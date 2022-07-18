The Most Optimistic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Finding the silver lining when things go wrong is easier said than done. Not everyone is able to focus on the good versus the bad and maintain a happy attitude all the time, but optimism does come more naturally to some people. If you're curious as to why these people are always looking on the bright side, astrology could be a factor. Keep reading to determine the most optimistic zodiac signs from glass half full to positively perky.

6 Aquarius

People under the Aquarius sign are known for their unique outlook and out-of-the-box approach to life. They're optimistic due to their humanitarian nature and idealistic tendencies. No matter what life throws their way, "they find the silver lining in almost any situation," says Sofia Celestino, an astrologist at Destiny Awakens. They're sure to help lift others up even in the darkest of times.

5 Leo

Leos are very dynamic and often see potential in other people or situations that nobody else does. They're one of the more optimistic signs because they believe in the natural goodness of all people. "Leo is like that singer on American Idol who is terribly tone deaf, and they get rejected by the judges, but they don't give up on their dream of being a famous singer," Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology tells Best Life. Even being in this sign's orbit for a small amount of time will be an immediate mood booster.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Aries

Ruled by Mars, those born under the sign Aries possess natural optimism. Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology describes them as having confidence and a youthful outlook on life. These fire signs are always up for a challenge, and their confidence helps fuel their optimistic and driven lifestyle. Their forward thinking energy contributes to their optimism and keeps them moving upwards in whatever they do. No one will have a more positive view than an Aries when it comes to achieving their goals.

3 Libra

Libras act on fairness and have a strong sense of justice. "This sign knows both sides of the coin and has a special gift for seeing all sides of every situation," Loftis says. They're optimistic in the way that they forgive easily and always gravitate towards picking the positive side or outcome. They also just have a cheerful outlook on life. Since they are ruled by Venus and always looking for love and beauty, Libras tend to see the world through rose-colored glasses.

2 Pisces

Pisces are sensitive and are always willing to listen. This water sign is ruled by Jupiter, the most optimistic planet, so it's not hard to believe that they're one of the most optimistic signs. Pisceans are more likely to see the best in people and are optimistic in their ability to love unconditionally. Marquardt describes Pisces as having an "idealistic view of life," and they're able to love without borders. Their natural optimism and love for others allows them to have hope for the future even when things are uncertain.

1 Sagittarius

Sagittarians, known for their sunny disposition, are at the top of the list when it comes to optimism. Celestino says they have "boundless energy and enthusiasm for life" and they don't let anything get their mood down for too long. Their free spirit vibe and happy-go-lucky energy is easy to get caught up in—with them by your side, any negative feelings from others are sure to disappear pretty quickly. The glass is always half full for these people and if you're around them it's likely the good vibes will be contagious.