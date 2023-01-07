The Most Free-Spirited Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Do you have friends who decide to hop in their cars without any plans of where they're going? Or perhaps you are known in your family as someone who always takes a chance or is up for an adventure? No matter the case, we all know someone who is a free spirit. By why do these uninhibited people just let life take them wherever it may be? Perhaps it has something to do with astrology. Read on to find out the most free-spirited zodiac signs from a little easy-going to full-on footloose.

6 Libra

Libras are known for their creativity, which helps them be more free spirited and independent in nature.

"They are kind-hearted and always see the positive side of life," says Emily Newman, an expert astrologer at Best of Psychic Readers. "They do not feel worried about problems and prefer to stay happy. Libras are always on perpetual mission to make life lighthearted, fun, and fairer."

Libras also don't like to be tied down and according to Newman are "are expressive, creative and prefer to stay imaginative."

5 Sagittarius

It's no surprise that Sagittarius makes the list, this fiery thrill-seeker is open for anything. Make no mistake, nothing will stop this sign from going on an adventurous road trip on a whim or booking a plane ticket to a far away locale at the last minute.

"Sagittarius is persistently on the move with the desire for adventure constantly burning within them," says expert astrologer Ian Altosaar. This naturally makes them a free spirit who follows "the wind of excitement" wherever it may take them.

But living a spontaneous life can also make it hard for them to settle down. "Often not tied down to one place, or the same people, Sagittarius can seem restless," says Altosaar. "But in truth, they require new escapades to again feel the adrenaline coursing through their veins. They will also leave those behind who try to get in their way of living freely."

4 Gemini

Geminis are social butterflies and one of the most free-spirited and spontaneous signs. "Curious and quick-witted Gemini is one of the zodiac's most open-minded signs," says Newman. "Even if they plan, they don't mind abandoning any ideas. So they're content to make stuff up as they go along."

Geminis are quick to go with the flow and aren't too strategic with anything in their life. Their adventurous nature and curiosity keeps this sign living their best life on their own terms.

3 Pisces

This water sign is extremely creative and imaginative, which in turn helps them to live more freely. They are deep intuitive thinkers who would rather spend their hard earned money on their spiritual journey versus materialistic items. Altosaar says Pisces often "let life flow somewhere in the close vicinity of a spiritual workshop or meditation circle."

Pisces also often let challenges roll off their shoulders, and don't take life too seriously. "Pisces tend to always be in a fun mood," says Newman. "They are sensitive but do not take much burden in their life and do the things that make them happy."

2 Leo

It's probably not a surprise to you to find this ambitious star sign in second place as the most free-spirited zodiac sign.

"Most Leos need and desire autonomy at all costs," says Altosaar. "Freedom from others is the secret rallying cry in their heads. They go where their heart calls them to and do what they desire."

Leos are always going to put themselves ahead of everyone else for their own happiness and sanity. They will never apologize for living out their truth the way they see fit.

1 Aquarius

Aquarians are widely known for being independent and open-minded, and their rebellious streak allows them to do what they want, when they want. Thus, we have the most free-spirited sign of the zodiac.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Aquarians are innovators who do not believe in predictably doing things. They do not believe in following rules and always want to do unique activities," says Newman.

Aquarians truly live life on their own terms and don't tend to care what other people think.

"Most people around them don't really understand why Aquarius likes to live as they do," says Altosaar. "The truth is, neither do they. But being free (even if it's subconsciously) is at the top of their lists. If others try to control or limit their internal sense of liberty, the Aquarius native starts their rebellion, leading them back to the freedom that they so yearn for."