Traveling doesn't have to be limited to destinations that require a plane ticket. If anything, a road trip can be even more fun, also giving you flexibility with your schedule and itinerary (as long as traffic cooperates). A cross-country road trip is a bucket list item for many of us, but if you just want to cruise and feel a salty breeze, a drive up and down the seaboard might be just what the doctor ordered. Not sure where to start and end your trip? Our travel experts have plenty of suggestions for the cities to bookend your vacation, and all of the stops to take in between. Read on for the 10 best coastal road trips in the U.S.

1 The Historic Southeast

First up on the list is a historic adventure through the Southeast, starting in Charleston, South Carolina; visiting Savannah, Georgia; and ending in St. Augustine, Florida.

"A popular historic coastal trip has always included Charleston and Savannah, two charming cities I loved visiting," says Samantha Oppenheimer, full-time travel blogger and founder of Find Love & Travel. "Now, add St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the U.S., and you will have hit the trifecta of great coastal historic cities."

Oppenheimer recommends checking out Joe Riley Waterfront Parkway, walking along the Battery in Charleston, and taking time to explore the hidden alleys that dot the city.

"Of course, you'll want to make time for Folly Beach if the weather is nice," she adds.

Savannah's River Street, Forsyth Park, and Tybee Island are must-sees, and then you can hop back in the car to continue your journey to Florida.

"Once you make it to St. Augustine, you shouldn't miss climbing the Lighthouse on Anastasia Island, exploring the Historic District, and enjoying one of the many beaches, including Vilano Beach, St. Augustine Beach, and Mickler's Landing," Oppenheimer suggests.

While planning, she recommends allotting two to three days to explore each city.

2 Outer Banks, North Carolina

According to Anna Cook, travel blogger and founder of Stuck On The Go, the Outer Banks in North Carolina is a well-known coastal road trip destination—and it's easy to see why.

"Between the stunning views, beautiful North Carolina beaches, and amazing seafood restaurants, what's not to love?" she gushes. "Start your trip in Corolla where you can climb the Currituck Lighthouse (in season) and take an excursion to try and spot the wild horses. Make your way south to Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head where you can stop at Jockey's Ridge State Park to admire the dunes, and the Wright Brothers National Memorial to learn why North Carolina was First in Flight."

Cook says you'll also want to catch a glimpse of the sunsets at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and check out Bodie Island Lighthouse, too.

"One of the most iconic lighthouses in North Carolina is located further south of Pea Island—Cape Hatteras Lighthouse," she shares. "Hatteras is also known for its great fishing opportunities and beautiful, quiet beaches."

3 Eastern Florida

If you want to extend your historic East Coast road trip—or would just like to focus on exploring all that Florida has to offer—consider driving down to Vero Beach.

"Start at St. Augustine and end up in Vero Beach, where you'll enjoy history, gorgeous beaches, delicious seafood, and quaint small towns—everything you need for a great road trip," says Pam Howard, the travel blogger behind Our Adventure Is Everywhere.

She also praises St. Augustine: "At the northern tip of Florida, as the oldest city in Florida, St. Augustine is an ideal starting point. History is on every corner, from the Old City to the Fort Castillo de San Marcos."

After your history lesson, Howard recommends heading south and stopping in "the home of Spring Break, Daytona Beach."

"Daytona Beach is your chance to indulge in some of the typical beach town fun," she notes. "Spend a day at the beach playing in the surf and end your evening with a round of miniature golf at one of the many local courses and some fresh seafood."

After that, it's time to head to your final destination—but make a pit stop if you're so inclined.

"If you've got extra time, consider stopping for a day at Cape Canaveral and visiting the Space Center—especially if a rocket launch is happening," Howard advises. "End your coastal road trip with a few days of relaxing and exploring Vero Beach. With art museums, local boutiques, and amazing seafood, it's the perfect spot to wrap up this East Coast Florida road trip."

4 Alabama Beaches

While the East Coast is full of road trip opportunities, the Gulf Coast is worth checking out as well.

"Many people don't realize that Alabama has some of the most beautiful white-sand beaches in the country. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach offer the perfect blend of fun attractions and relaxation," Cook recommends. "If you're looking to relax, there's no better way than with Hammock Time Tiki Tours in Orange Beach, where you can lay back in a hammock while meandering on a pontoon boat."

From there, head to Gulf Shores to explore the outdoors, and be sure to add Gulf State Park to your Alabama beaches itinerary, Cook says.

"You can enjoy fishing or swimming at the beach, miles of biking trails, and kayaking on the lake," she shares. "For hiking trails, Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge is just down the road. Continue west and you'll make it to Fort Morgan State Historic Site, where you can tour the fort completed in 1834, and learn more about the Battle of Mobile Bay."

Wrap up by taking the ferry to Dauphin Island and exploring Fort Gaines, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, and Audubon Bird Sanctuary, Cook suggests.

5 Coastal New England

Prefer the rocky shores of New England? Samantha Hamilton, creator and writer behind New England Wanderlust, has the perfect road trip for you.

"One of the most epic road trips I've ever taken is a New England road trip along the Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Maine coastlines. Not only does it take you on a ride to see some of the most beautiful beaches and idyllic scenery in the entire country, but you'll also get to indulge in some fantastic food, snap photos of gorgeous lighthouses, and head out on memorable coastal hiking trails," she says.

The beaches of Cape Cod, the scenery in Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, and the entire Maine coastline and at Acadia National Park are sure to impress and provide plenty to do while on your trip.

"There's such a diverse spectrum of things to do on this route that it really appeals to just about everyone," Hamilton gushes. "It also offers a great balance of charming towns and exciting cities."

For history buffs, she recommends the Freedom Trail in Boston and the mansions in Newport, Rhode Island.

"For anyone who loves small-town charm, there are plenty of quaint fishing villages and coastal towns that feel like the set of a Hallmark movie on this route," she notes. "And, of course, everyone will love munching on a fresh lobster roll or lobster dinner at the numerous seafood shacks along the way. (Taking a picture in your lobster bib is not mandatory, but highly recommended!)"

6 Coastal Northeast

If you want to visit a coastal point a little bit further south, try starting your road trip in New York before heading up to explore the New England coastline.

"This route has a few swimmable beaches in Cape Cod and all of the way up the coast, but the real draw is the adorable New England coastal towns along the way," says Amber Haggerty, travel blogger with Amber Everywhere. "Some highlights include Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Portland and Camden, Maine; and, of course, Bar Harbor, Maine."

She recommends checking out Plymouth Rock, the historic town of Salem, Massachusetts, and—like Hamilton—ensuring you have time to explore Acadia.

7 Delmarva Peninsula (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia)

You can also plan a road trip right through the middle of the East Coast, exploring the DelMarVa peninsula, according to Becca Siegel, co-owner at Half Half Travel Blog.

"One of the best coastal road trips in the U.S. is one you may not have guessed: the DelMarVa region, or Delaware-Maryland-Virginia," she shares. "Road tripping in this region can get you from the beaches of Delaware down to the coast of Virginia, or basically, to famous Virginia Beach."

Be sure to take the route where you can see the "engineering wonder" of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Siegel advises.

"[It's] a transportation marvel of bridges and tunnels in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay that'll get you from the tip of the Delmarva Peninsula down to Virginia Beach itself," she explains.

8 The East Coast

If you've got the time, why not explore everything the East Coast has to offer on one epic road trip?

"It doesn't really matter where you start (Philadelphia, Delaware, D.C.), it's really accessible from any beginning point, which makes it a great choice!" says Taylor Beal, owner and author of the travel blog Traverse With Taylor. "Along the coast, you can start with Virginia Beach, Virginia, or the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Both are quintessential beach towns with some amazing family-friendly things to do or great spots for a night out on the town. From there, drive as far as you'd like!"

Beal also recommends East Coast hubs like Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Savannah—and suggests going a bit inland to wrap up your trip at Disney World.

"End your road trip in Orlando, Florida, at the happiest place on Earth! Disney World is a must-do in the U.S.—even if it is touristy—and it fits seamlessly into this East Coast road trip!" she says.

9 San Francisco to Seattle

The journey from Northern California to the Pacific Northwest is sure to be an epic road trip, starting in San Francisco and wrapping up in Seattle.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Travel bloggers Danny and Danielle Johnson, who run the website The Traveling Dans, break down their 10-stop itinerary in a June 2023 TikTok.

They recommend starting at Muir Beach Overlook in California, then heading to Russian Gulch State Park. From there, take a drive down the Avenue of the Giants and visit Fern Canyon in Humboldt Redwoods State Park.

Once you wrap up in Cali, the Johnsons suggest heading north to Oregon and stopping in Bandon Beach before venturing to the awe-inspiring Crater Lake National Park, Silver Falls State Park, and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

Your last two stops will be in Washington, starting with Gifford Pinchot National Forest and ending at Mount Rainier National Park.

10 California Coast

We'd be remiss not to mention the epic California coast on this list—who hasn't dreamt of driving up and down the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)?

In an April 19 TikTok, new-age travel agency Fora Travel recommends starting in Los Angeles, making sure you see the Santa Monica Pier, walk down Rodeo Drive, hike in Runyon Canyon or Griffith Park, and explore local museums and restaurants.

From there, it's a two-hour drive (without traffic) north to Santa Barbara. Fora Travel says it's a nature-lover's paradise with mountains, beaches, and rolling vineyards. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Lotusland in Montecito are musts.

Head further up the coast to Big Sur and Carmel—and stop in the charming town of Cambria if you want to take the drive slower! Morro Rock, the Oceano sand dunes at Pismo Beach, and Hearst Castle are also worthwhile pitstops along the way. If you want to go through San Luis Obispo, you can also take the 101 instead of the PCH (the 1). Traffic concerns aside, always check the California Department of Transportation website to ensure the roads on your planned route are open.

After you've explored nature in Big Sur, proceed to your final spot in San Francisco.

"Depending on traffic, this is about a two to four-hour drive from Carmel, but it's worth it. The city's eclectic personality can't be matched," Fora Travel says.

The Golden Gate Bridge should definitely be on your list—and Fora Travel recommends getting a view from Presidio National Park Site. However, there are also plenty of museums, spas, and great food options in San Francisco.