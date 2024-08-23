Skip to content
Saving Money
5 Free Perks Hidden in Your Disney+ Subscription

There’s more to your membership than just what you can watch—including discounts at Disney theme parks.

Diseny+ app on a cell phone with streaming options on a TV in the background
Shutterstock
Zachary Mack
By Zachary MackAug 23, 2024
Zachary Mack
Freelance Writer
Zach is a freelance writer who has been active in media since 2009.
Over the past few years, the relatively new Disney+ has joined long-standing options like Netflix as one of the most popular streaming services available. Besides becoming one of the first to offer a potentially money-saving bundle option, subscribers can also use it to access more than 500 movies and 15,000 episodes with even the most basic plan. However, there’s more to your membership than just what you can watch. Read on for the free perks hidden in your Disney+ subscription.

1. Save money on Disney visits.

Crowd of people walking through Disney theme parkPhoto by Amy Humphries on Unsplash

A Disney+ membership can make it much easier to experience the magic of the company’s iconic films and movies right at home. But what some may not realize is that it can make it a little easier to do it in person, too.

Anyone booking a trip to one of Disney’s parks can pay a little less if they subscribe to Disney+. The company has begun releasing a wide range of special offers that provide discounts on everything from admission tickets to hotel stays. One current offering can take as much as 30 percent off accommodations at some Disney hotels if guests stay for five nights or more.

2. Eat for less at Disney parks.

two Mickey Mouse pancakesPhoto by Andrijana Bozic on Unsplash

Paying a little less for accommodations might be the only excuse you need to book a Disney vacation. But if you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you might be able to save even more money on your trip.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that Disney+ subscribers could receive a free dining plan on their vacation to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, according to Disney Parks Blog. To be eligible, visitors must book a non-discounted 4-day, 4-night Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a stay at a Disney resort.

Just make sure you double-check your calendar before you book. This deal does contain some blackout dates and is only expected to run through Sept. 30, 2024.

3. Stream sports channels.

ESPN plus streaming appPixieMe / Shutterstock.com

Disney+ might be the first place people go for family-friendly films and shows from the Mouse, but it’s far from the only audience who might appreciate a membership. Subscribers who opt for the company’s Trio tier will also get access to ESPN+.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of your local NFL team or just like to stay up on what’s happening in the sports world, the add-on is a no-brainer for anyone who doesn’t want to miss out on the action. And while this will bump up your monthly cost from $7.99 to $14.99, it still provides a 45 percent savings from paying for each individually.

4. Download movies and shows for offline viewing.

closeup of a person laying on an orange couch using the Disney+ app on their tablet

Shutterstock

Even if you’re prone to binge-watching sessions on your couch, it can pay to be able to watch what you want when you’re on the go. Unfortunately, the constraints of WiFi and cell service can make it hard to load that movie or episode out in the real world.

That’s where a Disney+ membership can help. Those who opt for the service’s Premium tier at $9.99 per month can load their devices with content to watch later, whether it’s on a long road trip, a flight, or just while you’re waiting in line at the store.

5. Get discounted access to D23.

person holding Minnie Mouse headband overlooking Disney castlePhoto by Patrícia Ferreira on Unsplash

Many Disney fans wear their passion on their sleeves—sometimes literally. But beyond repeat visits to the company’s many parks and being the first to camp out to see the latest film releases, the truly devoted can also join Disney’s D23 fan club.

According to the company, membership will “bring Disney fans closer to the ‘magic’ through one-of-a-kind experiences, special events, unique merchandise offerings, quarterly publications, exclusive online content, and opportunities to meet others who share the same affection for Disney,” offering an “insider look at every corner” of the iconic brand’s movies and destinations.

While the company offers a free plan, true devotees can opt to pay $99.99 per year for a Gold Membership with extra perks. However, those already paying for a Disney+ subscription will receive a 50 percent discount when they join, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At this tier, you can expect an annual collectors set, a subscription to the Disney Twenty-Three publication, and access to special offers and events.


