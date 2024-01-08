The Happiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
They'll always have a smile on their face.
It's hard to keep a smile on your face when times get tough, but certain people can always find something to be happy about. It doesn't matter if they're dealing with serious trouble at work or standing in a crowded line at the airport, they never seem to be in a bad mood. If you've ever wondered how they manage to stay so cheerful, you may want to look at their horoscope. According to astrologers, these are the happiest zodiac signs, from predictably pleasant to always overjoyed.
RELATED: The Most and Least Emotional Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers.
6
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Even though Taurus likes to indulge, these earth signs need very little to be happy. They value stability and security over anything else, so as long as they have that, they'll be more than content.
"They love rejoicing over a great meal or taking in the beauty of a fantastic landscape," says Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina. "They know how to find the beauty in life and can live it to its fullest."
5
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Pisces are emotional sponges, which means they soak up the energy of those around them. Because of this, they seek out fellow jolly friends.
Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, calls Pisces "a melting pot of emotion, who when surrounded by positive people, absorb their joy and energy."
This water sign goes with the flow and doesn't hold grudges, so even if something or someone upsets them, they'll quickly let it go like a wave in the ocean.
RELATED: The Most Enthusiastic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
4
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Libras are all about finding harmony and balance. Bennet says they "avoid confrontations and situations that will put them off kilter and create a drama-free and stable environment."
But according to Linda Berry, an astrologer at the Spiritual Discovery Center, they feel happiest when they're helping those in need. "Their idealistic personality lends to wanting to serve and make others happy in any way they can, especially when it concerns relationships close to them," she explains.
3
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Geminis know happiness is a choice, and they choose it every time. Bennet describes them as "full of enthusiasm and excitement."
These social butterflies are naturally curious about everything and everyone, making every day seem like a new adventure.
In fact, they love smiling so much that, "If something doesn't feel good or make them happy, they dash off in search of something better," explains astrologer Skye Alexander. Because they're always on the move, they don't obsess over problems or get stuck in the past.
RELATED: The Most Perceptive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
2
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leos are optimistic and enjoy life's lighter moments. "They wear their hearts on their sleeves and want to spread their own joy to those around them," Bennet explains.
While they have a reputation for needing attention, Leos use the spotlight to share their happiness with friends and family.
"It's hard to be in a bad mood around a Leo because they always know how to cheer you up," says Garbis, adding that their laugh is contagious. Because they're so charismatic, their sunny dispositions lead to a natural popularity.
1
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Sagittarians have a positive outlook and a love of adventure, which helps them stay smiling and open to new experiences.
"Optimism fuels happiness, and Sagittarians have this in buckets full," says Bennet. "They look for a silver lining in every cloud and always see their glass as being half full."
"They are carefree to a fault, and most don't let anything bug them," adds Garbis. Even if the mood is low around them, Sags will tell a clever joke that'll have everyone in the room smiling and laughing.
For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.