18 Ways to Save Money on Your Shopping at 55+

There are a few downsides to getting older – gray hair, wrinkles, and increased health problems included. Luckily, there are many other things that sweeten the deal of aging. One of them? There are lots of ways to save money on shopping for everything from groceries and clothes to vacations, explains Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. Here are 10 money saving tips for people over 55.

1 Consult a Medicare Broker

If you are over 55, don't try to tackle health insurance on your own. "One can optimize their savings by consulting a Medicare broker," says Happe.

2 Senior Discounts

Many restaurants and stores honor older adults by offering them great deals. Happe suggests embracing senior discounts, which are often offered at restaurants, retails stores, and even in service oriented industries. Always inquire about them.

3 Join Membership Associations

Joining membership associations catering to older adults can save you big, according to Happe. AARP should be top on your list. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Shop Senior Discount Days

Many stores offer special days and hours for seniors to shop. "Shop strategically on discount days," says Happe.

5 Explore Community Resources

Did you know that most townships and cities offer special deals for seniors? "Explore community resources," says Happe.

6 Negotiate Your Bills

According to Happe, learning how to negotiate bills can also save you money. Whether it is auto insurance or utilities, try and get a real live person to talk to.

7 Pay for Things Annually Instead of Monthly

Do you pay your membership bills or other revolving payments monthly? Happe suggests paying bills like car insurance annually, which often gets you a discount.

8 Leverage Loyalty Program

Do you shop at the same stores regularly? Leveraging loyalty programs can save and earn you lots of money and freebies, says Happe.

9 Smarten Up Your Travels

Rethink your approach to travel, says Happe. For example, traveling off-season or during the week can save you a lot of money. Do you love nature? "Invest in a National Parks pass," she recommends.

10 Coupons

Back in the old days, you had to wait to get a newspaper or mailer to clip coupons. However, in the digital era couponing is much easier. "Download coupons from the internet," says Happe.

12 Shop Wholesale and Buddy Up

Bodge also recommends joining a wholesale club, like Sam's Club, BJ's, or Costco which can give you access to savings by buying in bulk, "which can be a good way to save on those items that you use regularly." If you are only shopping for yourself, consider joining with a friend and splitting up the items.

13 Plan Your Meals Around Sales

Instead of putting together a weekly meal plan and then doing your shopping, Bodge recommends browsing mailers and grocery store websites to find out what is one sale, and putting together your menu accordingly.

14 Comparison Shop

Once upon a time comparison shopping at grocery stores was almost impossible and involved physically going into various stores to see prices. Online shopping websites have made it a lot easier to do this. "It's all about comparing prices," says Happe.

15 Meal Planning

Failing to plan meals ahead of time can result in wasting money on food that goes bad. Happe strongly suggests putting together a list of meals prior to shopping to avoid buying food that will end up in the trash.

16 Focus on Proteins and Produce

The healthiest way to shop at a grocery store is to spend more time going around the outside, buying healthy proteins, dairy products, and produce – items that will keep you full longer compared to processed carbohydrates.

17 Order Online

Ordering online and picking up your groceries is a great way to save money, says Bodge. Why? You are less likely to impulse shop.

18 Buy Generics or Store Brands

Bodge also suggests considering buying the store brand or generic versions of products. For example, store brand milk is generally at least $1 cheaper per gallon than a comprable brand name milk.