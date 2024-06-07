30 Beach Must-Haves You Can Get on Amazon

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

There's nothing like taking advantage of a beautiful day with a bit of sun, sand, and surf. But even if you're lucky enough to be near a beach, setting yourself up for success requires plenty of preparation and the right summer supplies. From games to keep you and your little ones entertained to all the items you'll need to get comfortable, we've come up with the oceanside essentials you'll want to have on hand before you head for the shore, lake, or even pool. Read on for the beach must-haves you can get on Amazon.

Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RELATED: 35 Best Gifts for Dads for Father's Day This Year.

The Best Beach Essentials You Can Get on Amazon

1 This large beach blanket

When it comes to getting to the beach, big things in small packages can be a game changer. Take this beach blanket, which opens from a travel-sized pouch to create a 7'x7' lounging space with enough room for up to three adults. It's also made from quick-drying, water-resistant material and includes anchoring sand pockets to ensure your belongings don't get caught in the breeze.

$29 at Amazon Buy Now

2 This handheld fan

On the hottest days, the sea breeze just doesn't cut it. Take cooling matters literally into your own hands with this battery-powered fan, which features three powerful speeds and can be used for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

3 This SPF sunscreen

Quite simply, there's absolutely nothing more essential for a day on the beach than sunscreen. This SPF-50 lotion from Supergoop offers plenty of protection from UV rays and has a pleasant scent and texture that make reapplying feel like a treat instead of a chore.

$24 at Amazon Buy Now

4 This beach tote bag

Even if you're doing it minimally, a beach outing almost always requires more items than you can carry with just your hands. A good beach tote will help you stay organized both when you're arriving and leaving, making it easy to find your items and keep them out of the sand.

$18 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: Shoppers Share 15 New Summer Items at Michaels: "So Many Cute Finds."

5 This portable speaker

We all enjoy the sound of the sea, but having access to your favorite tunes can help make a great beach day even better. This Boom 2 from Soundcore is built for the outdoors, providing crystal-clear sound quality for up to 24 hours on a single charge. It can also be used as a charging station for your phone and other devices.

$130 at Amazon Buy Now

6 This folding beach chair

It's ironic how frustrating carting around a beach chair can be, considering how much relaxation they provide. Fortunately, this lightweight model straps right onto your back for maximum portability. It also features an adjustable sun visor, eliminating the need to set up an umbrella.

$70 at Amazon Buy Now

7 These comfy towels

Let's be honest: If you could only bring one item to the beach, it would probably be a really great towel. This set of four will add pops of color to your beach setup while keeping you dry and giving you a place lie down comfortably on the sand.

$50 at Amazon Buy Now

8 This beach game

Just because you're on the beach doesn't mean you have to set aside your competitive nature. Bucketball is a fun game for people of all ages to play while still being very portable and easy to set up. Tournament, anyone?

$50 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 7 One-of-a-Kind Hostess Gift Ideas for Any Summer Party.

9 This wheeled cooler

No beverage in the world tastes better than one that is ice cold and served on a beach. Luckily, this RTIC roller cooler makes it easy to get your supplies onto the sand, thanks to its rugged wheels, and will keep your food and drinks cold all day long.

$249 at Amazon Buy Now

10 These beach toys

Some people see sand on the beach as a nuisance, but others see it as an artistic outlet. Make the most out of your day in a giant sandbox with this beach toy set. Not only does it include shovels and molds needed for the perfect sand castle, but many of the pieces are partly made from silicone so they can collapse and store easily.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

11 These sand coasters

Getting a cold drink in your hand is one of the best parts of being on the beach, but finding a place to put it down can be a bit of a pain. That's where a sand coaster comes in: This simple product keeps your can or cup completely sand-free when you need your hands back for a moment. They're also a great place to stash your phone, sunglasses, or any other items you want to keep from getting grainy.

$11 at Amazon Buy Now

12 This portable cabana

You might be on the beach to catch a little sun, but not many people want to get fully blasted for hours on end. This lightweight cabana provides shade for more people than an umbrella and only requires one person to set it up.

$89 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 40 Best Kitchen Items on Amazon.

13 This bodyboard

You don't need to know how to surf to ride the waves. Grabbing a bodyboard and diving into the surf can be a fun and exhilarating way to get the most out of a beach day. This model's premium construction provides flexibility that gives riders more control and durability over time.

$130 at Amazon Buy Now

14 This kids' snorkeling kit

It's not every day you have the opportunity for a little underwater exploration. This snorkeling set provides everything kids need to scope out marine life in their natural habitat and get a look at the world beneath the waves.

$35 at Amazon Buy Now

15 This insulated water bottle

Staying hydrated on the beach is enough of a challenge without having to worry about your drink getting warm. Try bringing along an insulated water bottle like this one, which features a convenient top that twists to expose a silicone straw. This will keep the cold in and the sand out while you sip.

$45 at Amazon Buy Now

16 This beach pillow

Ideally, a day on the beach is one spent relaxing comfortably with a good book or great company. But if you really want to feel at ease, don't settle for a rolled-up towel or t-shirt for your head and neck support. This inflatable beach pillow attaches to the back of beach chairs or can lie on the ground, allowing you to really let go and unwind.

$35 at Amazon Buy Now

17 This refreshing spray bottle

Summer heat waves can drive you to the beach in an effort to cool off, but it may still be sticky once you get there. Instead of running back and forth to the waterline, cool off with a fine mist, courtesy of this bottle that provides a continuous spray without constantly pulling the trigger. It's also great for washing away any salty residue from dips in the ocean,

$9 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 30 Gifts for Men Who Have Everything.

18 This Kindle e-reader

How can you have a beach read if you don't have a good book on hand? This Kindle Paperwhite e-reader will ensure you're never left without a pageturner, sporting an incredibly long battery life and crystal clear page-like clarity that makes it easy to read in even the brightest outdoor conditions. The best part? This model is water resistant, making it an even better choice for the beach, lake, or pool than your hard copy.

$150 at Amazon Buy Now

19 This water game

Even if you're heading into the water to cool off, you may want to have something fun to do once you dive in. That's why beachgoers have turned Skip Balls and Skip Discs into a water mainstay: Unlike regular toys, these are designed to skip across the surface, adding a whole new level of fun to a game of catch. This set also comes with a convenient travel bag.

$15 at Amazon Buy Now

20 This foldable sun visor

The best form of shade is the one that's always with you, no matter where you move. This sun visor not only folds up to fit in your bag, but its wide brim will keep the sun off your face and neck—all while allowing you to keep your hair up in a ponytail or messy bun.

$19 at Amazon Buy Now

21 These water socks

Getting up and exploring the beach shouldn't be a nightmare for your feet. These water socks will protect against sharp rocks and shells while providing plenty of grip to reduce the risk of slipping. They're also made from quick-drying material, meaning you won't be lugging sopping wet pairs back to your vehicle at the end of the day.

$8 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: The 5 Best Things to Ask Guests to Bring to a Pool Party.

22 This sand removal bag

Some people may like the idea of living right on the beach, but no one wants to actually take it all home with them. Before you head out for the day, get rid of all the sand with this special talc-free powder pouch. All you need to do is pat the bag and use it to wipe away those grains. It's perfect for those who like to go all out in beach games like volleyball.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

$25 at Amazon Buy Now

23 This colorful kite

A sea breeze makes the beach one of the reliably best places to catch great kite flying conditions. Why not take advantage of it? This colorful kit is easy to assemble and comes with everything you need to get soaring in no time.

$16 at Amazon Buy Now

24 This changing robe

Finishing up your day at the beach doesn't mean you have to suffer through a soggy bathing suit on your ride home. Thanks to this changing robe, you can easily slip into a dry set of clothes, even if there isn't a changing room nearby. It also doubles as a great way to stay warm and cozy if the wind kicks up later in the day.

$24 at Amazon Buy Now

25 This portable charger

Beaches aren't made for screen time, but nothing erases the relaxation of a good day by the water than a dead phone. This portable charger will keep your devices good to go, with enough juice for about five full charges on most smartphone models and two full charges for most iPads. And multiple ports mean you can juice up multiple gadgets at the same time.

$45 at Amazon Buy Now

26 These hydration tablets

The beach is one place where relaxing can also involve sweating. If you want to level up from plain water, these hydration tablets are the perfect addition to your towel bag. Just drop one in your water bottle and it'll provide the electrolytes needed to keep you feeling great.

$23 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: The 50 Best Gifts on Amazon.

27 This collapsable wagon

Getting onto and off of the beach is nothing short of a group effort, but that doesn't mean it has to be hard on everyone. Lighten the load with this wagon, which has plenty of room for all of your beach gear and rugged tires that make it easy to pull through sand. It also collapses and folds in on itself for simple storage in the car and at home.

$80 at Amazon Buy Now

28 This waterproof phone pouch

Even if you're careful, there's no telling when a rogue wave might snatch your device out of your hand. Fortunately, you don't have to sacrifice those in-the-water photo sessions, thanks to this waterproof pouch. It's made of materials that give you full access to your phone's touchscreen, meaning you can use it to type or take photos—even underwater.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

29 This beach football

Even if your high school football glory days are behind you, this Nerf football can make you the star of beach catch. The tail fin provides remarkable accuracy—especially during long tosses—and its whistling design means you'll see and hear it coming your way.

$13 at Amazon Buy Now

30 This after-sun lotion

Reapplying sunscreen is a must, but don't forget to take care of your skin once you're back indoors, too. This after-sun lotion will provide relief with a soothing moisturizer and antioxidants the body needs after being on the beach. It's also hypoallergenic, meaning it works even for those with sensitive skin types.

$10 at Amazon Buy Now