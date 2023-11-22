Smarter Living

18 Ways to Save Money on Your Shopping at 55+

These simple expert hacks will help you save big.

November 22, 2023
November 22, 2023

There are a few downsides to getting older – gray hair, wrinkles, and increased health problems included. Luckily, there are many other things that sweeten the deal of aging. One of them? There are lots of ways to save money on shopping for everything from groceries and clothes to vacations, explains Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. Here are 10 money saving tips for people over 55. 

1
Consult a Medicare Broker

talking on phone sitting at living room. Discuss important questions.
iStock

If you are over 55, don't try to tackle health insurance on your own. "One can optimize their savings by consulting a Medicare broker," says Happe. 

2
Senior Discounts

woman sitting with hand in her lap eating dinner
iStock

Many restaurants and stores honor older adults by offering them great deals. Happe suggests embracing senior discounts, which are often offered at restaurants, retails stores, and even in service oriented industries. Always inquire about them. 

3
Join Membership Associations

AARP Member Advantages app in play store. close-up on the laptop screen.
Shutterstock

Joining membership associations catering to older adults can save you big, according to Happe. AARP should be top on your list. 

4
Shop Senior Discount Days

Two senior female friends holding shopping bags and smiling at each other.
Shutterstock

Many stores offer special days and hours for seniors to shop. "Shop strategically on discount days," says Happe. 

5
Explore Community Resources

mature man and woman walking through town in autumn
Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Did you know that most townships and cities offer special deals for seniors? "Explore community resources," says Happe. 

6
Negotiate Your Bills

Shutterstock

According to Happe, learning how to negotiate bills can also save you money. Whether it is auto insurance or utilities, try and get a real live person to talk to.  

7
Pay for Things Annually Instead of Monthly

Woman holding credit card pay online and using smartphone for shop through the website. Concepts online shopping for convenience.
iStock

Do you pay your membership bills or other revolving payments monthly? Happe suggests  paying bills like car insurance annually, which often gets you a discount. 

8
Leverage Loyalty Program

white hand pulling loyalty card out of wallet
Shutterstock

Do you shop at the same stores regularly? Leveraging loyalty programs can save and earn you lots of money and freebies, says Happe. 

9
Smarten Up Your Travels

Man traveling and using a neck pillow.
andresr / iStock

Rethink your approach to travel, says Happe. For example, traveling off-season or during the week can save you a lot of money. Do you love nature? "Invest in a National Parks pass," she recommends. 

10
Coupons

Stack of Coupons
CatLane/iStock

Back in the old days, you had to wait to get a newspaper or mailer to clip coupons. However, in the digital era couponing is much easier. "Download coupons from the internet," says Happe. 

11
Shop on Senior Discount Days

A happy older couple picking out produce together at the grocery store.
Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Most stores have designated days for seniors to shop and save. "When you are shopping for groceries, make sure to ask your grocer about available discounts for seniors or if there are days when seniors can save more or shop earlier in the day when it's not as crowded," says Bodge.

12
Shop Wholesale and Buddy Up

A Costco warehouse entrance at night
iStock / shaunl

Bodge also recommends joining a wholesale club, like Sam's Club, BJ's, or Costco which can give you access to savings by buying in bulk, "which can be a good way to save on those items that you use regularly." If you are only shopping for yourself, consider joining with a friend and splitting up the items. 

13
Plan Your Meals Around Sales

two women shopping for groceries together.
goodluz / Shutterstock

Instead of putting together a weekly meal plan and then doing your shopping, Bodge recommends browsing mailers and grocery store websites to find out what is one sale, and putting together your menu accordingly. 

14
Comparison Shop

Older Man Grocery Shopping
Caftor/Shutterstock

Once upon a time comparison shopping at grocery stores was almost impossible and involved physically going into various stores to see prices. Online shopping websites have made it a lot easier to do this. "It's all about comparing prices," says Happe. 

15
Meal Planning

A senior couple hugging while they cook a meal in the kitchen
iStock

Failing to plan meals ahead of time can result in wasting money on food that goes bad. Happe strongly suggests putting together a list of meals prior to shopping to avoid buying food that will end up in the trash. 

16
Focus on Proteins and Produce

Close up of woman holding wrapped meat in grocery store
Shutterstock

The healthiest way to shop at a grocery store is to spend more time going around the outside, buying healthy proteins, dairy products, and produce – items that will keep you full longer compared to processed carbohydrates. 

17
Order Online

online grocery delivery app
Shutterstock

Ordering online and picking up your groceries is a great way to save money, says Bodge. Why? You are less likely to impulse shop. 

18
Buy Generics or Store Brands

Kroger Supermarket. The Kroger Co. is One of the World's Largest Grocery Retailers II
Shutterstock

Bodge also suggests considering buying the store brand or generic versions of products. For example, store brand milk is generally at least $1 cheaper per gallon than a comprable brand name milk. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
