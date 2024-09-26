10 Coziest Movies to Watch This Fall

For many, the first crisp breeze of autumn kicks off a whole laundry list of must-do activities, from apple picking to pumpkin carving. But there’s something about the return of fall that makes the idea of getting comfortable on the couch and watching a movie seem more appealing than any other time of year. And while any comedy or drama might work after a day of raking leaves, you may want to select one of the best fall movies.

The truth is that many of the things that give autumn its charm can also make for great cinema. There are romantic comedies that see two characters slowly falling for each other amidst the colorful changing foliage. There are coming-of-age stories focused on students making the most of their return to school. And of course, there are plenty of subtly spooky films that embody all of the fun of Halloween season without being outright scary.

So, pour yourself a mug of warm cider, grab your softest blanket, and prepare to fully embrace autumn with the help of some classic films. Read on for the coziest movies to watch this fall.

1 | You’ve Got Mail (1998) Warner Bros. There’s not much this 1998 Nora Ephron classic can’t provide to anyone looking for the ultimate comfort movie. Besides recapturing that one-of-a-kind Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan on-screen chemistry in a romantic comedy, having the plot center around a meet cute on a now-obsolete internet service provides a uniquely nostalgic tone that only appears to be getting better with age. But the film’s setting in New York—and especially Ryan’s gushing love letter to the city in the opening scenes—make this movie more fall-friendly than a bouquet of freshly sharpened pencils.

2 | Ghostbusters (1984) Columbia Pictures / YouTube Few movies have made it out of the 1980s with as much lasting cultural relevance as Ghostbusters. But even as the franchise takes on a new life, the film that started it all still stands as a relatively family-friendly movie that is well worth a rewatch, blending lightly spooky elements with the cast’s stellar comedic chops. It’s the perfect film for getting into the Halloween spirit without veering into outright horror.

Rushmore (1998) Buena Vista Pictures As a director who has built his entire career on creating cozy and quirky vibes on film, Wes Anderson is at his most autumnal in Rushmore. Set at an elite private school, the plot pits the endearingly hapless Max Fisher (played by Jason Schwarzman) against an aging, jaded businessman (Bill Murray), who are both vying for the affection of one of the school's widowed teachers. Besides the darkly romantic comedy's setting on a high school campus, Anderson's trademark aesthetic style also makes this film feel particularly appropriate for fall viewing.

4 | Hocus Pocus (1993) Buena Vista Pictures Call it over-the-top millennial nostalgia if you want, but there’s no denying the seasonal importance Hocus Pocus has gained since its release in 1993. The live-action Disney feature has become an annual rewatch for anyone hoping to get in the Halloween spirit. Besides the New England autumn setting, the campy and comedic performances from Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the villainous Sanderson sisters make it an undeniably fun and comforting fall classic.

5 | Good Will Hunting (1997) Miramax It’s possible for a movie to be emotionally stirring and comforting at the same time. Good Will Hunting manages to achieve both, following the story of the titular Will Hunting (Matt Damon) as a reluctant genius working as a janitor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as he processes past abuses and trauma with a therapist (Robin Williams) while falling in love with a soon-to-be Harvard grad (Minnie Driver). A collegiate backdrop and a soundtrack featuring plenty of Elliott Smith helps provide plenty of fall vibes, but the story’s arc towards progress and renewal make it an undeniably heartwarming viewing experience.

6 | Practical Magic (1998) Warner Bros. How can you really get the most out of a fall in a single movie? By combining otherworldly elements with lighthearted romantic comedy, of course! This 90s classic stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as sisters who discover they come from a long lineage of witches—but things get complicated when they realize a family curse dooms any many they fall in love with to death. Thanks to its mildly spooky premise and autumnal New England filming location, it’s also a quintessential fall film.

When Harry Met Sally (1989) Columbia Pictures Even as a romantic comedy that helped redefine the genre, When Harry Met Sally isn't technically a fall film based on its plot. But thanks to the slow course the attraction between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan takes to develop, there are memorable scenes amidst stunning fall foliage that make this movie feel like the perfect couch date selection.

8 | Election (1999) Paramount Pictures Anyone looking for a refreshing take on “back to school” themes needs to look no further than Election. Penned and directed by Alexander Payne, this film follows the ever-ambitious Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) in her quest to become class president while down-on-his-luck history teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) navigates a personal crisis. Darkly hilarious and superbly acted, this film helps revive some of the grittier elements of high school that often get steamrolled in coming-of-age films.

9 | Clue (1985) Paramount Pictures Is there anything more fitting for fall than a murder mystery? Based on the classic board game, Clue comes to life as a darkly humorous whodunnit in the hands of a stellar ensemble cast that includes Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael McKean. The trio of alternate endings helps bring the audience along for the ride through a spooky mansion.