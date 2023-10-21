The Most Emotionally Intelligent Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people can tell what you're feeling instantly. Whether they pick up on your facial expressions or mood changes, or always know what to say, they're hyper-aware of both their own emotions and those of others. Maybe they're just more self-aware than most, or perhaps they share a horoscope. Keep reading to discover who astrologers say are the most emotionally intelligent zodiac signs, from unusually understanding to acutely aware.

6 Pisces

"Pisceans are almost psychic in their emotional understanding," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer at Nomadrs. As water signs, they're quite intuitive and can easily figure out what's going on beneath the surface.

While it might seem like daydreaming Pisces is checked out of reality, these fish are actually very tuned in to people's feelings, oftentimes anticipating others' needs before they're even expressed. They also love listening to others and supporting them in times of emotional turmoil.

5 Cancer

It's well known that Cancers feel their own emotions deeply, but this also gives them an understanding of what others are going through. These water signs are natural empaths and live to nurture those close to them, so it's not surprising that they're among the most emotionally intelligent members of the zodiac.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"They almost instinctively understand how others feel and how their actions impact those around them," says Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, who goes on to say that they know exactly how to interact with others and build strong, long-lasting connections.

4 Virgo

Thanks to their perfectionism and, at times, nitpicky ways, Virgos aren't always the first to be recognized for their emotional intelligence. But Rodriguez points out that they are actually full of practical empathy.

"They may not be the most expressive, but they show their understanding and care through acts of service," she says. Plus, their level of self-awareness is unlike any other sign. They know what they need and Bennet says that translates into their knowledge and comprehension of other people.

3 Scorpio

It's to be expected that all three water signs are some of the most emotionally intelligent people. And Scorpio, with their unmatched observance of others, is no exception. Thanks to their own complex nature, they can hone in on the subtle thoughts and feelings of those around them.

Bennet says their ability to read others, even when one's true intentions are deeply hidden, is second to none. But be careful because Scorpios can use this information to manipulate situations to their advantage if they're feeling slighted or angry.

2 Libra

Libras have an unmatched ability to read the room, so they can defuse any emotionally charged situation with ease. It goes much further than being a mediator, though, as these air signs have a deep understanding of human emotions and spend their lives seeking balance and fairness.

Bennet adds that they are logical and thoroughly weigh the pros and cons of each situation before taking action. Giving themselves that pause allows them to plan their reactions, and that's where their emotional intelligence shines through.

1 Sagittarius

While Sagittarians are known for their free-spiritedness and adventurous energy, they are also open-minded, intelligent, and very optimistic. It's these qualities that make them the most emotionally intelligent zodiac sign.

"Their positivity often serves as a catalyst for open dialogue and emotional connection," says Rodriguez, who adds that they have a unique ability to navigate complex emotional landscapes within themselves and with others. With a unique blend of empathy and wisdom, it's no surprise that these fire signs deal with emotions so well.

