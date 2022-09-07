The Most Materialistic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Madonna's "Material Girl" is undoubtedly a catchy and classic song. But for some folks, the lyrics ring true. Whether they're after the latest designer handbag or the flashiest new sports car, certain people put a lot of emphasis on physical objects, especially those that show their stature to the world. For them, you can't put a price tag on having the finer things in life. To understand why this is so, consider one's horoscope. Read on to hear from professional astrologers about the most materialistic zodiac signs, from occasional consumers to label-obsessed moneygrubbers.

3 Pisces

Pisces might seem like a surprising choice since they're known for being sensitive free spirits, not money-oriented. But when these emotional folks get in too deep, they indulge in a little retail therapy to cheer up. "[Pisces] spends their money and treats themselves as a form of comfort," according to Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense. She says this will often be in the way of "spa days and expensive skincare."

But part of Pisces' penchant for spending is actually due to their generous spirit. "They love to spoil the ones around them with nice things," notes Amanda Lee, a life coach and tarot reader.

6 Capricorn

Capricorns are often obsessed with being successful and climbing the corporate ladder. "Ruled by hardworking and driven Saturn, Capricorns understand the value of their efforts," says Clare. She explains that they are "slightly less driven by the glamour of designer bags and fast cars," but like to reward themselves with nice things that allow them to lead comfortable lives.

5 Gemini

Like most things in life, Geminis don't second guess their purchases. "As a whimsical air sign, and mutable at that, Gemini has a streak of spontaneity unmatched by most," Clare says. They love impulse buys and, even more, they love to show off their new possessions to their large group of friends.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But, of course, this can turn problematic. "[They] could easily end up with an empty wallet from something that started out as an innocent pleasure," notes Emily Newman, a spiritual healer and astrologer at Best of Psychic Reader. She describes Geminis as "quite childish" in this way, prioritizing impressing others and forgetting their budget.

4 Aries

This fire sign loves to lead and attract attention. "Aries often view material goods as a way to set themselves apart from the rest," Clare says. "They want to flex their latest designer purchases and make a bold statement to society about the power they hold." And they'll waste no time boasting about it.

Clare also notes that, as the most selfish zodiac sign, Aries will usually put themselves first. If splurging on that new watch will outdo the coworker they're constantly in competition with, they'll go ahead and buy it, even if that means they can't afford to attend your birthday dinner.

2 Leo

Leos like to be the center of attention, and that means rocking designer duds to impress their friends. This proud fire sign spends exorbitantly to make sure they have the best of the best, and they're not shy about telling you how much things cost.

"Any item of clothing, product, or possession that can loudly exclaim their power to the world is a massive hit for Leo, and they feel very little regret over their extreme materialism," Clare says. This overly confident behavior and need to impress, however, can easily lead these proud lions to overspend.

1 Taurus

Tauruses are famous for loving all things luxury. "As a grounded and stubborn Earth sign, Taurus thrives when surrounded by their creature comforts," Clare notes.

Leah Goldberg, a psychic, tarot card reader, and professional astrologer, put Taurus' lavish lifestyle into context. "Taurus rules the second house of the Zodiac, which is all about material things." Therefore, she says, they often measure their self-worth by how much money they make and what they're able to buy.

But there's also a softer side to Taurus' materialism. Lee explains that Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, pleasure, and the senses. "So whether it be a nice dinner or a cashmere sweater, you will see this sign only indulging in the finer things." Luckily, this stubborn sign has a strong work ethic so they make sure they can back up their purchases.