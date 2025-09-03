7 New Netflix Movies Everyone Will Be Watching This September

The weather may not feel like fall yet, but with school back in session and lifeguards packed up for the season, your day-to-day is probably looking a little different this week—and we’d venture to guess that includes at least a little more TV time. If you can’t commit to an entire binge-worthy series, Netflix has a slew of new movies out this month that’ll help ease you out of beach season and into cozy season. Read on for the seven best movies to watch in September.

1 The Thursday Murder Club (out now)

Based on the beloved book series by author Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club follows a group of senior sleuths in an English luxury retirement village. The quirky, lovable amateur detectives are played by an all-star cast including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie, and Ben Kingsley (need we say more?).

Reviews of the movie agree that it’s the cozy camaraderie of the cast that really makes this adaptation click.

“It has the advantage of a cast so appropriate it almost feels that Osman wrote the characters to accommodate them, and the disadvantage of having to discharge its complicated narrative and various human business in two hours,” reported the Los Angeles Times.

The fact that it’s filmed at Englefield House, “an Elizabethan country estate where Pippa Middleton got married,” according to Town & Country, doesn’t hurt either.

2 Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (out now)

If it seems like each month there’s a new Netflix documentary that everyone you know is talking about, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is the September pick.

The documentary film recounts the story of Lauryn Licari and Owen McKenny, a teenage couple from Beal City, Michigan, who were cyberstalked for over two years by an unknown harasser. The mysterious texter knew extremely private details about Licari, sending threatening and vulgar messages.

Director Skye Borgman includes the actual texts, body cam footage, FBI interviews with Licari, her family, and classmates, and more. The twisty conclusion is one that you won’t believe.

3 My Oxford Year (out now)

In 2016, The Washington Post said, “The rom-com is dead.” However, in more recent years, perhaps in response to the growing popularity of romance books among women, the film genre has been inching towards a comeback, thanks in large part to streaming services.

The latest installment from Netflix is My Oxford Year, which stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest and is based on the novel of the same name by author Julia Whelan. “An ambitious American fulfilling her dream of studying at Oxford falls for a charming Brit hiding a secret that may upend her perfectly planned life,” reads the Netflix synopsis.

We won’t lie to you: The reviews haven’t been great. But if you’re looking for a fun, flirty flick set against beautiful Oxford, you probably won’t hate it.

4 KPop Demon Hunters (out now)

This is one of those movies that you may decide to watch just so you can be in on the conversation. After all, the animated musical now holds the title of Netflix’s most-watched original film ever.

In comparing it to other so-called family films, a Yahoo! Entertainment reporter says, “KPop Demon Hunters feels universal, blending fast-paced action, clever humor, and a surprising amount of heart.”

The story centers on a trio of K-pop stars who, when they’re not performing catchy tunes on stage, protect their fans from supernatural demons.

5 Countdown: Canelo v Crawford (Sept. 4)

On Sept. 13, boxers Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford will enter the ring in Vegas with the unified super middleweight belt on the line. Arranged by legendary promoter Dana White, the fight will stream live on Netflix.

But nine days before the main event, Netflix is releasing Countdown: Canelo v Crawford, a documentary narrated by Academy Award–nominated actor Josh Brolin that follows the two boxers as they prepare for the historic fight.

6 The Wrong Paris (Sept. 12)

The Wrong Paris stars Miranda Cosgrove (who’s also an executive producer) and Pierson Fode, and combines two popular trends in the romcom-verse: Cowboys and reality TV.

“Dawn thinks she’s joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan — until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor,” reads the Netflix description.

Early reviews are pegging this as corny, lighthearted, and just the kind of escapist fun a lot of us need right now. Think of it as Ransom Canyon meets The Bachelor.

7 Ruth & Boaz (Sept. 26)

Here’s another romcom! (The genre is clearly not dead.) Ruth & Boaz is a modern retelling of a biblical love story, produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin (they have a new partnership to bring faith-based programming to Netflix), and starring Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Phylicia Rashad, and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

In this version, Ruth (Serayah) is a rising hip-hop star who leaves her glam life in Atlanta to get a fresh start in rural Tennessee. While there, she cares for her late boyfriend’s widowed mother (Rashad) and meets a new interest (Lepley).