4 New Comedy Shows Streaming This Week

There’s a lot to love about autumn—fall foliage, pumpkin spice everything, and that cool, crisp air, to name a few. But the season can also bring a lot of anxiety with it. Back-to-school means juggling drop-offs, sports practices, and homework. At work, everyone’s back from their August vacations and ready to put the pedal to the metal. And let’s not forget about the impending holiday stress. So, if you need a break from it all, may we suggest cozying up on the couch with a laugh-out-loud show? The timing is perfect because four new comedies just hit your favorite streaming services.

1. The Paper (Peacock)

Instead of rewatching The Office for the 10th time (or, maybe, in addition to), check out The Paper on Peacock.

“The fictional camera crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin are striking set and moving from Scranton to Toledo. The stars of their new mockumentary are staffers of a historic Midwestern newspaper, the ‘Toledo Truth-Teller’, and the publisher trying to bring it back to life with volunteer reporters,” shares a press announcement.

Given that The Paper was created, written, and executive-produced by Greg Daniels of The Office fame, and counts Ricky Gervais (co-creator of both the U.K. and U.S. versions of The Office) as another executive producer, you can expect the same deadpan humor and lovable cast of quirky characters. Speaking of, among the show’s stand-out list of actors is Oscar Nuñez, reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office.

The first four episodes of The Paper dropped on Sept. 4, and you can expect two new episodes every Thursday through Sept. 25. Peacock has already renewed the comedy for a second season.

2. Only Murders in the Building: Season 5 (Hulu)

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) have returned for a fifth season as your favorite amateur detectives. Their New York City apartment building, the Arconia, keeps delivering with murders that need solving—perfect for our trio’s podcast and the makings of this cozy mystery show.

A review in The Washington Post titled “‘Only Murders in the Building’ peaks with a bouncy fifth season,” shares: “As the Hulu murder comedy takes on billionaires and the mob, its stable of colorful suspects includes Téa Leoni, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz.”

The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season five are available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+. New episodes will air every Tuesday until the season finale on Oct. 28.

3. Platonic: Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogan) were best buds, partying pals, and each other’s wingmen back in their youth. After a friendship hiatus, they reconnect when Sylvia is married with three kids and Will has just opened a new brewery on the heels of his divorce. As they spend more time together, they get into all sorts of mishaps, shaking up their everyday lives.

In Platonic, you can expect Rogan’s signature self-deprecating jokes and teenager-in-a-man’s-body humor, but both he and Byrne do a great job making their characters relatable and perfectly flawed.

Season two kicked off last month; seven episodes are currently available, with the final three shows going live on Wednesdays.

4. Stick (Apple TV+)

This show is being described as Ted Lasso with golf, and that’s not far off. Former golf pro Pryce “Stick” Cahill (Owen Wilson) takes budding youngster golfer Santi (Peter Dager) under his wing. You can’t help but root for these two lovable characters, both of whom bring some of their past baggage to the plot.

And while this heartwarming show definitely has its serious, life-lesson moments, the laughs are plenty, especially from fellow lead characters Elena, Santi’s mom, played by Mariana Treviño, and Mitts, Stick’s former caddy and best friend, played by Marc Maron.

All 10 episodes of Stick’s premier season are available now to stream.