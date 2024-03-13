The Most and Least Jealous Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers
When you have good news, there are probably people you want to share it with first. They'll ooh and aah over your engagement ring or bring over a bottle of champagne as a housewarming gift. Then, there are those to whom you feel the need to downplay your victories. They'll tell you how beautiful your ring is considering the small diamond or bring up the sky-high mortgage rates when you talk about your new home, unable to hide their envy. And not that it condones their behavior, but it could be their horoscope that's bringing out this covetous nature. Keep reading to get astrologers' full ranking of the most and least jealous zodiac signs, from those without a resentful bone in their bodies to the folks who are green-eyed with envy.
12
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
The most intellectual zodiac sign is grounded in facts and figures, not emotions.
"Aquarius is very live and let live," says author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. "They are very aloof, and to them, jealousy is a waste of time."
Aquarians value community and will encourage and celebrate their people with glee. As Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical, says, "Aquarius is too busy creating its own opportunities to have enough time to worry about someone else's." In fact, she notes they are more often on the receiving end of jealousy.
11
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Instead of triggering jealousy, your success will usually inspire a Sagittarius' motivation to accomplish their own goals.
"Fueled by ambition, Sagittarians can't help but revel in other people's accomplishments," says Kirsten. "Whilst other signs are rolling their eyes and calling it 'lucky,' Sagittarius knows exactly how hard you worked and deems it inspiring."
Barretta points out that this sign can sometimes be accused of jealousy when they copy someone's style or technique, "but for them it is more of a compliment to have what their friends have."
10
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Empathetic Pisces are also incredibly non-jealous, but they're not quite as altruistic.
"Pisces is too caught up in their own world to even make time for jealousy," explains Barretta. "Situations that even hint at jealousy or competition make Pisces look for an escape exit so they don't have to deal with any unsettling emotions."
These daydreamers take their rose-colored outlook so far that they won't even get jealous in relationships. You'll never catch them with a pout on their face because their partner is chatting up the bartender or helping an ex in need. Instead, they'll join the conversation or offer a helping hand.
9
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Like Pisces, Gemini's non-jealous nature is more a matter of their super-social circumstances.
"Gemini doesn't have time to get jealous because they flit from one group to another and never stick around long enough to get caught by the green-eyed monster," notes Barretta.
However, if you're looking for a cheerleader in your corner, you'll have to make a good case. "The most important thing is to show them the sensible side of the discussion," explains Alice Alta, the resident astrologer at the Futurio astrology app.
8
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
As Barretta states, Virgos are "more critical than jealous."
These judgmental perfectionists will nitpick themselves and others, but they truly believe they're always right—so what is there to be jealous of?
"Virgos crave order, and jealousy is an unsightly, irrational emotion that simply doesn't fit into their efficient worldview," adds Bella Nguen, an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine.
7
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You may be surprised that hot-headed Aries aren't more jealous, but, like Virgos, they think too highly of themselves to envy others.
Nguen describes their nature as a "'me against the world' fearlessness."
"Their unwavering self-belief leaves little room for jealousy to take root," she explains. "Though they can be possessive partners, they're usually too busy blazing their own trails to worry about anyone else's."
6
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Libra lands smack dab in the middle of the list because their jealousy tends to only rear its head in romantic relationships.
"Their jealousy usually shows up when they see a hotter or more 'ideal' couple," says astrologer and tarot reader Ryan Marquardt. "Even if a Libra is head over heels in love with their partner, they might second guess the entire relationship when they discover another couple who seems to 'have it all' in a way that Libra isn't experiencing."
The good news? This balanced sign usually gets over their jealous outbursts pretty quickly.
5
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Taurus loves indulging in the finer parts of life: expensive candles, fancy dinners, box seats on Broadway. But not every Taurus can afford a life of luxury.
"If you have more material worth than a Taurus, they can get incredibly stubborn and pessimistic, and they might even make you feel bad for living such an extravagant lifestyle," says Marquardt.
And when they do acquire these things themselves, they can be quite possessive, Barretta adds. "What is theirs is theirs and everybody else better back off," she says.
4
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, the planet of jealousy, Barretta points out. And like Taurus, they'll get envious over others' luxuries.
"Capricorns get jealous of those who have more in the material world like better jobs, income, and high-end possessions," she says.
However, Taurus truly enjoys the objects at hand, whereas Capricorn, the hardest-working zodiac sign, cares more about the status they represent.
3
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
For Cancer, "emotional security is everything," says Nguen. "A Cancer will quickly turn a shade of green if they sense any disloyalty or emotional distancing from a loved one," she explains.
One example of how this comes into play is when they're ousted from the role of caretaker. "When you choose to seek advice or nurturing from someone else, Cancer sees that as a sign of rejection," says Marquardt.
They'll use that as an opportunity to take jabs at the other person you're confiding in. "It's not because they don't like that person, it's just that they're hurt you've found someone else to help you heal," adds Marquardt.
2
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
"The radiant lion craves the spotlight and endless admiration," states Nguen.
"Though outwardly self-assured, they possess a desperate thirst to be celebrated as the most special and adored," she explains. "Anything that challenges this grandiose self-perception—be it success, beauty, or talents in others—can ignite bright yellow displays of envy."
In fact, their reputation as the most dramatic zodiac sign stems from jealousy. "The second someone is unimpressed by what Leo has to offer, they make it their mission to overdo everything until you notice their star-power," says Marquardt.
1
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Like Cancer, Scorpio's jealousy comes from wanting their loved ones close. However, while Cancers wear those emotions on their sleeves, Scorpios "famously camouflage turbulent undercurrents of jealousy beneath their mysterious exteriors," shares Nguen.
"Scorpios form intense bonds and crave absolute intimacy," she adds. "Step outside their tightly wound circle of trust, and their stinging jealousy will surely strike."
According to Marquardt, this can be especially problematic in romantic relationships, where Scorpios show their jealousy through paranoia and suspicion.