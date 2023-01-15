The Most Clever Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Sometimes it's easy to pick out the clever people in the room. They always have a witty remark and enjoy sharing their vast knowledge with others. They're great conversationalists and are always getting things done. If you've ever wondered why some people have this stroke of brilliance, astrology might play a role. Read on to discover the most clever zodiac sign from casually canny to supremely smart.

6 Scorpio

Scorpios may come off as quiet and maybe even cold, but this only adds to their observant behavior. They're not traditionally clever in the book-smart sense, but they figure things out with their unique way of thinking. Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology explains that Scorpios have a detective-like quality about them: These water signs are usually three steps ahead of everyone else.

"They're able to uncover hidden clues that many people miss, leading them to find answers and solutions faster than some of their peers," says Marquardt.

5 Sagittarius

Sagittarius are always up for new adventures and experiences. Where do you think all their knowledge comes from?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"They are definitely big-picture people, [and] they have a well of wisdom they draw from in order to come up with ingenious solutions," says Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology.

Known as the philosophers of the zodiac, it's no surprise that these fire signs have an insatiable thirst for discovering new things and putting their cleverness to use.

4 Aquarius

With their own unique way of thinking, Aquarius is the quirkiest sign of the zodiac. These oddball tendencies might make you not notice their clever disposition right away, but they're usually at least one step ahead of the crowd. This air sign has high-speed mental abilities and can outsmart others at the drop of a hat.

"As zany as they might seem to some people, their sharp mind is critical and determined to find solutions," Marquardt tells Best Life.

3 Virgo

Virgos are brainy and like to analyze any and all situations. Their ability to figure things out is unmatched, so you definitely want these people in your corner. "It is great to have some Virgo vision to help solve problems or come up with creative solutions," says Loftis.

These earth signs are ruled by Mercury, the planet that oversees cognitive skills, so their cleverness comes out quickly. Virgos will talk a big game, but they will be sure to show up and achieve what they put their mind to thanks to their cleverness and top notch organizational skills.

2 Aries

As the the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are fast moving and quick thinking. They're also incredibly independent and confident which gives them an extra boost when it comes to cleverness.

Marquardt says they're the sign that is most tapped into their primal nature. "Aries practically invented the concept of instinct, and they benefit from beginner's luck energy, so as long as they follow their gut without second guessing, they'll usually get their desired outcome," he says.

This fire sign is bold and daring and they're not afraid to step up to the plate when others need them.

1 Gemini

Geminis move quickly and are always learning new things with ease, which makes it no surprise that they are the most clever zodiac sign. This air sign is constantly consuming information from various sources and always has a large mental bag of tricks at the ready.

"Whether it's remembering that scene in a movie, coming up with a witty retort, or remembering how to repair something, Gemini's mental dexterity and ability to see a variety of outcomes all at once helps to give them a clever edge," Loftis says.

Marquardt describes these air signs as the chameleons of the zodiac who are not only clever in their own regard, but who can also mimic other people's cleverness as well.