The Royal Gorge Train Offers "Cinematically Beautiful" Views—How to Book a Ride

While hopping on a flight will usually get you there quicker, traveling by train can make your journey as memorable as your destination. Railroad excursions like the Royal Gorge Route offer a unique way to slow down and take in awe-inspiring natural splendor—all while resting comfortably in luxurious seating and enjoying delicious meals along the way. We've reached out to the experts so you'll have all the information you need to book a ride on Colorado's most famous scenic railway. Read on for everything to know about the Royal Gorge Train and learn why it could be the perfect trip for you.

RELATED: The 8 Most Scenic Cruise Routes You Can Take.

Why Is the Royal Gorge Train?

You may have jumped on an Amtrak train to get between cities at some point. But travelers turn to the Royal Gorge Railroad for a very different travel experience that's as steeped in history as it is in natural beauty.

Like many train outfits, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad can trace its roots all the way back to the 19th century. "The Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad initially constructed the line in the 1870s and '80s, and passenger service commenced in 1880, continuing until 1967," says Andy Medearis, travel expert and founder of Deals Points. "Freight operations carried on until 1989 when the line merged into the Union Pacific Railroad."

Less than a decade later, in 1997, Union Pacific sold the 12-mile stretch through the Royal Gorge to preserve this scenic route. Passenger service then resumed two years later under the Royal Gorge Route Railroad's management, offering modern travelers a unique experience through the stunning Colorado landscape.

"Today, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad is a heritage railway based in Cañon City that operates a vintage 1950s passenger train through the awe-inspiring Royal Gorge," says Medearis. "This scenic two-hour, 24-mile round trip departs from the historic Santa Fe Depot, offering riders breathtaking views of the deep canyon it traverses. Travelers experience a one-of-a-kind perspective as the train navigates along the gorge's steep granite cliffs, providing a front-row seat to this natural marvel."

While it's no longer a practical travel route, the relatively short journey has maintained its reputation for breathtaking beauty. In fact, famously verbose President Teddy Roosevelt once claimed the trip was so beautiful that it "bankrupts the English language."

Even seasoned travelers have a hard time putting the experience into words. "Imagine you're on a train going through a canyon so deep the tall granite walls reach over 1,000 feet on both sides!" Wayne Kask, travel expert and founder of Always On The Shore, tells Best Life. "Below, the Arkansas River rushes through the rock. The sun makes dramatic shadows across the landscape. It's so cinematically beautiful it feels like a movie scene."

5 Things to Know About the Royal Gorge Railroad

Jumping on the Royal Gorge train isn't train travel as you remember it. Here are some important facts about the experience, which is a more elegant and leisurely affair than your typical railroad journey.

RELATED: I Took a Train Across the U.S. and Here Are 12 Great and Awful Things About It.

1. There Are Four Daily Departures

The Royal Gorge Train has earned such a reputation that it needs to run regularly to meet demand. Guests can choose from one of four daily departures from Cañon City: 9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., or 6:30 p.m., per the train's website.

2. There Are Different Seating Options

A ride on the Royal Gorge Railroad will be a memorable experience no matter what type of ticket you're holding. But you can personalize your experience by choosing from a range of seating options.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The most basic level is coach class, where travelers can purchase food and drink while taking in the views. Riders can also opt for a deluxe class ticket, which provides a more first-class experience in a restored historic railway car serving lunch or dinner on some departures. Both seats come with access to the train's famous open-air car for truly stunning views.

Travelers hoping to learn more about the history of railroads can also opt to ride up front along with the engineer. This family-friendly experience includes a hat, certificate, and a photo along with your ride.

But don't feel like you'll be missing out if you don't splurge. "Even the basic ride through the gorge will leave you feeling amazed," says Nausheen Farishta, travel expert and founder of Globe Gazers. "As someone who has visited amazing landscapes worldwide, few natural wonders can compare to the majestic beauty of those red cliffs on either side of the train. It reminds you of Earth's powerful and artistic side."

3. There's a Vista Dome Car

Want to secure the best views onboard? Experts say the Vista Dome experience is a must for sightseeing enthusiasts. The glass-roofed car provides everything you'll need to take in the Colorado Rockies in all its glory as you roll along. Guests can also opt to have lunch or dinner to enhance the experience, which can be especially rewarding if you time your visit right.

"On one fall trip, I rode in one of the Dome cars as leaves turned bright colors against grey granite and blue sky," says Kask. "We passed under the Royal Gorge Bridge, where I was afforded a truly unique view. But the best was the multi-course dinner celebrating local Colorado flavors. It's an experience I'll never forget!"

4. There Are Themed Rides

As if nonstop natural beauty isn't enough, riders can also opt to get onboard during a themed ride. Guests of the option of booking unique experiences, such as murder mystery dinners and Mother's Day brunch rides. But the company has also become famous for its holiday family events, including the Santa Express Train that's become a seasonal favorite for young riders.

"Let me tell you: Sipping hot cocoa aboard the holiday train while singers entertained us in lights and fresh snowfall? It's pure magic that makes travel memories for life," Farishta tells Best Life.

5. You'll Step Back Into Railroad History

History buffs will appreciate that the Royal Gorge Train offers an authentic way to experience the bygone days of travel.

"The railroad operates several historic locomotives, including EMD F7 units built in 1949 and a GP-40 locomotive, adding to the nostalgic ambiance," says Medearis.

FAQ

Ready to embark on a Royal Gorge Colorado adventure? There are still a few basic questions you may want answered before you book.

How Much Does It Cost to Ride the Royal Gorge Railroad?

In addition to the class seat you choose, ticket prices for the train also vary depending time of year.

"The cost of this unique adventure ranges from $79 to $249, depending on the class of service," says Medearis.

Coach class tickets start at $79, while those seeking the more luxurious experience in Deluxe or Vista Dome can expect to pay between $99 and $139.

"For a truly indulgent outing, the First Class Lunch or Dinner options, ranging from $149 to $249, include a three-course meal prepared with high-quality local ingredients," he adds.

RELATED: 9 Best Beaches in Florida You Can't Miss.

Is Food Included on the Train?

For most tickets, passengers will be required to purchase any snacks, meals, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages they would like during the ride. Guests can also preorder from the menu to save on their meals.

However, guests also have the option of booking a first-class lunch or dinner on some rides throughout the day—and even in the Vista Dome on some journeys. In this case, guests will be served a three-course meal that includes a free glass of sparkling wine, bread, a wedge salad, an entree, and dessert. Guests can also purchase from the train's wine list along with their food.

"Speaking from my experience, I recommend splurging on first class at least once," suggests Farishta. "Sure, it's not cheap. But when you're enjoying fresh regional foods and sipping wine while seeing those dramatic canyon views, that's worth every penny in my book! The nice service also helps."

Is Parking Available?

Planning on driving to catch your train? According to Kask, parking is easy at the railroad's departure station at Santa Fe Depot in Cañon City.

"There are also downtown shops, restaurants, and activities nearby to make your trip a full day," he adds.

RELATED: 16 Secret Spots in the U.S. So Stunning You Won't Believe They're Real.

Conclusion

The Royal Gorge Train offers more than just a scenic tour through one of Colorado's most beautiful corners. Riders can also indulge in special experiences onboard or opt for a delicious meal to help heighten the experience. Either way, it's an unforgettable way to experience nature, history, and family fun all in one place. For more travel advice, visit Best Life again soon.