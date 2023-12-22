The Most Competitive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Being the best is the only option for some people. Whether they're winning a game night with friends or securing a big promotion at work, they'll always go above and beyond to clinch the victory. Of course, a little friendly competition can be healthy, but if you're wondering why some people veer into ruthless territory when a prize is involved, their horoscope could be a factor. Keep reading to discover the most competitive zodiac signs, from a little aggressive to completely cutthroat, according to astrologers.

RELATED: The Most Aggressive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarians don't do anything in the traditional way, so why would their competitive nature be any different? While they love a good debate or mental challenge, they aren't about getting aggressive with others.

Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, says that because these air signs are the intellects of the zodiac, "they want to prove their own abilities." She adds, "They need to push their limits and excel, but they don't simply want to win for the trophy or to laud it over other competitors."

5 Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept 22)

Virgo's competitiveness comes from their perfectionist tendencies. Since they know how to effectively hide their strategies, they're successful nine times out of 10.

However, Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, points out that Virgos are usually their own toughest competitors. "In their professional and personal lives, they compete more with themselves than with others, seeking to constantly improve and refine their skills," she explains. "This internal drive can make them relentless in their pursuit of excellence."

RELATED: The Most Diplomatic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

As fire signs with larger-than-life personalities, it's not surprising that Leos are naturally competitive. "They see life as a stage where they must perform and excel," notes Rodriguez.

They're motivated by their desire for recognition and admiration, so their competitive nature is often showcased in creative and dramatic ways. "They thrive in environments where they can display their talents and be acknowledged as the best," adds Rodriguez.

Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter Be the first to receive tons of amazing, life-changing tips! Sign up

3 Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21)

Scorpio's competitive side comes out when they're fighting for something or someone important to them. "Whether it's a romantic rival or a colleague competing for the same promotion, Scorpio will use every trick in the book to defeat them," says Bennet.

Rodriguez points out that Scorpio plays to win, often keeping their cards close to their chest. "Their determination and focus are unmatched, and they're not afraid to delve into the psychological aspects of competition," she says.

RELATED: The Most Passionate Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

2 Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries' fiery personality, along with their desire to be first in every aspect of their lives, certainly makes them one of the most competitive zodiac signs. Since they're ruled by Mars, the planet of action and aggression, they take competing to a whole new level and make formidable opponents, Bennet says.

"They are born winners, possessing the drive and determination to succeed," she adds. From having the most money to being right at trivia, everything is a competition for them—and they never seem to back down.

1 Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn is easily the most competitive zodiac sign, thanks to their endless drive and discipline. Rodriguez says they view life as a mountain to climb, with each achievement marking a new elevation.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

These hard-working earth signs never ever give up, so they will do anything and everything to get ahead. "Their competitive nature is rooted in a need to secure their status and an ambition to leave a mark on the world," she explains.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.