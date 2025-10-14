3 USPS Mail Changes Happening Now—And How They’ll Affect You

Even as technology has progressed, there’s no denying that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) remains a vital part of everyday life. The agency handles everything from securing your Amazon deliveries each week to sending out your holiday cards each year, despite some significant headwinds and leadership changes. But what do the coming months have in store for your parcels and letters? The USPS says some significant mail changes are happening soon that could affect your next visit.

1. There’s a new USPS notification app for your phone.

Receiving fake missed package update notifications has become one of the most common email scams circulating these days. But if you’ve been hoping for a way to cut down on the confusion, you’re in luck.

On Oct. 2, the USPS announced the launch of its Delivery Mobile app, per a press release. The new feature will expand its Informed Delivery service so that customers can easily use their phones to get a digital preview of their incoming letters and packages, as well as manage package delivery.

So, what will you get if you download it? The app provides push notifications for updates on your incoming mail and packages right to your phone’s screen, as well as the option for a biometric login (such as a face or fingerprint scan) to access your information for added security.

You’ll also have the ability to “view, interact with, and manage incoming mail” right from your phone, not to mention gain access to improved package tracking capabilities (including a tracking number scanner and the ability to share status with others).

2. USPS issued a stamp price update.

As the cost of…well, practically everything continues to rise, postage is no different. But after raising prices slightly over the summer, customers who were concerned about another jump can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment.

In a Sept. 25 press release, the USPS announced that a recommendation from Postmaster General David Steiner to hold pricing steady was accepted by the governors of the United States Postal Service.

“We continually strive to balance our pricing approach both to meet the revenue needs of the Postal Service and to deliver affordable offerings that reflect market conditions,” Steiner said in the press release. “We have therefore decided at this time to forgo a price change for First-Class Mail postage and other Market Dominant services until mid-year 2026.”

For customers, this means that the cost of a stamp required to mail a one-ounce letter will stay at 78 cents. And while this might seem steep compared to a decade ago, the USPS also pointed out that there were only “a handful of countries around the world [that] offer a lower price for a domestic single-piece letter.”

3. Post offices are getting an upgrade.

Even though post offices across the U.S. come in all shapes and sizes, it’s safe to say that all customers want to get in and out as quickly as possible when they have to visit in person. Fortunately, the USPS is making good on its promise to improve services by modernizing its facilities to help enhance the mailing experience.

In a Sept. 30 press release, the mail service said it had begun rolling out several technological upgrades to post offices. This includes smart lockers with 24/7 access that make it easier to manage package deliveries, as well as improved time-saving self-service kiosks that will now allow customers to weigh packages, print labels, purchase packing supplies, and mail packages.

Doing business on-site will also be easier thanks to the addition of new digital displays and signage that “guides customers through services, reducing confusion and helping them complete tasks quickly.”

The agency also released the Rapid Drop mobile app, which can be used for storing prepaid shipping labels, tracking packages, receiving package and delivery notifications, and streamlining label creation on the go.

Overall, the agency is also streamlining post office layouts to reduce wait times and speed up traffic flow. It’s also increasing the number of lobbies that aid in other government services, including passport and fingerprinting services.

The USPS says it will wrap up the first phase of the update by the end of October and will begin the next round of location enhancements at the beginning of the 2026 fiscal year.