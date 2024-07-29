7 Things You Didn't Realize You Can Get for Free With a Verizon Phone Plan

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you're choosing between mobile networks, companies know they're competing for your business. To sweeten the deal, many will offer perks along with your phone plan—some of which can amount to major savings if you play your cards right. Verizon, for instance, offers a range of benefits any time you switch from another service, add a new phone line to a family plan, or upgrade to an unlimited package. We waited on hold with the company's customer service line so that you don't have to, and got the inside scoop on all the best freebies that Verizon has to offer right now. Read on to learn which perks come with a Verizon phone plan—at little or no cost to you.

1 Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus

According to a Verizon customer service agent, you can get a free Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus when you add a new line to your account or sign up for any of Verizon's Unlimited Plans. These retail for $699 and $799, respectively, when you purchase them directly from Apple—meaning you could save big bucks by going this route.

Both phones include a Pro-level camera, a durable design made with Ceramic Shield, vital safety features, and an A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU. There are just two key differences between the two models: the iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display and gets up to 20 hours video playback, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and gets up to 26 hours video playback.

2 Apple iPhone 15

When you sign up for any of Verizon's Unlimited Plus Plans, you can get a free Apple iPhone 15—no trade-ins required. Purchased at full cost, this phone retails for $829—meaning you'd once again be in for some major savings.

This model boasts an "aerospace-grade aluminum frame" that's both attractive and highly durable, cutting-edge camera features, and a 6.1-inch display.

3 Apple One Bundle

When you commit to Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan for a monthly cost of $65 per line, you can also get Apple One features, including Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and iCloud. This bundle alone would typically cost you $19.95, but Verizon is currently slashing that cost in half to $10 and including it in the total cost of your plan.

4 Disney + Bundle and Mobile Hotspot

Verizon Unlimited Plus plans offer the fastest 5G service—up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE, the company notes. When you sign up for an Unlimited Plus plan, you can also score up to $43 per month in line perk savings by bundling your plan with a Disney + subscription and a 100 GB mobile hotspot.

Under this plan, you'll pay a monthly total of $65 per line—$45 for your phone plan itself, $10 for Disney, and $10 for the hotspot. The Verizon agent noted that when you sign up for this plan, you may also be able to receive the first six months of your Disney+ bundle (which includes Hulu and ESPN +) for free, depending on which plan you select.

5 Walmart + Membership

If you regularly shop at Walmart, you can enjoy some savings by bundling your Verizon plan with a Walmart + membership. To do so, you'll pay a monthly cost of $40 per line—$30 for the phone plan itself and $10 for the membership. This will save you $2.95 per month per line on the Walmart + package, a modest savings that can add up over time.

However, the real savings isn't on the plan itself, but on the items you buy at Walmart. Members enjoy a free Paramount+ subscription, free same-day grocery delivery, member fuel prices, early access to deals, and discounts on online shopping.

6 Netflix and Max

Verizon is also offering a bundle that includes Netflix and Max at a reduced rate. The customer service agent we spoke to explained that if you sign up for an Unlimited Plus plan at a monthly rate of $55 per line, the cost of these two streaming services will be included.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"With only $10 per month, you get Netflix and Max at the same time. You can save up to $6.98," the agent told Best Life.

7 À La Carte Perks Using myPlan

OK, so they're not exactly free, but it's worth noting that you can also create your own à la carte perk packages by choosing an unlimited plan and paying $10 for each added perk that you select. You can do this at any time—not only at signing.

Possible perks to choose from include 100 GB Mobile Hotspot, 2 TB Cloud Storage, 3 TravelPass Days, +Play Monthly Credit, Apple Music, Youtube Premium, Apple One, Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage, Disney Bundle, and Walmart+.

Head to any Verizon store or call the Verizon customer service hotline to learn more about making the most of their current promotions.