We all know someone who isn't particularly upfront about their feelings. You can sense a tinge of attitude in their tone or demeanor, but they're not particularly forthcoming about what's wrong. This is a common form or passive-aggressive behavior, or according to Psychology Today, when someone clearly feels negatively about a situation, whether anger or annoyance, but chooses to express it indirectly instead of directly. Unfortunately, it's usually up to you to figure out why that is—and for people who are direct communicators, this can be particularly frustrating. The good news is that there might be a reason this person is exhibiting these moody qualities: their zodiac sign. Read on to see the most passive-aggressive astrological signs ranked from slightly apathetic to completely avoidant.

6 Leo

Leo is a quick-to-get-heated sign who wants to be in the spotlight. "Instead of facing an issue head-on, Leos are likely to passively address an issue because this keeps the drama alive and puts them right where they want to be—the center of attention," says astrology consultant Sofia Adler.

5 Aquarius

Aquarius is extremely smart and quick-witted, unafraid to get into a heated discussion if and when needed. However, this rebellious sign can also be a know-it-all and see themselves as better than others. "Aquarius is likely to not even bother addressing an issue because they don't think it (or you) is worth their time," says Adler.

4 Cancer

Cancers have been reincarnated with the gift to feel. "This water sign is incredibly sensitive and quick to get offended if their desire for connection isn't reciprocated," says Adler. Cancers get lost in their emotions easily and don't always look to solve the issue at hand.

"They will not complain in this case but will instead engage in passive aggressiveness and make unpleasant comments until you arrive and inquire about the matter," says psychic reader and spiritual healer Emily Newman. Direct talks are off the table until then.

3 Taurus

Taurus can be incredibly stubborn, yet they also like to keep the peace. "This earth, stability-seeking sign loves comfort," says Adler. "They're more likely to avoid confrontation and stomp around in frustration than directly address an issue."

While they are capable of a face-off, they believe that everyone is mature enough to see what they are doing wrong, says Newman. "Once they discover the need to communicate with you, they will address it," she explains. "However, getting to that stage will take a long time. So, until then, they'll drop not-so-subtle signals until the other person figures it out."

2 Pisces

Pisces has a much easier time feeling their emotions than they do actually communicating them. They also have a knack for escaping when things get tough. "This empathetic and sensitive water sign isn't built for direct conversations or confrontation, but they can't not wear their heart on their sleeve," says Adler. They naturally struggle to communicate their feelings. "When they are hurt, their choice is passive-aggression," adds Newman. "[But] when you apologize, they will quickly accept it."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Libra

Even though Libras are a social, chatty air sign, they prioritize balance and harmonious relationships overall, making them the most passive-aggressive zodiac sign. "They will suppress their feelings and emotions and prioritize yours," says Adler. And even when the frustration bubbles to the surface, they won't know how to voice their concerns because they're too worried about rocking the boat. If they do happen to get involved in an argument, however, "they will make you apologize," says Newman.

