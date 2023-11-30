The Clumsiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Every group has that one person who's always spilling drinks at a party, bumping into people, or constantly tripping over their own two feet. However, instead of breaking out the bubble wrap, have you ever considered that their klutziness could be related to their horoscope? Ahead, astrologers share the clumsiest zodiac signs, from a bit awkward to insanely inept.

6 Sagittarius

Sagittarians are always on the go, so it's not surprising that they'd be a little clumsy now and then. These signs are too busy looking into the distance to notice what's right in front of them.

"It can be explained by their enthusiastic yet sometimes reckless approach to life," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer at Nomadrs. "Their love for exploration and trying new things can lead to a few mishaps, as their focus is more on the experience than on the details of coordination."

5 Cancer

Cancers are sensitive water signs that are driven by their emotions. As the most nurturing zodiac sign, they're so focused on being there for others that they may not be paying attention to what's around them.

"Whether they're rushing to comfort someone or simply to help, they act without assessing the situation first," says Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. She adds that they can also turn emotional situations into awkward moments, opening conversations that should have gone unspoken.

4 Libra

These diplomatic air signs weigh all the outcomes of every situation, which sometimes distracts them from their physical surroundings. "Despite their graceful nature, Libras can find themselves in clumsy situations, especially when they are mentally preoccupied," says Rodriguez.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Their indecisiveness can also cause them to fumble because they get trapped inside their head. "Not knowing whether to go left or right, they waiver between the two, and their hesitation inevitably leads to mishaps," adds Bennet.

3 Pisces

Pisces often manages to knock things over or bump into people thanks to their forgetfulness and ability to disconnect from what's around them. "Daydreaming rather than focusing on their environment makes them prone to clumsiness," says Bennet.

These fish are also caught up in their emotions as well as those of others. "Often, they absorb their thoughts and feelings so much that they may become unaware of the physical space around them," explains Rodriguez, which leads to awkward moments or minor accidents.

2 Gemini

Geminis are full of energy 24/7. Their dual nature means they're often doing at least two things at once. "Their mind runs at lightning speed, already at the finish line before the race has started," explains Bennet. "When you're moving that fast, it's inevitable to have a few accidents along the way."

These super-social air signs also love to tell a good story. The problem with that, however, is that they end up talking and animating with their whole body. "A Gemini might be enthusiastically engaged in a conversation while walking and could easily trip over because their focus is split," notes Rodriguez.

1 Aquarius

Even though their way of thinking may be a bit unconventional, Aquarians are some of the most intelligent and hard-working people. However, they are also the clumsiest zodiac sign because, as Rodriguez explains, they are often so caught up in their innovative ideas or humanitarian visions that they lose touch with their immediate physical environment.

"This distraction can result in clumsy moments, from bumping into things as they ponder the mysteries of the universe to minor mishaps that occur simply because their mind is light years away from reality," she says.

