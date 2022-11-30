The Most Open-Minded Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

You probably have a few seriously open-minded people in your life. These are the folks you go to when you need a judgment-free zone or want to try something adventurous. You know they'll always be down to listen to an opposing argument, try a new food, or watch a documentary about an out-there idea. Well, it turns out this trait can be determined by their horoscope sign. Ahead, professional astrologers tell us the most open-minded zodiac signs, from the somewhat accepting to the unusually adaptive.

6 Libra

Our list starts with Libra, an air sign whose symbol is the balanced scales. Libra values fairness, a trait that makes them notably open-minded.

"Libra is ruled by Venus and hates to offend anyone or get into conflict with people," says Constance Stellas, astrologer and author of Astrological Journals. "They are open-minded even if they may not personally agree with a person's choices. In relationships, they nod politely and give others their space."

If they're thrown off by someone's oppositional views, they likely won't challenge that person. Instead, they'll offer their usual listening ear to try and understand their reasoning.

5 Sagittarius

Sagittarians are always trying to broaden their horizons, often seeking out opposing viewpoints and debates.

"Sags need to constantly expand their horizons and fill their lives with something new, like new fields of activity, hobbies, experiences, and more," says Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. "So, they are more open to unconventional ideas, as they see them as a perfect chance to bring novelty into their lives."

Take a Sag along on a last-minute vacation or tell them about that cool indie book you're reading, and they'll be overjoyed.

4 Pisces

Representatives of this dreamy, empathetic sign come by their open-mindedness honestly: they don't want to hurt anyone's feelings.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Their sensitivity is something that makes them extremely aware of their own emotions as well as the emotions of others, a trait that can help them to be open-minded as they want to include others, as well as feel included themselves," says Patsy Sanchez, assistant editor for Zodiac Sign. "The compassion a Pisces has can lead them to want to think differently, and always give people or a situation a chance."

You should never fear judgment or snark when chatting with a Pisces. On the flip side, they'll make you comfortable enough to want to spill your deepest secrets.

3 Aries

Aries, a fire sign ruled by Mars, the God of war, is known for being passionate, bold, and impatient. It turns out, the sign's representatives also apply those traits to their general worldview.

"Aries fights for justice and is open-minded about all people," says Stellas. "They don't discriminate when it comes to the question of another person's rights, the underdog, or unpopular movements."

Expect to find them sharing their voice at protests, town hall meetings, and elections. No one will go unheard when there's an Aries in the room.

2 Gemini

Gemini is a mutable sign, which means they're flexible with their ideas and beliefs. So, it's no surprise they're one of the most open-minded members of the zodiac.

"With its symbol of the twins, Gemini is known for being able to see both sides of an argument," says Tay Francis, a human design, astrology, and self-empowerment coach. "Those with heavy Gemini placements tend to enjoy engaging in spirited debates and discussions. In fact, Gemini can be so open to new perspectives that these individuals can get lost in the sauce and lose sight of their own point of view."

They're obsessed with learning new facts and ideas and can flip-flop even on fundamental beliefs.

1 Aquarius

Aquarius is known for being intelligent and experimental—two things that go hand in hand with open-mindedness.

"Their life's mission is to fill existence with something new, unusual, innovative, and revolutionary," says Alta. "They adore everything non-standard, original, and creative—no wonder they will be the first ones to travel to some unusual place, try exotic food, or come up with an exciting idea regarding sex."

What's more, these are the things that make them happiest. If you're particularly close-minded, you probably won't get along with unconventional Aquarius.