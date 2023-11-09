The Loneliest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
Some people relish their alone time, but others find themselves flying solo unintentionally.
Being alone doesn't necessarily equate to being lonely. Some people love time spent with themselves. They take solo vacations and treat themselves to a dinner reservation for one. For others, however, being left to their own devices is not a personal choice, but rather an unwelcome result of their personality. According to astrologers, those who feel the most isolated might have their horoscope to blame. Read on to discover the six loneliest zodiac signs, from a little solitary to always all by yourself.
RELATED: The Least Emotional Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
6
Capricorn
Capricorns "prioritize success, wealth, and career matters over their personal lives," says celebrity astrologer and horoscope writer Kyle Thomas, which leaves little time for socializing and building relationships.
Though Thomas says they may regret these decisions later in life, day-to-day, they don't actually mind their alone time. If you invite them to a gathering, there's a good chance they'll find a reason to back out at the last minute so that they can enjoy staying home to recharge their batteries.
5
Sagittarius
Sagittarius' sunny disposition and love for life make them social creatures by nature. They can effortlessly make conversation with anyone—even a total stranger. However, Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer at Nomadrs, notes that their constant need for independence and new experiences can leave them feeling disconnected.
"Even when they're out having fun or exploring new places, there's an underlying sense of loneliness because they can't find many people who truly understand their need for freedom," she explains.
Their hop-from-place-to-place mindset doesn't exactly leave a lot of room for commitment, either. And eventually, the solitude will catch up to them.
RELATED: The Most Aloof Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
4
Aquarius
As an air sign, Aquarius moves in many different social circles. But their aloof nature makes it difficult for others to fully understand and accept them. Like anyone else, they want to form deep and personal bonds, but they struggle with opening themselves up.
"They find it challenging to move past superficial connections, and this makes them feel lonely, especially when they crave more meaningful interactions but don't know how to get there," explains Rodriguez.
Aquarians are also known for their out-of-the-box ideas and unique personalities, which unfortunately not everyone can keep up with.
3
Virgo
Virgos are considered the perfectionists of the zodiac, "which leads them to cut out people if they don't feel it's a 'perfect match,'" notes Thomas. On the flip side, their hypercritical nature can cause others to walk away from the relationship, as it's difficult to be around someone who's always looking for something wrong.
But it's not just others who Virgos criticize; they're harsh on themselves, too. The difference is that they don't believe they deserve the same support as those around them. Rodriguez says this can create a cycle where they're always there for others but feel alone in their own struggles.
RELATED: The Spaciest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
2
Cancer
Cancers are extremely emotional signs, which often leads to a longing for connection. But Rodriguez explains that even if they're surrounded by people, they can feel a void if there isn't emotional depth to these relationships. "That's why they don't care about the quantity of people around them—they only care for the quality," she explains.
In addition, Cancer is considered the moodiest zodiac sign. Their fluctuating feelings can be difficult for outsiders to understand and, in turn, can drive people away. Therefore, they find comfort with their family rather than going out and meeting new people.
"They're ruled by the moon, which is a very self-reflective and nostalgic luminary," notes Thomas, who says this can lead them to be "obsessed with the past, exes, or 'the one who got away,' rather than living in the present."
1
Pisces
Thomas calls Pisces "the most sensitive zodiac sign of all because they are ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality, and Jupiter, the planet of hope." But in many cases, this sensitivity can lead to an acute feeling of isolation.
"They often are detached from reality with their heads in the clouds because they prefer fantasy to cold, hard facts," says Thomas. "This can lead them to be lonely souls, always looking for 'the one' or dwelling on their illusions, delusions, and escapism rather than settling into fact."
Rodriguez adds that Pisces doesn't necessarily know how to open up enough to accept their true selves. "They yearn to share their rich emotional and imaginative lives with others but often find it challenging to find like-minded individuals," she says.
For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.