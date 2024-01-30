The Most Adventurous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
They'll be the first to volunteer when it comes to trying new things.
Not everyone likes to step out of their comfort zone, but for many people, trying new things and taking risks is second nature. They'll be the first to jet set to a new destination, experiment with food from different cultures, or spontaneously pick up and move to a new city. And if you're wondering where they get this zest for life, their horoscope may explain. Keep reading to find out who astrologers say are the most adventurous zodiac signs, from a bit bold to ridiculously risk-taking.
6
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
As a sociable sign, Leo likes to do things that get other people's attention. "They want good stories to tell and are not afraid to go out and get those stories," says Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina.
Thanks to their charming nature and endless optimism, these lions can turn the most basic activity into something truly exciting, and they won't hesitate to bring you along for the ride.
5
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Aquarians love to shake up the status quo. "Ruled by Uranus, the planet of intellect and change, Aquarius are born explorers whether physically or mentally," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.
Since this air sign is independent and non-conforming, they don't typically follow what's trendy. Instead, they thrive in unexpected places, meeting new and diverse people.
4
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Scorpio may not seem like the adventurous type, but these water signs are braver than you think when it comes to their intellectual side. "This sign loves to understand things deeply and may go to some questionable heights to expand their mind and imagination," says Garbis.
Bennet points out that they may seek their thrills through darker escapades. So, don't be surprised to find them visiting a haunted site or venturing out at night.
3
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Gemini's endless curiosity is what brings out their adventurous side. "They thirst for learning and expanding their lives, and may even risk their neck to understand something," says Garbis. She adds that they'll be the type to visit one place and end up somewhere else entirely by the end of the trip.
But being adventurous is more than just exploring new places, which is why Gemini's ability to roll with the punches makes them more free-spirited than others. They never worry about sticking to a schedule or a five-year plan, embracing change with open arms.
2
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Aries loves to lead the pack and will be the first in line to try out any new adventure, regardless of how untested it may be. "They are happy to go where no man has gone before," says Garbis.
Bennet adds that they're ruled by Mars, the planet of action, so they don't like to sit still and can be a bit impulsive. "Whether it's the highest mountain or the deepest dive, Aries will throw themselves into the experience without a second thought," she says.
1
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Bennet says spontaneity is Sagittarius' middle name: "They're always ready to go at a moment's notice and are scared of missing out on the fun." It's because of this that they are the most adventurous zodiac sign.
In addition to being naturally energetic and curious, they never let anyone or anything hold them back from living life to the fullest. "These archers are adrenaline junkies, constantly on the search for their fix, regardless of the risks involved," adds Bennet.
