped thrillers released earlier this year. It’s addictive without being pulpy, moody without being overly dire, and honestly, the kind of watch that feels right at the time of year when the sun sets super early. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you about the bingeability!

2. The Chair Company (HBO Max)

Play

Is it fair to say a show is underrated if it hasn’t had a ton of time to accrue a genuine buzz or award hype? Possibly. But with Tim Robinson adding this slightly deranged dark comedy to his resume, I don’t want to run the risk of getting this recommendation in before everyone is talking about it in a few weeks.

Using the same cringe-humor and chaotic elements as I Think You Should Leave, this slightly more anxiety-inducing angle looks at the corporate world’s effect on our lives, and how one man begins to lose his grip on reality in search of answers.

If I’m being honest, part of me is including this on the list because the latest season of The Rehearsal was so wildly good earlier this year that I can’t possibly call it a dark horse at this point. But there’s also the case to be made that this is the show Severance wishes it could become on several levels, poking at the seemingly insurmountable control the workplace has on us and our overall well-being.

3. The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Play

Few shows were harder for me to say goodbye to in 2025 than this over-the-top comedy from Danny McBride. It centers around the Gemstone family—operators of a wildly successful megachurch and ministry—as the siblings (McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson) vie for its control leading up to the imminent retirement of their father, Eli (John Goodman).

What might sound like a played-out storyline for a drama is actually more like a fever-dream version of Succession in its execution.

Naturally, its fourth and final season sent the show out on a high note and maintained its series-long run of phenomenal casting and one-of-a-kind performances. Sure, the series’ deeply devoted fan base might act like it’s an inevitable watch, but similar to McBride’s other productions, it seems like this is going to be yet another that doesn’t achieve full appreciation until after it’s wrapped.

Now that they’ve done that, you can even start from the beginning and watch all four (surprisingly distinct) seasons without having to wait for the next chapter.

4. Foundation (Apple TV)

Play

In the wake of the Dune films, it feels like epic sci-fi and grandiose world-building franchises are starting to arise from the ashes of mediocre Star Wars spinoff fatigue (except you, Andor).

This show, based on the works of Isaac Asimov, makes a solid case for this argument, following a futuristic society that has developed a technology to predict the future of civilizations—only to realize a galactic dark age is on the horizon.

The most recent third season was arguably the strongest yet, thanks in no small part to great performances from Lee Pace and an all-around fantastic cast (not to mention fantastic costuming and set design).

It’s equal parts suspenseful and philosophical—which would likely have garnered it a much larger viewing audience if it were on any streaming platform besides the perennially undermarketed Apple TV. Still, this show manages to tackle a series of complex storylines without losing the thread or alienating viewers.

5. St. Denis Medical (Peacock/NBC)

Play

I have to admit that I’ve been burnt out in recent years by single-camera comedies that were trying to be The Office without coming anywhere near its original success. However, this hospital-focused sitcom seems to have picked up on the right mixture of great casting, tight writing, and soft sentimentality that make it ideal low-stakes viewing.

I started this show after forcing myself through the first few underwhelming episodes of The Paper (which, if I’m being candid, I never really had high hopes for in the first place). The punchy humor and upbeat cadence made it something of a comfort watch, even though it’s the first time any of us are seeing it.

While I secretly fear they might try to change St. Denis Medical’s formula to overcome its current underrated status, its standout first season certainly warrants streaming.

6. Dept. Q (Netflix)

Play

In this moody U.K. import based on a Danish novel series, a grizzled detective in Edinburgh is reassigned to head up a new cold case unit. Earlier this spring, I wrote up Dept. Q as one of the potential dark horses for great TV this year, with every intention of watching it—and I’m glad I did.

At first blush, it might not seem like a crime procedural would be all that original at a time when the format is particularly inundated. But the series lands a much harder punch than its counterparts in the genre, and at the rate I’m seeing people take notice of it, the show might not hold the “underrated” title for much longer.