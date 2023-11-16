There's One Zodiac Sign That's Smarter Than the Rest, Astrologers Say
It's possible your intelligence could be written in the stars.
The world's smartest people have many traits in common: They're innately clever, easily craft ideas, and often have a strong work ethic that leads them to success. These qualities can help them create new inventions, write audio or visual masterpieces, or start world-changing companies. But have you ever wondered why some people are more brilliant than others? Astrology might just have something to do with it. Read on to discover the six smartest signs, from naturally bright to full-blown rocket scientists.
RELATED: The Loneliest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
6
Capricorn
Capricorns are unlike anyone else. Even though their strong work ethic and burning desire to accomplish their goals may be a bit intimidating, there's a method to their madness.
"They think long-term, plan meticulously, and rarely make impulsive decisions," says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs. "Their intelligence is practical and grounded, often showing in their ability to navigate complex situations and achieve notable successes in their careers."
5
Libra
Your Libra pal likely always has their head in a book or is visiting their local museum. Because of that innate curiosity, they have a base of knowledge on a range of topics.
"They may have a gift for intelligence that manifests through creativity, such as easily grasping music theory or visual arts," explains relationship astrologer Anna Kovach.
Not to mention, this sign is a talented conversationalist—meaning they're always chatting up others, which, in turn, expands their intellect. While they might not be the best at math or science, Libra's smarts aren't ones to be messed with.
RELATED: The Zodiac Sign That's Best in a Crisis, Astrologers Say.
4
Virgo
This hard-working, reliable, and perfectionism-prone sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking. Virgos tend to pick up academics easily and have a practical level of intelligence that makes them great at giving advice. It doesn't end there, either.
"I always tell my clients that Virgo energy is very similar to getting a primary resource," says professional tarot reader and astrologer Crescent. "Everything they learn, they need to figure out for themselves or need to know the why behind it."
3
Scorpio
Scorpios may be quiet and stay in the background, but don't let that fool you. These highly perceptive water signs know what's going on with everyone and everything at all times.
"The intelligence of Scorpios is profound and investigative," says Rodriguez. "They are not satisfied with surface-level explanations and are adept at uncovering hidden truths."
They can concentrate for long periods and work well in situations that require deeper examinations or critical thinking.
RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Most Stuck in Their Ways, According to Astrologers.
2
Gemini
This zodiac sign is always retaining new information—whether that means going down an internet rabbit hole on a topic that was briefly mentioned at the office or learning everything there is to know about a company they plan to submit a job application to.
"It's like they can absorb and link information rapidly, which makes them incredibly adaptable and versatile," says Rodriguez. Like Libra, they also excel at communication and have a strong sense of awareness about what's happening around them.
So, why aren't they the smartest zodiac sign? According to Kovach, "People born under this sign are so easily distracted that they tend to dabble in topics of interest rather than engrossing themselves to the point of developing expertise." In other words, they're jacks of all trades and masters of none.
1
Aquarius
Aquarius is without a doubt the smartest zodiac sign. They are governed by Uranus—the planet of innovation, creativity, and expanded consciousness. Because of that, this air sign does more than simply process facts and spit them back out: They analyze, understand, and build upon that information.
"They're innovative, eccentric, and quite often ahead of their time," says Kovach. "They understand how trends on the horizon work and may see a vision of the future that others can't immediately appreciate… They are also bold enough to take risks, which often leads them to have breakthroughs."
Aquarians have a strong moral compass and use these intellectual talents to help others and change society for the better. So, if find yourself an Aquarius friend, keep them close.
For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.