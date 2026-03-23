4 New USPS Stamps Hitting Post Offices This Spring

The latest drop celebrates figures of the American Revolution and Route 66.

Lately, it can sometimes feel like the only changes that take place within the USPS are related to price increases. But if you’re looking for a bright spot, you can look forward to at least one pleasant update: New stamps! This season, the agency is releasing brand new designs that celebrate the wonders of nature, our national history, and more. Whether you’re a collector or just looking for a new way to liven up your letters, there’s something for everyone. Read on for the new USPS stamps hitting post offices this spring.

RELATED: 5 New USPS Stamps Hitting Post Offices.

1 NASA Space Stamps

The night sky holds plenty of untold wonders you can see with the naked eye. But amateur astronomers will surely be thrilled with the latest release of two new stamps that celebrate deep space exploration with images snapped by NASA’s impressive James Webb Space Telescope.

The first is a photo of the Crab Nebula, which utilizes the instrument’s infrared capturing technology, revealing new intricate details not visible to the unaided eye. The release is classified as Priority Mail Flat-Rate Envelope postage and will sell for $11.95 each.

The second is a stunning picture called Galaxy Pair, featuring galaxies named IC 2163 and NGC 2207. It’s a composite of images of ultraviolet and visible light also taken by the Hubble Telescope, providing intense detail and offering valuable insights into “the nature of galactic evolution, star formation, and the fundamental forces shaping the cosmos,” per the USPS press release. This release is classified as a Priority Mail Express Flat-Rate Envelope stamp, which sells for $33.25 each.

RELATED: New USPS Postmark Rules Could Delay Your Mail and Affect Important Deadlines.

2 Route 66 Stamps

Ready to hit the road? On May 5, the USPS is releasing a set of stamps commemorating the nation’s most iconic roadway, Route 66. There are eight different versions in total, with each featuring a different picture from each of the states the route passes through, shot by photographer David J. Schwartz. The set is classified and priced as Forever basic postage.

3 Figures of the American Revolution Stamps

The United States is gearing up to celebrate its 250th birthday this year, and the USPS is stepping up with its own celebration. On April 10th, the agency will release its Figures of the American Revolution set, according to a press release.

The impressive set showcases 25 different historic figures who played a significant role in our nation’s battle for independence from Great Britain. From the Founding Fathers to instrumental women, Black, and Native American icons, the images were all created by more than a dozen artists. This set is also classified and priced as Forever postage.

RELATED: The #1 Way Tariffs Are Affecting Your Mail, Says the USPS.

4 Sunflowers Stamp

Now that spring has finally arrived, it’s time to get into the season. That’s why, last week, the USPS released its brand-new Sunflowers stamp, according to a press release.

The latest piece of postage celebrates those iconic, massive flowers that are synonymous with the warmer months of the year. Illustrator Nancy Stahl drew the image as ink sketches based on photographs. This also marks the first time the flowers have appeared on stamps since they were last used in 2008 and 2012. They’re sold as First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate in booklets of 20.