The Greediest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Whether they want money, attention, or both, these signs are never satisfied.

By Courtney Shapiro
December 20, 2023
Some people can't be satisfied with what they have. Whether it's money, power, possessions, or attention, enough is never enough. And they'll have no problem taking from someone else to get it. However, astrologers say that one's horoscope could be to blame for their covetous tendencies. Keep reading to find out the greediest zodiac signs, from a bit grabby to insanely insatiable.

6
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Smart Female IT Programer Working on Desktop Computer in Data Center System Control Room. Team of Young Professionals Doing Code Programming
Shutterstock

Aquarians are greedy, but not in the traditional sense. Instead, they're hungry for "knowledge, innovation, and progress," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.

"They have an insatiable appetite for new ideas and experiences, and their pursuit of these can sometimes be at the expense of personal relationships or conventional paths," she explains. There's no such thing as too many projects or learning opportunities when it comes to these air signs.

5
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A close up of hands holding $100 bills
iStock / OlenaMykhaylova

Capricorns' greediness is related to their pursuit of success and status."Capricorns crave security and work hard to build their nest egg," says Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. Because of this, they will do anything it takes to achieve their goals.

These practical earth signs aren't going to frivolously spend their hard-earned dollars either. "Much like a dragon with its gold, Capricorns prefer to hoard their money, counting it rather than spending," adds Bennet.

4
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Business Woman thinking in office clothes.
PH888 / Shutterstock

Scorpios are greedy where control is concerned. Rodriguez says they have intense desires and can become fixated on achieving their goals at any cost: "This drive often makes them formidable, but it can also lead to a greedy pursuit of power—be it in personal relationships or professional endeavors."

This sensitive sign also requires a lot of coddling. "They're incredibly jealous and demand the full attention of their nearest and dearest," adds Bennet. And if you aren't giving them enough, they'll manipulate you until you do.

3
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

woman buying high heels
iStock / iladendron

Taurus' love for luxury can quickly veer into greed. Rodriguez says they have a strong desire to accumulate wealth and material possessions: "That's because they view them as sources of security and pleasure."

"Keep in mind that their greed is often balanced by a willingness to work hard for what they want," she adds. They'll happily splurge on something for themselves, but when it comes to buying things or spending money on other people, that's where they draw the line.

2
Aries (March 21-April 19)

A young couple standing over their laptop with a happy expression on their faces and cheering
Shutterstock

Aries' competitive nature goes hand in hand with greed. They want to not only be first but also the best, so they'll always prioritize their success over others. "Their greed is more about winning and less about material gain, and they can be relentless in their pursuits," explains Rodriguez.

These fire signs don't back down, and they're not afraid to push people's buttons if that's what it takes to get ahead. "These rams won't share a win, they'll greedily grab all the glory, leaving none for anyone else," adds Bennet.

1
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Egocentric Young Woman
Nicoleta Ionescu/Shutterstock

Leos are known for their charming personalities. But it's their unyielding need for attention and inability to share the spotlight that makes them the greediest zodiac sign. "As kings of the jungle, they believe it's their right to hog all the attention, and will do everything in their power to keep it for themselves," Bennet says.

These tendencies sometimes overshadow their normally giving nature, which can make it difficult for others to stick around. Rodriguez adds that they prioritize their own needs for recognition and praise, sometimes without even realizing it.

