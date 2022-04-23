The Smartest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

The world's smartest people have many traits in common: They're innately clever, can easily craft ideas, and often have a strong work ethic that leads them to success. These qualities can help them create new inventions, write audio or visual masterpieces, or start world-changing companies. But have you ever wondered why some people are more brilliant than others? Astrology might just have something to do with it. Read on to discover the six smartest signs, from naturally bright to full-blown rocket scientists.

6 Cancer

Nurturing, compassionate, and caring Cancer has a unique brand of smarts. "People born under the sign of Cancer blend intuition and emotional sensitivity with a cunning nature," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. This serves them in more than just their personal relationships. "They can succeed in business because they understand how to provide a nurturing response that others can't resist," she adds. "They are excellent at reading people and responding to others' feelings." Expect your Cancer friend to masterfully cater to everyone's emotional needs without batting an eyelash; it's an indication of high emotional intelligence that few other signs can replicate.

5 Libra

Your Libra pal likely always has their head in a book or is visiting their local museum, movie theater, or concert hall. Because of that, they have a base of knowledge on a range of topics. However, Kovach notes their smarts don't stop there. "This is also the sign associated with the arts and music," she says. "They may have a gift for intelligence that manifests through creativity, such as easily grasping music theory or visual arts." Not to mention, this sign is a talented conversationalist—meaning they're always chatting up others, which, in turn, expands their intellect.

4 Sagittarius

Sagittarius prefers to acquire knowledge through immersive experiences. "This sign tends to be independent, free thinkers—but they don't reject research and rationality," says Kovach. "In fact, their desire to seek truth often leads them to go to great lengths to become informed." For example, a Sagittarius who wants to study a new language or cuisine may travel to a different country to learn from the locals. Because of this, people with this star sign aren't just book smart—although they do love to read—they take their learnings and implement them into their lives in a way that goes beyond the academic.

3 Gemini

This zodiac sign is always absorbing new information—whether that means going down an internet rabbit hole on a topic that was briefly mentioned at the office or learning everything there is to know about a company they plan to submit a job application to. "They have a strong sense of awareness and a keen ability to communicate, which makes them very clever," says coach and astrologer Linda Berry. "A Gemini has a basic personality that's adaptable and alert, which contributes to their experimental and inquisitive ability to reason and learn."

So, why aren't they higher on our list? According to Kovach, "people born under this sign are so easily distracted that they tend to dabble in topics of interest rather than engrossing themselves to the point of developing expertise." In other words, they're jacks of all trades and masters of none.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Virgo

This hard-working, reliable, and perfectionism-prone sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking. Virgos tend to pick up academics easily and have a practical level of intelligence that makes them great at giving advice. It doesn't end there, either. "I always tell my clients that Virgo energy is very similar to getting a primary resource," says Crescent, professional tarot reader and astrologer at Crescent Divination. "Everything they learn, they need to figure out for themselves or need to know the why behind it." Expect a Virgo to know every Jeopardy! answer or be the leader of their local trivia night.

1 Aquarius

The number one smartest sign of the zodiac is Aquarius. They are governed by Uranus—the planet of innovation, creativity, and expanded consciousness. Because of that, this air sign does more than simply process facts and spit them back out: They analyze, understand, and build upon that information. "They're innovative, eccentric, and quite often ahead of their time," says Kovach. "They understand how trends on the horizon work and may see a vision of the future that others can't immediately appreciate."

Don't expect this sign to hold back its forward-thinking, either. "Not only are they geniuses when it comes to brilliant ideas and epiphanies, but they are also bold enough to take risks, which often leads them to have breakthroughs long before others know what to expect," says Kovach. The sign also has a strong moral compass and uses these intellectual talents to help others and change society for the better. So, if find yourself an Aquarius friend, keep them close.

