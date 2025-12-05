4 USPS Mail Price Increases Happening Next Month

Get ready to pay more for things like Priority Mail, Ground Advantage, and Parcel Express.

You may not realize it, but the United States Postal Service (USPS) plays an extra special role this time of year, from getting your family holiday cards out to ensuring you get those packages on their way before the shipping deadlines pass. However, it’s also the season where your budget can get stretched paper-thin—and now, the postal service could put a little more strain on it as well. That’s because the USPS has announced it will soon institute mail price increases that could affect your bottom line.

“Although Mailing Services price increases are based on the consumer price index, Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions,” the USPS wrote in a Nov. 14 press release announcing the hike. “The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the organization with needed revenue.”

The USPS also pointed out that it was not planning on changing any pricing for its mailing services, as the federal entity announced earlier this year. That means you shouldn’t expect to pay more for a First-Class stamp. And while it may seem like bad timing for consumers, the organization also pointed out that the move to charge more was justified.

“As part of the Postal Service’s network modernization and transformation plan, these proposed changes will support creation of a revitalized organization capable of achieving its public service mission—providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week—in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended,” they wrote in the press release.

So, what can you expect the next time you visit the post office? Read on to see how much more you’ll be paying when the new rules go into effect.

1. Priority Mail

Thanks to its relative affordability, this tier can help get packages weighing 70 pounds or less to their destination in 2 to 3 days for a flat rate, no matter where they’re going. But when new pricing goes into effect on Jan. 18, 2026, you’ll pay 6.6 percent more for the service

2. Priority Mail Express

Customers who need to get their packages to their destinations in a rush typically opt for Priority Mail Express, which pushes up the delivery window to 1 to 3 days. Still, it offers a flat rate to send packages up to 70 pounds to any state. However, the USPS says pricing (which starts at $32.50) will increase by 5.1 percent in January.

3. Ground Advantage

Thanks to its lower rates for slower delivery times, Ground Advantage tends to be a popular option for anyone sending off a large number of packages (especially businesses). But starting Jan. 18, the price of this service will increase by 7.8 percent.

4. Parcel Select

This service may largely have been replaced by the advent of Ground Advantage, but large volume shippers (such as businesses) still have the option to use the 2 to 8 day shipping option. Next month, it will increase in cost by 6 percent.