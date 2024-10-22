Did You Know You Can Trade In Your Old Amazon Devices? Here’s How to Save on Kindle, Echo, and More

Even if they’re made of metal and microchips, it’s no secret that all devices have a shelf life. Of course, many people try to hold on to gadgets based on how expensive they can be to replace—before finally relegating them to a junk drawer or a storage bin, likely never to be touched again. But instead of letting them collect dust, you might be surprised to know that you can actually trade in your Amazon devices for cash and savings.

Hoping to make a little money the next time you do a home decluttering? In a video posted to TikTok, user @cndeals explains the e-commerce giant’s policy after finding an old Amazon Fire Stick, iPhone, AirPods, and Echo Dot in her home’s junk drawer.

“These have been sitting here for I can’t tell you how long,” she admits. “But what I can tell you is that Amazon will buy these items from you.”

@cndeals @Amazon has a free Trade In Program where they will buy your old electronics from you. They will even cover the shipping! They will give you #amazoncredit for each item based on its value & condition. Plus if you want to upgrade your old amazon devices, they will give you 25% off in addition to the credit 🤩

She goes on to explain that the free program applies to the company’s devices, as well as old smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and Motorola. But it also includes a much longer list of products, including gaming consoles and hardware like controllers from Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo; routers and computer products from Netgear and ASUS; and headphones and audio products from Bose and Sony.

So, how does it work? According to Amazon’s website , shoppers looking to upgrade stand to save even more money by making a new purchase on top of handing in their old gadget. All you need to do is select which product category your device falls into and then answer a few questions about its condition to receive a trade-in offer.

From there, you can instantly purchase an upgrade item with a discount of up to 20 percent. The best part? You can even keep using your old device until your new one arrives since Amazon gives customers 45 days to hand in their old devices.

But even if you’re just trading in, the last step involves sending your outdated gadgets via free shipping with UPS. Once received, they’ll process the order and give you cash back in the form of an Amazon gift card. This allows the company to give slightly dated devices a second chance at life if they can be resold as used items. Or, the company can properly recycle them and their components if necessary.

According to @cndeals, you can get some decent money back for some basic items. “My son has had the PS5 since last year. His old PS4 has been sitting in a closet for over a year, collecting dust,” she says. “Amazon wants to give me $125 just for this,” she says while pointing at a boxed-up gaming console, adding that they’re also willing to pay $11 for each of the games.

Many users jumped into the video's comments section to share how well the program has worked for them in the past. However, others pointed out that it’s not the only option.

“Check the worth of items [using the] sold filter on eBay or Facebook Marketplace first,” one user suggests. “You’ll likely get at least 10x more than way. Electronics go for a lot.”