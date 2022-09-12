The Biggest Social Butterfly of the Zodiac, According to Astrologers

Some people just have a ton of friends and can make new ones at the drop of a hat. They can easily find connections and have meaningful conversations no matter where they are. You definitely have people in your circle like this and they're almost always up for a good time. If you've been curious as to why some people are great at socializing, astrology may play an important role. Keep reading to hear from professional astrologers on which sign is the biggest social butterfly from minor minglers to extroverted entertainers.

READ THIS NEXT: The Nicest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Virgo

Virgos might not be the first that comes to mind as a super extroverted sign, but their personalities are actually quite social. They are known as the helpers and healers of the zodiac due to their dedication and patience with those around them. According to Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology, their plethora of connections come from work, volunteer projects, or the many other things going on in their life. "Virgo has a vision and capably rallies a variety of people to fulfill it."

READ THIS NEXT:The Zodiac Sign You Should Be Best Friends With Based on Compatibility.

5 Aries

Aries are ultra-confident and can be quite the force in social settings. Asserting themselves is easy and they can talk to strangers as if they've been friends for years. "Aries can fly solo in social situations, but they tend to wind up in a group eventually," Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology, explains. These people might not stick around too long, but they'll be a chatterbox while they are there.

4 Sagittarius

Sagittarius moves to the beat of their own drum and tends to come and go as they please. They can be unreliable in social situations because they'll show up and leave when they want to with no qualms about it. This flitting around can sometimes be their downfall, but Marquardt says it's why they are one of the biggest social butterflies. "This fire sign will happily talk to anyone who will listen to them, and they tend to welcome new connections with open arms. It's common to see them with different people every time they go out."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Leo

Leos love the feeling of camaraderie and don't typically shy away from making new friends. Their personalities are magnetic which draws people into their orbit. "[Leos are] quick-witted, lovely to look at and charming as well," says Loftis. These fire signs almost have to force themselves to take a break from socializing and it's clear to see why "they make the top of everyone's list of fun people to invite to the party or networking luncheon." You'll never feel alone in the company of a Leo, that's for sure.

2 Libra

Libras have a presence no matter where they are and can capture attention immediately. "As an air sign, they have the natural gift of gab," Marquardt says. They excel at socializing because they understand proper social etiquette and can find a balance between talking and listening. Libras love having a good time and they'll go out of their way to make sure others are welcomed and enjoying themselves. This sign has no issues with making connections and can handle new people with finesse and sophistication.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

1

[Gemini/slidetitle]

Geminis easily take the number one spot as the biggest social butterfly of the zodiac. These air signs love to entertain, are super adaptable to any situation that comes their way, and they have personalities that allow them to fit in anywhere. Loftis shares that they move between groups of friends, peers or co-workers with no problem, but "they have to watch that they don't have only superficial friendships." Geminis always have something to add to a conversation, and they need people in their life who will understand all the aspects of their persona.