The Most and Least Romantic Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers
Who's all about sweet gestures and who is love-averse?
If you enjoy writing heartfelt letters or find yourself daydreaming about happy endings like the ones in movies, Cupid may have paid you a visit. However, if the idea of intimacy and all that lovey-dovey stuff makes you run in the opposite direction, you're likely more detached. Interestingly enough, how you feel about all things love and affection could be related to your horoscope. Keep reading for astrologers' complete ranking of the least to the most romantic zodiac signs.
12
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Because they're the most detached sign of the zodiac, Aquarians are also the least romantic. Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and tarot reader, describes them as "aloof and clueless" when it comes to "matters of the heart," leading to awkward encounters in the dating department.
Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, points out that dating an Aquarius is like dating a friend. "Forget the fireworks and big romantic gestures. Aquarius is more about hanging out, and whisking their partner off for a romantic weekend simply wouldn't cross their mind," she says.
11
Aries (March 21-April 19)
While Aries are passionate, they don't feel the need to shower someone with affection or grand gestures. "Very straightforward and to the point, Aries is not usually a classic romantic," explains Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology.
These fire signs also relish their alone time and aren't likely to settle down. Marquardt suspects this is because a relationship "typically requires a level of submission and surrender, giving yourself up for the other person somehow, and Aries is not prepared to do that."
So, once the butterflies wear off, they're likely to move on to the next person.
10
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
If you want to connect with a Capricorn on a deeper level, then you have to find a spot on their calendar. These earth signs are focused, organized, and dedicated to work, so they might not have the time or energy for romantic moments.
"Capricorn can be a bit dry and calloused in romantic situations, often not sure of what to do or how to behave," explains Marquardt. "They're such a goal-oriented sign that romance might be too much of a task to complete, rather than a feeling to lean into naturally."
9
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Virgos might like someone enough to maintain a casual relationship, but unless that person meets their perfectionist ideals, they won't lay on the love.
"It's not that Virgo is inherently mean, Virgos are just super aware of anything that can be improved, which means they're automatically drawn to imperfections," says Marquardt. They can't help but pick apart everyone's flaws, which is why they have trouble focusing on intimacy.
Loftis notes that they also tend to overthink and focus on practicality rather than emotion. "So romance for Virgo is more like 'Hey honey, I cleaned the oven and mowed the grass,'" she says.
8
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Like Aries, Sagittarius is an independent sign who has trouble being tied down to one place or person, which means they very often run from commitment.
"They are a good time sign and love to enjoy life, which may get mistaken for romance," explains Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina. "They have romance with life as opposed to with you."
Spontaneity and fun are how these fire signs operate, so something serious and heartfelt like romance may not make it onto their agenda.
7
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Scorpios are very passionate in the bedroom, but that doesn't always translate into the rest of their dating experiences. "Scorpio can be sexy and lusty, but when it comes to turning on the romance, they don't always have what it takes," says Marquardt.
He adds that "Scorpio deals with a lot of deep, subconscious blockages that make true connection and intimacy difficult," especially since they don't easily trust others.
6
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Geminis like to keep things light and fun. Loftis says that as a sign who loves experimenting, they're always finding new ways to woo their partner: "This sign might want to re-create a moment they read in a book, saw in a movie, or dreamed up themselves."
In return, they like for their partners to surprise them with "little romantic gestures," says Loftis. "It doesn't need to be fancy, just thoughtful and maybe a bit quirky."
5
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leos like to express their feelings in grand ways. Since they love having the spotlight on themselves, they want you to feel like the center of attention, too.
"Creating the right mood, planning the perfect outfit, and making you feel like the most important person in the world are all Leo skills," says Loftis.
But don't forget to make them feel special as well. "They love to be pampered and romanced themselves and often 'give' what they want to 'get,'" says Marquardt.
4
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Cancers are natural nurturers who go above and beyond for those they care about. "They fall in love hard, giving everything they have," says Bennet. She adds that they will never forget an anniversary, birthday, or special occasion.
As a sensitive sign who feels things deeply, Cancers will surround themselves with romance even if they're not in a relationship. Loftis jokes that you'll usually find their television on the Hallmark channel, cranking out happy-ending movies.
3
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
As a sign that's ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, it's not surprising that Libra is one of the most romantic members of the zodiac.
"Libra is the sign that wants to randomly send a cute card and cupcakes to your office 'just because,'" says Marquardt. But they're not just about sweet gifts. They take compromise and partnership seriously, so they pay close attention to your desires and intentions.
However, when it's time for a special occasion, expect them to pull out all the stops. "They love to dress up, put on their favorite fragrance, and treat you like the love interest in a cheesy-but-irresistible early 2000s rom-com," adds Marquardt.
2
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
The daydreamer of the zodiac, Pisces goes for the classic, Hollywood glamour kind of love. They like to be swept off their feet, but they just as easily reciprocate the romance with "thoughtful gifts and gestures of love," says Loftis.
"It can feel like a full-on fairy tale. They give you the feeling that love can be like the movies," adds Marquardt.
Even if a date goes horribly wrong, they know how to charm. "Pisces doesn't care so much about everything going according to plan, they only seek intimacy and a feeling of unity with their love interests," Marquardt explains
1
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Like Libra, Taurus is also ruled by Venus, and it's part of why they're the most romantic zodiac sign. Taurus is highly emotional, passionate, and willing to go the additional mile for their love.
"No one can make their lover happier and more comfortable than Taurus," says psychic reader and spiritual healer Emily Newman. "They are dedicated and devoted."
Loftis adds that Taurus is a fan of traditional romance and will shower their significant other with chocolate, jewelry, and flowers. "Throw in a sensual massage and Taurus will have you feeling loved and desired," she says.
