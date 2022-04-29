The Least Reliable Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

No matter how hard we try, we sometimes find ourselves making promises we can't keep. And while disappointing others may be an unfortunate reality in life, some people are truly less dependable than others. That doesn't make it any less frustrating of course, but there could be a surprising reason behind their bad behavior. If you're wondering why some people in your life may be more fickle than others, astrology could help. Read on to discover the six least reliable zodiac signs, from slightly flighty to completely irresponsible.

6 Libra

Libra is the sign of balance, yet they find themselves frequently biting off more than they can chew, which can make them unreliable. For instance, if you ask a Libra to do something, there's a high chance they'll forget. They tend to spread themselves too thin and need to be constantly reminded of the things they've promised.

Whether they've just genuinely let something slip their mind or they're just not willing to put in the hard work, don't count on them to keep their word. It's always best to have a backup plan if you're relying on a Libra for something.

5 Virgo

Virgos often struggle to set boundaries and can easily overextend themselves. This can leave them juggling way too much at once and struggling to get things done. Rather than admit they're overwhelmed, Virgos will silently seethe, and their ugly side can rear its head. At work, they'll struggle with meeting deadlines; in their personal life, they'll schedule too many plans and forget they made them in the first place.

4 Leo

Leo is beyond fickle, and they struggle to focus on anyone but themselves. You can always count on this fire sign to show up for a party or a night out on the town, but ask them for a favor like helping you move on a Saturday morning and suddenly they're nowhere to be found. The simple truth is you can't force a Leo to do anything they don't want to—they're only going to help you out if there's something in it for them.

3 Sagittarius

Sagittarius are prone to be irresponsible, self-involved, and flighty. This adventurous sign is the first to run away when confronted with a difficult situation. They lack self-discipline and tend to quit in the middle of things due to sheer boredom.

Known to be absentminded, it's hard enough for Sagittarius to remember their own daily to-do list. They frequently forget their agreements and are notorious for being late and missing appointments, which can be frustrating and inconvenient for others.

2 Pisces

Pisces are known as the daydreamers of the zodiac, and that comes with a touch of forgetfulness. They will often agree to plans or commitments without fully absorbing the details. It's not that Pisces don't care: It's that they operate in their own reality, which means they're less reliable in our reality. Unless you're willing to send them several reminders, there's a good chance whatever you need from them will slip their mind.

1 Gemini

Gemini is overall the least reliable zodiac sign. While they're known for their fun-loving spirits, they are definitely not the most dependable people. Since Gemini is infamous for their two-faced personality, they'll tell you one thing and then do another, leaving you feeling confused about where you stand. Expect them to get bored very easily and bail if better plans arise. Other signs are much more steadfast.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.