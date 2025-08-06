Hulu and Disney+ Are Becoming One App Next Year—What That Means for Your Subscription

In June, Disney finalized a deal to pay Comcast’s NBCUniversal nearly $439 million to complete its full ownership of Hulu (Disney previously paid $8.6 billion for a 33 percent stake). The move left many speculating about what would come of both streaming apps, Hulu and Disney+, and it looks like we now have at least part of the answer.

Today, Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston announced that they’ll begin to phase out the Hulu app in 2026, as well as launch a unified streaming service that combines both platforms.

RELATED: 5 Major Netflix Changes Coming Soon—And How They’ll Affect You.

A combined Disney+ and Hulu streaming app will launch in 2026.

During a third-quarter Disney earnings call today, Iger told investors that the forthcoming “unified app experience” will offer subscribers “an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content,” according to CBS News.

The announcement comes after combined Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions hit 183 million, up 2.6 million from the second quarter.

“By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization,” Iger and Johnston continued, via Variety. “This will enhance our ability to continue to grow profitability and margins in our entertainment streaming business through expected higher engagement, lower churn, and advertising revenue potential, as well as operational efficiencies that over time may result in savings that we can reinvest back into the business.”

“I imagine down the road it may give us some price elasticity as well that we haven’t had before,” Iger added.

Of course, the big question is how the move will affect pricing for subscribers. Disney has yet to share that information, though current basic (ad-supported) plans are $9.99/month on Hulu and $9.99/month on Disney+.

Initially, customers will still be able to subscribe to each service separately if they want. However, Disney+ already offers a bundled subscription with Hulu for $10.99/month with ads or $19.99 without ads.

RELATED: 5 Free Perks Hidden in Your Disney+ Subscription.

Disney is also launching a new ESPN app this month.

The Walt Disney Company also owns ESPN, but yesterday, it announced that the NFL is taking a 10 percent equity stake in ESPN.

“In exchange, ESPN will acquire the league’s traditional NFL Network and certain rights to the fan-favorite RedZone Channel, among other media assets,” reported The New York Times. As such, a brand new ESPN streaming app will launch on Aug. 21, Iger announced during today’s earnings call.

As Variety broke down, the new ESPN app will cost $29.99/month and include access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX.

There will also be an initial promotion that bundles ESPN, Disney+, and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months.

Those in the know have previously speculated that a new ESPN app would include sports betting abilities, statistical analysis, and a personalized SportsCenter experience, though no specifics have been confirmed.