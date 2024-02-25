The 12 Most Toxic Zodiac Pairings, According to Astrologers

Compatability is somewhat subjective: You might get along wonderfully with someone you didn't expect to connect with, or perhaps someone you were attracted to at first doesn't end up giving you butterflies. While you may chalk this up to something they said on a date or a lackluster kiss, there's another reason you might not have clicked: the stars. According to astrologers, some zodiac signs are likely to have clashing personalities, perspectives, and priorities. Read on for the 12 most toxic zodiac pairings, from trouble in paradise to full-on disastrous.

12 Aries (March 21-April 19) and Cancer (June 22-July 22)

According to Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, Aries and Cancer could run into issues due to personality differences. While Aries is more direct, Cancer takes a more sensitive approach to life.

"For instance, in situations where Aries opts for confrontation and action, Cancer might retreat or respond emotionally, which can lead to misunderstandings," Rodriguez tells Best Life. "This pairing can become toxic when Aries' impatience meets Cancer's moodiness and creates a cycle of hurtful feelings and defensive reactions."

11 Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) and Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Next up on the toxic pairings list is Scorpio and Aquarius, who the TikToker AstrologyBro (@astrologybro) notes aren't likely to get along in the long run.

"This relationship should never have really gotten off the ground in the first place," the TikToker says in a Nov. 2023 video. "Scorpio has a need to merge, and it wants to bond, and it wants complete sacrifice and commitment from a partner, whereas Aquarius is like, 'Hey, I'm here, but I'm not gonna be tied down.'"

Aquarius also won't vibe with Scorpio's need to check in more often. Aquarius values independence and will fight for it, while Scorpio "gets mad when hurt."

"Scorpio gets mad when they feel like there's a risk, there's a flight risk in a partner," @astrologybro explains. "Not a great pairing."

10 Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) and Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Virgo is likely to clash with Libra—even though they're both beautiful and analytical, per @astrologybro.

"Over time, resentment is gonna build up. Libra is just gonna constantly feel picked at," the TikToker says.

Libra values peace and harmony, and it will want Virgo to relax. On the flip side, Virgo will admire Libra's charm, but it'll also "get so annoyed that Libra just doesn't have a spine sometimes," @astrologybro concludes.

9 Virgo and Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Virgo and Sagittarius won't see eye-to-eye in a relationship either, Rodriguez says—largely due to their clashing values.

"Virgo's perfectionism and attention to detail can frustrate the freedom-loving Sagittarius, who prefers a more spontaneous and adventurous lifestyle," she explains. "Toxicity arises when Virgo's criticism dampens Sagittarius' spirit, and Sagittarius' disregard for details irritates Virgo."

Both partners in this pairing may end up feeling "misunderstood and constrained," as they struggle to see and appreciate each other's perspectives, Rodriguez adds.

8 Aquarius and Cancer

According to Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina, a relationship between Aquarius and Cancer "could turn into a toxic waste dump very easily."

Aquarius prefers a large group of friends, but Cancer prefers a smaller circle, which is where bitterness can arise.

"Cancer may constantly be jealous of Aquarius' friends, who may be with or without benefits, and Aquarius may want Cancer to come out of their shell, and take more risks," Garbis tells Best Life. "There's no way that Aquarius is going to break up with their friends, and Cancer is going to protect their shell for as long as possible."

7 Aries and Taurus (April 20-May 20)

While Aries and Taurus are back-to-back on the Zodiac calendar, they're not likely to see eye-to-eye in a relationship.

"At first glance, these two are actually very similar, the Bull and the Ram. Those animals are like the same: They're both hard-headed, they're both powerful, they have a lot of intense power and leadership ability, but they do it in different ways," @astrologybro explains. "Taurus is through staying power. They're on the Survivor challenge, standing on the log the longest, they can 'outlive, outlast' everyone."

However, Aries "gets bored easily" and likes to get things done, the TikToker says, creating a potential clash.

"Aries is gonna get impatient with Taurus, and it's gonna get frustrated that Taurus [is] sometimes just moving a little too slow, or they're a little bit too patient, or they stay in things a little bit too long," @astrologybro says in the video.

And while they likely have physical chemistry, it's not enough to help Aries and Taurus resolve conflict, as neither is going to back down in an argument.

6 Cancer and Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Sensitive Cancer and playful Gemini could also end up in a troublesome relationship, according to @astrologybro.

"They're so different that there's a natural fascination between the two," the TikToker explains. "Gemini is not really a sign known to go deep into the emotions and feel things and really sit and be present with the depth of them—and Cancer sees Gemini just kind of floating from thing to thing."

Cancer desires safety and protection, @astrologybro says, and exciting, showy Gemini will try to pull Cancer out of their comfort zone a bit.

However, with time, the two will clash because Gemini will want Cancer to keep meeting its "unmet emotional needs." And while Gemini isn't likely to meet Cancer's needs, Cancer will still struggle to let go of the relationship.

As a result, "the more negative traits of a Cancer and their empathic nature will start coming out—more guilt, more criticism of the Gemini, [and] the Gemini is gonna feel smothered," @astrologybro concludes.

5 Taurus and Sagittarius

Also on Garbis' list of problematic pairings is Taurus and Sagittarius. These two signs aren't likely to understand one another and clash in terms of lifestyles and ideologies.

"Sagittarius is always on the move while Taurus likes to stand still. Also, Sagittarius is more into experiences, while Taurus may be more into stuff, and they may spend a large amount of their time together complaining about each other's lifestyle," she says.

While Sagittarius may want to be out on the town every weekend, Taurus may want to stay home, resulting in the two spending lots of time apart.

4 Taurus and Aquarius

Rodriguez says these two signs aren't likely to get along either, because Aquarius loves change, while Taurus likes to keep things stable and steady. These key differences could quickly lead to toxicity.

"This fundamental difference can lead to frustration in a relationship, where Taurus' desire for a cozy night feels restrictive to Aquarius, who seeks excitement and social engagement," Rodriguez notes. "Their inability to find common ground can foster a toxic environment of resentment and, sometimes, detachment."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Virgo and Aries

Garbis says that Virgo and Aries could very well be a "toxic matchup," as both can be aggressive in different ways.

"Virgo doesn't like being told how to behave and Aries doesn't like being told what to do. Virgo likes to take digs at Aries, which would prompt a lot of bitterness and fights that may go unresolved," she says.

Garbis continues, "They have different arguing styles with Virgo being more passive-aggressive, and Aries being more outwardly hostile—and the frustration between this hotheaded couple could grow fierce."

2 Scorpio and Gemini

According to Rodriguez, these two are likely to be drawn to each other in the beginning, but Scorpio's intensity and Gemini's "love for variety" may eventually create conflict.

"Scorpio's deep emotional investment can feel overwhelming to Gemini, who prefers a lighter, more carefree approach to love," she says. "Misunderstandings arise when Gemini's flirtatious nature triggers Scorpio's jealousy."

In addition, Gemini isn't about keeping things under wraps or maintaining an air of mystery in the relationship, Garbis says.

"Gemini has the hardest time keeping a secret and has zero mystery while Scorpio likes to have their life unraveled slowly," she adds. "Scorpio is the secret keeper and Gemini has no problem blabbing all over town all the latest gossip about so-and-so."

In addition, Scorpio is more loyal than Gemini, Garbis says, meaning they're a couple that could end up "stabbing each other in the back."

"It could be a pretty nasty breakup in the end," she concludes.

1 Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) and Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The most toxic pairing, mentioned by all three astrology experts? Capricorn and Leo.

According to Garbis, these two might "bug each other to death," as Capricorn will roll their eyes at Leo's constant need to be in the spotlight.

"Leo's need for admiration and attention is contrary to Capricorn's reserved and pragmatic outlook on life," Rodriguez says. "Therefore, while Leo seeks praise and drama, Capricorn's criticism and focus on practical matters might deflate Leo's spirits. This dynamic can turn toxic when Leo's extravagance meets Capricorn's serious nature and leads to a relationship filled with feelings of inadequacy."

@astrologybro also points out that both Capricorn and Leo are great at meeting goals and could be the quintessential "power couple." But when there's an imbalance with success, it can create "tension and resentment."

"Neither one really understands how the other honestly goes about approaching life in a basic way," the TikToker says. "And these two have powerful tempers when they get hurt."