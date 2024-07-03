6 Best U.S. Road Trips for Beach Lovers

While some may rush for the airport during the warmer months, the most authentic form of summer travel arguably comes in the form of a perfectly planned road trip. And if you're already jumping in the car in search of delicious food or natural beauty, it makes sense to work in some time on the water with a drive along the coast. We've got some itineraries you won't want to miss should you be looking for an excuse to toss your swimsuit and SPF in the trunk and drive. Read on for the best U.S. road trips for beach lovers, according to travel experts.

1 California's Pacific Coastal Highway (PCH)

A drive up the stunning coast of California is an easy way to experience some of the best beaches anywhere in the U.S. Chelsea Loren, travel expert and photographer, advises kicking off your drive in the southern part of the state and heading north on the Pacific Coastal Highway (PCH).

"Starting in San Diego, you can visit Sunset Cliffs for a coastal view and bop around Mission Beach," she says. "Then, venture slightly north to Orange County and stop in Huntington Beach, both for the surf…and the turf—in the form of nachos at Sancho's Tacos, my all-time favorite from growing up in Orange County. Huntington Beach's pier and beach are unmatched and truly feel like that quintessential California beach."

Your drive will then take you further north to the beaches of Malibu, where you'll see the cinematic beauty of rocky cliffs and the rugged coastline. Then, you'll work your way north to Santa Barbara, where you can explore California Street and maybe even take a picnic on the sand. But don't let the beginning of this long driving trip fool you: There's still plenty more to see.

"The further north you go, the beach scene will start to change a bit—both in temperature and surroundings," Loren explains. "Palm trees are traded for pine and some of the coast can get a little rockier at times."

She says this is especially true once you hit Big Sur. "Picture out-of-this-world views surrounded by a thick grove of greenery and oftentimes mist that dances across the beach," she says. "In this area, you'll also find the charming locations of Carmel, Monterey, and Pacific Grove. And Capitola is quite charming, where you can plop your towel down on the sand and admire the surf or the colorful houses."

Once you work your way past San Francisco, Loren says many of the beaches become quieter and can feel a little more rugged. "Not as much 'lay out your towel and catch the rays,' but rather 'wander with a sweater over your shoulders and admire the tide pools or mist on the water,'" she explains. "Mendocino is one of those places. For a lot of people making the trip, this—or even back in Big Sur—tends to be the penultimate place, and by that point, you've covered some of the top spots on the California Coast."

2 Florida's East Coast

"You just cannot beat a road trip along Florida's East Coast up A1A," Samantha Saenz, founder of Eat Well Adventure Often. "You can leave from Miami/Fort Lauderdale and go to Jupiter or West Palm Beach—or even go all the way up to Port Canaveral! There are plenty of beaches, lighthouses, and unique points of interest along the way, such as Manatee Lagoon, the Florida Space Center, sunken boats, and the most beautiful state parks."

Of course, the other option is to head in the opposite direction from Miami and go south to the Florida Keys. "You can make a pit stop at the famous Robert Is Here fruit stand and load up on local snacks and provisions," she suggests. "Then, head down to Islamorada where you can see unique state parks, dine at great seafood restaurants, make a stop at the Islamorada farmer's market, and really beach it up with a snorkel or sunset tour from Robbies."

Those who are feeling adventurous can continue the road trip all the way down to Key West, where even more beaches await them. "After the 7-mile bridge, be sure to stop at Ernest Hemingway's house and enjoy some Key Lime pie on Duval Street!" Saenz recommends.

3 The Northern New England Coastline

Summers famously bring hordes of tourists to the picturesque, sandy beaches of Cape Cod. But there are actually plenty of unsung beaches worth visiting if you head north, too. According to Alexa Erickson, travel expert and content editor at Dollar Flight Club, one of the best summer road trips begins by flying into Boston, renting a car, and embarking on a scenic drive up the coast to Maine—stopping at some of the many beautiful beaches New England has to offer along the way.

"Your first stop should be Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts," she tells Best Life. "Known for its stunning sand dunes and clear waters, Crane Beach offers a picturesque and serene beach experience. It's a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the surrounding nature trails."

From there, continue to make your way north, driving along the winding Route 1A road that hugs the coastline. Make time for a lobster roll at Petey's Summertime Seafood, then take a visit to Jenness State Beach in Rye, New Hampshire—known for its peaceful atmosphere and great spots for swimming and picnicking.

"Your next long stop should be Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a charming and historic downtown area with plenty of attractions, shops, and restaurants," she says. "Then, as you cross into Maine, the charming town of Ogunquit beckons with its stunning Marginal Way cliff walk, while Ogunquit Beach offers a three-and-a-half-mile stretch of sandy shoreline."

Considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the region, it's known for its fine, soft sand and picturesque sand dunes, as well as magical tidal pools bursting with marine life that reveal themselves at low tide.

"Further north, drive along scenic Kings Highway and park it for a bit at Goose Rocks Beach," Erickson says. "This quaint beach is located in Kennebunkport—a town so picturesque you'll want to book a stay at one of the historic hotels."

Continue your trip by taking Shore Road—a route that runs parallel to the coast and offers views of the Atlantic Ocean—up to Maine's largest city, Portland.

"It's a must-visit for its culinary delights, bustling Old Port district, and cultural attractions," she says. "Several beautiful beaches in the greater Portland area are worth visiting during your time in the area, including Higgins Beach—a popular spot known for its wide sandy shoreline and excellent surf conditions."

4 Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Beach road trips aren't limited to the Pacific and Atlantic Coasts. Rebecca Troutner, travel expert and founder of The Researched Traveler, says it would be a mistake not to visit Michigan's Upper Peninsula to take in Lake Superior, which is the largest of the Great Lakes and one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It is perfectly remote, and the drive out will take you through forests and down dirt roads," she says. "It's the only way to get away from the crowds of more popular destinations."

If you're looking to narrow the journey down, she recommends focusing your road trip on the area between Munising and Grand Marais.

"Munising is the gateway to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, which is one of the most beautiful places I've traveled," she says. "I would not have thought such sparkling blue water could be found in the Midwest!"

Naturally, this is where you'll also find some of the most memorable places to plop down your towel. "Visit Twelve Mile Beach—which, as it sounds, is a 12-mile-long beach—because it's perfect for walking, enjoying the sunset, or diving right into the water," she explains.

She says it's also worth it to paddle around for a while to get the most out of the stunning surroundings. "Taking a kayaking tour from Munising allows you to get right up to the cliffs and see the iconic Chapel Rock and its accompanying Chapel Beach from the water," she says. "These colorful rock formations are where the lakeshore gets its name and they have to be experienced from the water: Staying on the sand won't give you the same experience."

5 Florida's Gulf Coast

There are few areas with access to more pristine beaches than the Florida Gulf Coast. Even staying within a short drive of Tampa Bay offers some stunning stops for a beach road trip.

"Start your adventure in Sunshine City, St. Petersburg, Florida, where a dreamy pink palace known as the historic Don CeSar Hotel overlooks picturesque St. Pete Beach," says Alisha dos Santos, travel writer and founder of Adventure Seeking Mom. "And just barely to the south, you'll find Old Florida charm in Pass-a-Grille Beach. A National Historic District, Pass-a-Grille's brick main street, 8th Avenue, leads you right to the white sand shores of the Gulf of Mexico."

From St. Pete Beach, the next step is to cross over Tampa Bay's iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge to reach Bradenton. "Follow Manatee Ave west through Bradenton and back to the coast to catch more Old Florida feelings in Anna Maria Island," she suggests. "Once a Florida hidden gem, this cozy barrier island beach retreat is now considered one of the best beach towns in the U.S."

After admiring Anna Maria Island's enchanting beaches and Caribbean-like waters, head south on Gulf Drive for more barrier island beauty. You'll then pass through the secluded Longboat Key to reach Lido Key off the coast of Sarasota.

"A perfect spot to stop for the evening, Lido Key is not only known for beautiful beaches and spectacular sunsets, but its adjacent St. Armand's Circle is a destination for high-end shopping and dining in a historic setting," dos Santos tells Best Life. "An elegant, European-like marketplace designed in the Roaring '20s by circus showman John Ringling, it's truly is a one-of-a-kind outdoor retail and entertainment district."

6 Michigan's Lake Huron Coast

Looking for more options in the Midwest? You can get a different feel for Michigan's sprawling coastline by hopping in your car. Becky Hart, travel expert and content marketing strategist at Seven Corners suggests driving US-23 between Standish at the southern tip of the Sunrise Coast to Mackinaw City in the north, which traces about 200 miles of eastern coastline along Lake Huron.

"The Sunrise Coast is best known for three things: lighthouses, wineries, and quaint, welcoming towns," she says. "Of course, where you have lighthouses, you also have beaches. Plan stops at Tawas Point State Park and Harrisville State Park to tour the scenic lighthouses and take advantage of natural recreation."

She says that canoeing, kayaking, and trail biking are popular activities in many of Michigan's state parks. Out-of-state visitors and non-Michigan residents can buy a state park day pass for just $11 or an annual pass for $40 if they plan on stopping at multiple parks during their road trip.

The area is also home to some of the state's deeply underrated wineries, including those in Rose City, Alpena, and Cheboygan. But there are plenty of places to stop and check out on your coastline drive.

"This is where you'll find local restaurants, artists' galleries, and museums highlighting unique local history," says Hart. "Keep an eye out for landmarks like the Lumberman's Monument, dedicated to the area's old logging industry, and the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Museum; Cooke Hydroelectric Dam, which is on the National Register of Historic Places; and working grist mills."