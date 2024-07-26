Cancer Compatibility: How You Fare With Every Other Sign, Astrologers Say

It doesn't take an astrology aficionado to wonder what the cosmos have to say about a budding romantic relationship. After all, each sign brings a different set of traits to the table—and some are bound to mesh better than others. Determining your astrological compatibility helps you discover if your relationship has long-term potential and can prepare you for probable weaknesses. Ahead, we focus on Cancer compatibility. Keep reading to see which zodiac signs astrologers say are a match made in heaven and which should quit while they're ahead.

Which Traits Define a Cancer?

People with a Cancer sun sign tend to be naturally caring, if a little reserved. They are represented by the crab and frequently seek comfort inside their shell.

"Cancerians are natural nurturers who seek opportunities to show their concern for others," says Wendy Rosenthal, chief pathfinder at Pathfinder 1 to 1. "They go out of their way to be kind, believing they have a unique ability to provide what people need, and with their deep intuition, Cancerians seem to anticipate others' needs even before they do."

What Qualities Are Most Compatible With Cancers?

Cancer craves safety and stability and seeks out partners who can offer it to them.

"Their connections run deep, and they strive to maintain harmony, especially with those they are close to," explains Rosenthal. "This can sometimes lead to them smothering others, akin to a helicopter parent-child relationship, which might drive people away despite initial comfort."

Cancer's longing to maintain the status quo can sometimes keep them in a partnership long after it runs its course—and sometimes even when it's destructive.

"They might prioritize stability over their well-being, often acquiescing to their partner's demands," says Rosenthal. "They present a strong and confident front, masking their deep sensitivity, which can leave others puzzled when seemingly minor actions hurt them."

In terms of other signs, they'll often link up with water signs and earth signs. However, if you're aiming to learn more about your relationship via astrology, seek information beyond your sun sign.

"We have a whole chart of planets, luminaries, asteroids, and more that differentiate us," points out astrologer and spiritual activator Jana Stern. "Any two people might find themselves going against the grain of tradition based on their whole charts—not just sun signs."

The Most Compatible Signs for Cancers

Cancer and Capricorn

Capricorn sits opposite Cancer on the zodiac—and in this case, opposites do attract.

"Their compatibility is high because they both have the ability to talk things out and see the good in the other side of the spectrum," says Stern. "The safe space that Cancer naturally creates puts Capricorn at rest so they can let down their guard, and when Cancer knows that their Capricorn has the reins, they pour into their partner even more."

Potential weaknesses: For this couple, communication is key.

"The Cancer crab can easily go into their shell, making Capricorn unwilling to try to penetrate that tough exterior," says Stern. "Similarly, the Capricorn goat might become very hard-headed, making sensitive Cancer feel disconnected from them."

Cancer and Virgo

This earth sign's grounded nature will appeal to Cancer. "Both signs appreciate beautiful surroundings and can enjoy time alone, together, or in small groups," says Rosenthal.

"Cancer supports and nurtures Virgo, helping them see past their shortcomings and believe in their efforts, and while Cancerians may have many fears, Virgos offer a practical perspective that motivates Cancer to reach for more and let their inner greatness shine, rather than hiding behind a protective exterior," she adds.

Together, they'll reach higher levels of creativity and self-expression than they would alone.

Potential weaknesses: Cancer acts from the heart, and Virgo acts from the head.

"When Virgo points out something that needs fixing, they may do so with detachment and judgment, unintentionally sending Cancer into an emotional tailspin," says Rosenthal. "Cancer might misinterpret Virgo's criticism as a lack of love or commitment, not realizing that Virgo's intentions are ultimately to help, not hurt."

Cancer and Pisces

Talk about soulmates: "The deep swimming Pisces fish helps the sensitive Cancer crab to work through the waters of every emotion, helping one another feel supported and loved, no matter what comes up," says Stern. "They feel all their feelings and intuitively guide one another to safer waters."

Potential weaknesses: Their connection in the bedroom could pose a problem. "It can be very hard to create sparks with so much water in the connection," notes Stern. "These two may have oceans of love, but there may not be enough air to breathe or enough fire to create the heat between them."

Cancer and Leo

This seemingly unlikely duo—a fire sign and a water sign—can bring out the best in each other.

"Cancer's willingness to let Leo shine in the spotlight makes them an incredible support system since they're happy to step back, let Leo take center stage, and prefer to be the trusted advisor rather than the decision-maker," says Rosenthal. "This dynamic suits Leo perfectly, as it allows them to navigate life with the emotional support they need without having to relinquish their leadership role."

Potential weaknesses: "Cancer often ties their self-worth to how their partner treats them, which can become problematic if Leo's fiery temper flares or if they become too self-absorbed," explains Rosenthal. "This can deeply wound Cancer, making them needy and driving Leo away."

There could ultimately be breakdowns in communication that doom their union.

Cancer and Cancer

This couple understands each other on a fundamental level. "Two Cancerians can make a good match, sharing similar goals and being flexible and supportive of each other," says Olya Perkovic, owner and principal consultant at Astrology & Ayurveda.

Potential weaknesses: They'll need to find balance in their domestic and professional lives. "Cancerians often love their home and excel in fields like interior design or real estate, but they can experience significant stress if their career interferes with domestic life," notes Perkovic.

This couple may bicker over one spending too much time at the office or needing to log onto their laptop during their dedicated TV time.

"If two Cancerians can align their home and work priorities, they can form a strong and fulfilling partnership," Perkovic adds.

Cancer and Taurus

Consider this pairing to have neutral compatibility. "Ruled by the Moon and Venus, respectively, they find common ground in romance, love, and sensory indulgence," says Perkovic. "Cancer will love Taurus for their laid-back approach and stability, while Taurus will enjoy the attentive and nurturing energy Cancer brings."

Potential weaknesses: "In times of crisis, they might expect the other to take ownership, which can lead to a waiting game," Perkovic shares.

Taurus will likely be the one to devise a game plan, but they might run into trouble if it doesn't adequately consider a Cancer's many emotions and mood swings. The stubborn bull might also butt heads with the Cancer's valued independence.

The Least Compatible Signs for Cancers

Cancer and Libra

Libra is an air sign, but it has an internal water element that gives it a level of empathy that speaks to Cancer.

"Librans genuinely feel the love Cancers offer and are eager to reciprocate, and Cancers, in turn, help Librans cultivate their compassionate and sensitive sides, further fueling their drive to assist those in need," says Rosenthal.

They're the best match for Cancer of the Air signs, but they could still face some issues.

Potential weaknesses: Libra's extroverted nature can easily overwhelm the introverted Cancer.

"While Cancers love the comfort of their homes and familiar surroundings, Librans crave adventure, whether big or small, and this desire to be out and about engaging in the world at large can create a seismic rift in their relationship," says Rosenthal. "The more a Libra wants to socialize, the more a Cancer may cling, amplifying their neediness and potentially driving the Libra away."

Cancer and Aquarius

Stern calls this couple barely compatible, although there are some perks."Though they might teach each other a lot, their connection may ultimately lack the depth that Cancer desires or the freedom that Aquarius desires," she explains.

"If Cancer can let Aquarius be expansive, Aquarius will show them the many data points they have on recall about the world, history, and any other subject that caught their attention," adds Stern. "If Aquarius can nurture Cancer in the right way, Cancer will show them ways to open their hearts up and become more expressive with their inner worlds."

Potential weaknesses: They might never feel emotionally safe in each others' presence.

"Cancer's clingy and deeply emotional self, when paired with Aquarius' need for space and independence, can leave the two feeling very vulnerable and lonely," says Stern.

Communication can help, but it can only go so far.

Cancer and Sagittarius

This coupling could experience a lovely honeymoon period. But soon, reality will set in—and there's a fundamental rift: "Cancer wants to cuddle up at home with a good book, while Sagittarius is always seeking a new adventure," says Stern.

However, those on the hunt for a short-term fling shouldn't disqualify this pairing. "This couple is very fun!" says Stern. "Cancer is always ready for a laugh, and Sag has got the jokes queued up and ready."

Potential weaknesses: They have incompatible views of a successful future. "Sagittarius' natural desire to explore makes them fun for Cancer to spend time with, but ultimately, the crab will sidestep their way back into their home in the sand," says Stern.

Cancer's sensitivity may also prove too much for a Sagittarius to handle.

Cancer and Gemini

You probably won't see this pairing in the wild all that often. "Interestingly, in the natural Zodiac, Gemini is the 12th house from Cancer, representing something hidden and not easily understood by Cancerians," explains Perkovic. "While they can be a good creative duo, such as a scriptwriting or songwriting team, they might not be naturally drawn to each other."

A Gemini may be able to game the system due to their mastery of small talk, but it will ultimately leave a Cancer craving more deep, emotional discussions.

"Despite these challenges, the intellectual curiosity of Gemini and the nurturing nature of Cancer can create a dynamic and intriguing partnership if both are willing to embrace their differences and learn from each other," Perkovic notes.

Potential weaknesses: These two might never click. However, their strongest shot at connection is via creative pursuits, so Perkovic suggests activities like attending cultural events and traveling together. Cancer could even share an interesting meal with Gemini, introducing them to their more domestic pursuits.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cancer and Aries

This pairing's mismatched nature will make itself clear early in the relationship. "Aries is ruled by the fiery, aggressive, and action-oriented Mars, while Cancer is guided by the gentle, nurturing, and ever-changing Moon," says Perkovic.

"Cancerians seek a partnership based on mutual collaboration, whereas Aries may lack the attention, commitment, tact, or patience that Cancerians need to thrive in a relationship," she adds.

Potential weaknesses: Cancer might feel left out or neglected by the more independent and fast-moving Aries. They may also find Aries' penchant for confrontation too much to handle. Aries, on the other hand, may feel frustrated with their partners' tendency to retreat from conflict.

Cancer and Scorpio

Rosenthal says it might seem like a dreamy pairing for these two intuitive, sensitive, and creative signs to link up—but it can actually be extremely volatile. "While Cancers are nurturing and open, Scorpios can be distrustful and intense," she points out.

"A Cancer might initially appreciate and feel secure under a Scorpio's leadership and control, but any deviation from the Scorpio's expectations can result in a harsh backlash that can damage the Cancer's sensitive inner self and erode their self-worth," she explains.

Potential weaknesses: "These two are like different sides of the same coin, often bringing out the worst in each other," says Rosenthal.

She notes an example where a Cancer might use their nurturing nature to show care for a friend of the opposite gender: "A Scorpio might misinterpret this as infidelity and, driven by jealousy, could fabricate a whole narrative about a non-existent affair, ending the relationship without giving the Cancer a chance to explain."