7 New Netflix Shows Everyone Will Be Watching This September

For decades, one of the silver linings of summer winding down has been the return of fantastic new TV each fall. Fortunately, Netflix is keeping the broadcasting tradition alive this September with a stacked lineup of shows that offer something for everyone. From a gritty crime drama to a new cooking competition (and even the return of a fan favorite comedy), there’s a decent chance you’ll kick off autumn with a new binge-worthy obsession. Read on for all the new Netflix shows everyone will be watching this September.

1 The Great British Baking Show: Collection 13 (Sept. 5)

The much-sought-after Paul Hollywood handshake returns in all its glory when the 13th season of The Great British Baking Show returns. The famed blue-eyed baker will be joined by his fellow judge Prue Leith (and her oversized jewelry), along with hosts Noel Fielding, a comedian and actor, and TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Twelve new bakers will enter the tent, ranging from a 23-year-old medical student to a 59-year-old whose endearing hobbies include singing show tunes and volunteering at his local animal shelter, according to the Netflix blog Tudum.

The first episode drops on Sept. 5, with new ones arriving on your streaming service every Friday.

2 Black Rabbit (Sept. 18)

The world of high-end restaurants might present itself as one of glitz and glamor, but what happens behind the scenes can be anything but.

In this limited series, two brothers (played by Jude Law and Jason Bateman) find themselves thrust into a seedy underworld when their white hot New York City dining establishment (called Black Rabbit, naturally) is threatened by an unpaid debt to a crime boss.

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match: One’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up,” Bateman recently told Netflix blog Tudum. “Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Even though I first became a die-hard Jason Bateman fan thanks to his pitch-perfect comedic timing in Arrested Development, it’s been genuinely thrilling to see him thrive in dramatic thrillers. Shows like Ozark have proven that he’s capable of much more than making us laugh, and pairing him up with a heavy-hitter like Law all but promises this show will draw you in and keep you watching. I fully expect this to be one show I watch in one or two settings once it goes live on the service.

3 Love is Blind: France (Sept. 10)

France is the 11th country to get the Love is Blind treatment, and fans of the reality show will surely not want to miss a chance to watch a group of 30 singles look for love in none other than the “City of Love.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the premise, Netflix breaks it down: “Divided into pods, French singles meet, date and get engaged — sight unseen — in their quest to find and marry their one true love.” But quick note: A watch of the trailer reveals that the show’s been dubbed for an American audience, which we know is not everyone’s cup of tea.

4 House of Guinness (Sept. 25)

It doesn’t matter if you’re an expert at splitting the “G” or can’t stand the thought of sipping on a stout: You simply can’t deny that the Guinness brand is one of the most notable and prolific across the globe.

In this brand new drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, you can finally drink in the intrigue and lore of the people who helped get the company to that point.

“It’s the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world. They’re young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand,” Knight told Tudum. “The first priority is: Don’t screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger.”

Given that Peaky Blinders was arguably one of the most enjoyable and well-produced shows of the past decade, I do not doubt that this show will be a riveting ride. Even if it’s not as steeped in criminal mischief as its predecessor, eager viewers are already calling it a “period piece Succession,” which is about all I need to hear to tune in—likely with a pint in hand.

5 Next Gen Chef (Sept. 17)

While we all love fawning over successful and established chefs, there’s something undeniably special about coming across a young culinary industry upstart.

In this new competition show, 21 chefs under 30 will put their skills to the test with a series of challenges developed by the esteemed Culinary Institute of America, with just one winner walking away as a leading voice for Gen Z cooks.

I can’t lie: Shows like Top Chef have been a steady comfort watch for me for decades, and it feels like this one will be impossible to skip. I also deeply appreciate taking a more realistic, structured approach to showcase genuine talent and skill that doesn’t involve working in an insane ingredient or coming up with a dish in a bizarre location.

If you’re one of those people who (like me) miss the days when Food Network actually used to teach you a thing or two, this might be just the new series you’re looking for!

6 Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 (Sept. 3)

Last month, we were treated to the first batch of episodes of this runaway s-eerie-s based on the Addams family’s eldest daughter as she returned to boarding school. So far, we’ve seen even more from our favorite kooky and spooky familiar characters (including the introduction of the elder matriarch, Grandmama, played fantastically by Joanna Lumley).

But even though you couldn’t outright binge this second season, you can finally see what’s in store when the second set of episodes hits Netflix early in the month. And this time, there’s even a highly anticipated Lady Gaga cameo to look forward to!

Honestly, Wednesday now feels like the kind of show you should barely have to convince someone to watch. From the superb casting to the genuinely hilarious writing (and not to mention having Tim Burton involved), it’s becoming increasingly rare to see a series that is this well-done and entertaining on streaming platforms. Plus, Jenna Ortega is a bona fide sensation as far as I’m concerned! It’s been brilliant watching her fill such an iconic role and make it her own.

7 Wayward (Sept. 25)

Not all teen-focused shows are rosy and cheerful. This new limited series thriller (produced in Canada) focuses on a couple who move to the small, remote town of Tall Pines. They soon get pulled into the mystery surrounding a corrective camp for troubled teens, which is run and administered by the quixotic Evelyn (played by Toni Collette). Soon, they realize the picturesque town they’ve chosen as their home is actually brimming with dark collective secrets and conspiracies.

Comedian Mae Martin is the show’s creator, and says she drew upon her own experiences when concocting the program, while also drawing from darker films like Fargo, Get Out, and Girl, Interrupted. “I was a wayward teen in the early 2000s, and my best friend was sent to one of these troubled teen institutes when she was 16,” Martin told Tudum. “She came back and had just the craziest stories about it.”

Frankly, I could watch Toni Collette paint a wall and still be riveted. Her involvement alone is going to be enough to get me to tune in, but the subject matter of teens processing their adolescence while dealing with sinister scenarios also makes for fantastic viewing. It’s also a great way to start wading into the “spooky season” waters ahead of October!