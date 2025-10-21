4 New USPS Stamps You Can Add to Your Mail This Week

Hearing that there are planned changes announced by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) would likely lead someone to believe there are more dreaded mail price hikes on the way. But it’s not all bad news that comes out of the agency: Besides recently announcing some convenient upgrades to post offices across the U.S., the service is also continuing its perdiodic update of the postage stamps you can purchase. Whether you’re an avid collector or simply like to give your letters a little something extra, you can look forward to some seasonal charm and commemorative offerings with these new USPS stamps on your next visit.

1 | Holiday Stamps

As winter approaches, everything gets a little more festive—including the mail. Last month, the USPS revealed this year’s illustrated Holiday Cheer stamps, which are sold in booklets of 20 as Forever stamps.

“With colder days and longer nights approaching, these stamps offer a fresh and festive way to brighten up our holiday cards and letters, in turn, brightening the lives of our friends and loved ones,” Michael J. Elston, USPS vice president of labor relations, said at the release announcement event.

The set features four designs by artist Denise Fiedler. They include a fruit arrangement in front of an evergreen branch; a wreath covered in holly berries and a bow; a pair of cardinals perched on mistletoe branches; and a bunch of scarlet amaryllis flowers.

2 | Winter Landscapes

Those aren’t the only seasonally appropriate stamps hitting the post office: On the heels of the Holiday Cheer release, the USPS also announced its Winter Landscapes set for 2025.

According to a press release, the images acknowledge that winter is “not only a season but a state of mind,” pointing out that the beauty surrounding us during the shorter and colder days still can provide its own sense of warmth and color. Designed by USPS art director Ethel Kessler with five selected images from photographers, the postage stamps showcase the varying looks of the season.

They include a country landscape with two red barns creating stark contrast to the freshly fallen snow surrounding them, while another shows a fence surrounded by tall trees covered in a fresh drop of the white stuff. There’s also drooping evergreens covered in snow with a hill in the distant background, a set of icicles at sunset with frozen waves behind them, and a house sitting beneath a pastel-colored sky.

Similar to the Holiday Cheer set, these forever stamps will be sold in booklets of 20.

3 | Elie Wiesel stamp

Postage stamps have long been used to commemorate those with great achievements. Now, the USPS is honoring author, humanitarian, and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel with his own, making him the 18th person to receive the honor, per a press release.

“The Postal Service honoring Elie Wiesel is important because our stamps highlight the greatness of the American experience. This stamp serves as a reminder of this remarkable man, and his legacy of resilience and compassion,” Ronald A. Stroman, a member of the Postal Service Board of Governors and dedicating official for the stamp, said at a release ceremony in New York City last month.

“As a journalist, as an author, as an activist, and most importantly, as a teacher, Elie Wiesel chose again and again to speak for those who had no voice and it is a well-deserved recognition to have his image as the 18th stamp in the Distinguished Americans Stamp series,” he added.

After leaving Europe in the wake of WWII, the Romanian-born Night author officially became a U.S. citizen in 1963. He spent the rest of his life tirelessly advocating for human rights and the Jewish experience, earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.

The stamps bear a black and white portrait of Wiesel taken by photographer Sergey Bermeniev. The stamps can be used for two ounce letters and are unaffected by postage price changes.

4 | Jimmy Carter stamp

Earlier this month, the USPS announced it was commemorating former President Jimmy Carter with his own stamp. The agency announced the release on what would have been the Georgia native’s 101st birthday, Oct. 1, 2025.

“Born in 1924 in Plains, Georgia—a town of just 600 people—Jimmy Carter’s story is one of humble beginnings leading to a lifetime of extraordinary service,” Thomas J. Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the U.S. Postal Service, said during the ceremony.

“During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, he confronted many challenges and achieved many milestones. But perhaps the most remarkable chapter began after he left the White House. Rather than retreating to a comfortable retirement, he and his wife, Rosalynn, embarked on what many consider the most consequential post-presidency in American history,” he added.

The 39th president helped cement his legacy with his life after leaving the Oval Office as he did in it, working towards humanitarian and charitable efforts, also earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. The image shown on the stamp is of a 1982 oil painting of the former Commander in Chief by artist Herbert E. Abrams.