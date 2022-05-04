The Most Extroverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

True extroverts are special people. They are sociable, impulsive, and energized by being with other people—unlike introverts, who prefer being alone. Extroverts love working the room, chatting with strangers, and never letting an awkward moment linger. In short, you know an extrovert when you see one. If you've ever wondered why some people have these traits, it could have something to do with astrology. Read on to discover the most extroverted zodiac signs, from the somewhat chatty to the lives of the party.

6 Aquarius

Known for being one of the most intelligent, forward-thinking, and experimental signs, Aquarians can also be considered introverted extroverts. "They are outgoing, social, and can play off the energy of those in groups and crowds," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. "In fact, they're drawn toward social groups and coalitions, usually to share their innovative ideas."

However, the sign can easily become overstimulated in group settings and must take time alone to recharge their social battery. "This can confuse their friends, who need to understand their cycle of extroversion and introversion," says Kovach. So, if you find yourself out with a boisterous Aquarius, don't be surprised if they make an early exit.

5 Aries

Your Aries friend is likely assertive, ambitious, and organized, as they're "governed by the fast, furious red planet Mars," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "The 'babies' of the zodiac, they display many childlike qualities, and being outgoing and charming just comes with the territory," she says. Their competitive, challenge-seeking nature often draws them to group settings where that charm shines.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"When help is needed, especially when there is a crisis, Aries people love to be first on the scene," says Kovach. "They are drawn to careers or volunteer work that brings them in contact with the public in a heroic way." The next time your Aries pal invites you to a group workout or team gardening event, expect them to work the room in an effortless way.

4 Libra

That warm, gracious, and chatty friend who is always up for long dinners or picnics in the park? They're probably a Libra. "This sign loves to build harmonious friendships and can be diplomatic mediators," says Kovach. "They are also likely to find it easy to strike up conversations with people they hardly know or even strangers."

The one time a Libra may step back from a conversation is when they're trying to ensure others get a chance to add their opinions or feelings to the mix. However, if your chat turns into bullying or gossip, you can expect them to interject. "Libra people will speak their mind when it comes to sticking up for the disenfranchised," says Kovach.

3 Sagittarius

Sagittarians will hop on a plane at a moment's notice, make friends with the person sitting next to them, and invite them out to drinks the next day—so it's no surprise that this sign is near the top of our list of extroverts.

"Sagittarius people are outgoing when it comes to exploring different cultures and ideas," says Kovach. "They love to enjoy life's pleasures and are curious about people, which leads them to initiate conversations and thrive off of connections with new people." And because this sign is interested in philosophy, reading, and adventure, your conversation with a Sagittarian never be boring. Expect lots of twists, turns, and stories with unexpected endings.

2 Gemini

Gemini is governed by Mercury—the planet of communication and thinking—and it's the second-most extroverted sign of the zodiac. "There is hardly a dull moment when Gemini is around," says author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. "Gemini relishes in the excitement of change and is usually up for talking and socializing." You can also expect a fair share of fun, intellectualizing, and even flirting to begin as soon as they enter the room.

A Gemini person is genuinely curious, open about their ideas, and will impulsively fill any silence. They will "strike up conversations with complete strangers that can end up lasting hours," says Kovach. "People born under the sign of Gemini are known to have numerous friendships with people from all walks of life."

1 Leo

Natural-born performers, style icons, and leaders, Leos are the life of the party. "Leo is by far the most extroverted sign of the zodiac," says Barretta. "Leo rules the zodiac's natural fifth house, which is the house of fun, entertainment, risk-taking, romance, and anything social. Their ruler, the sun, serves as their natural spotlight."

This sign isn't as keen on striking up random conversations as Geminis or Libras, but when they sense they can gather a crowd, they will. "Those born under this sign feel comfortable being the center of attention," says Kovach. "In fact, they prefer the spotlight." Expect lively birthday parties and invitations to upcoming performances to arrive from your Leo friend. And when you attend, expect them to command attention with gusto.

