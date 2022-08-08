The Most Nurturing Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

It's easy to spot those with nurturing qualities. These incredibly loyal people may constantly check in to make sure you're eating and sleeping when stressed. And they'll be the first to send flowers when you're down in the dumps. Taking care of others—whether it be friends, family, or pets—requires a great deal of comforting energy and patience, an instinct that might have something to do with astrology. Keep reading to hear from professional astrologers about the most nurturing zodiac signs, from casually caring to full-on mom mode.

6 Capricorn

People under the Capricorn sign nurture in a more unconventional way. They might seem like an odd choice since they have a reputation for bulldozing others out of the way to reach their goals, but this take-charge attitude can also help others grow.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology, Capricorns "nurture through structure, rules, and knowing what to do in almost any situation." The discipline and parental energy of these earth signs can keep others grounded and help them quickly put things back in place. If you need motivation in pursuing a new dream, Capricorns will help you get there.

5 Libra

Libras are great listeners, and they have a natural ability to nurture relationships. "Whether it is a lover, a friend, or a business partner, Libras tend to focus on the needs of others and offer their help and support easily," Loftis says. These people communicate well, and it's in their nature to talk and get to know others. Even after one conversation with these air signs, any individual will feel taken care of.

4 Pisces

If you need emotional support, this water sign is the one to turn to, as they are known for their vulnerability and ability to sense what others are feeling. "The feeling and intention of nurturing [are] so strong, and this sign is excellent at sitting with you, listening to you, and saying poetic things to make you feel nourished on the inside," shares Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology. They simply can't help but nurture those around them.

3 Virgo

The "Virgo-vision" comes out when these signs nurture, as they pay great attention to detail and excel at reading situations. As an earth sign, they're grounded and lean towards caring for people in a more material way, thinking of how to better your health and work life.

"Virgos get a stigma for being too harsh in their criticisms, but they know how to put those judgments aside when someone they love needs to be nurtured," explains Marquardt. "Even if Virgo thinks you're messing up in a major way, they won't let you know it, and instead they'll be there to provide advice and support in ways that feel incredibly helpful," he adds.

2 Taurus

As an earth sign, Taurus is very grounded and loyal, which makes them a great person to lean on in times of need. They also have a natural instinct to help others grow and flourish (which often will involve comfort food or wine!). "The bull represents fertility, and nurturing is a part of that," Loftis explains.

These folks not only foster development within people, but they are also naturals with plants, knowing intuitively how to help things thrive. So don't be surprised to find their homes full of greenery.

1 Cancer

Without a doubt, Cancer takes the number-one spot for being the most nurturing zodiac sign. They are typically associated with the embodiment of the mother, and it shows in how they care for others. "[Cancers] carefully craft their family of favorite people and dedicate their time, energy, and resources to that close-knit community," Marquardt says.

This water sign will give over and over again, but they also need to feel loved and respected in return. You won't get the same kind of nurturing energy from any other sign, so it's best to hold onto those Cancers in your life and show up for them when their time of need comes along.