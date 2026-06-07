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11 TJ Maxx Kitchen Finds That Look Like Dupes for Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and More

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 7, 2026
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Affordable kitchen finds that channel the look of designer brands.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 7, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to furnishing my home, I’m all about shopping smarter not harder—and that often leads me to T.J. Maxx. The retailer is known for offering name-brand finds at a fraction of their market price. Better yet, its kitchen section is packed with stylish dupes for Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Le Creuset, and more. Below, shop my top 11 high-end kitchen picks that won’t break the budget.

1
Botanical Coffee Mug Set

HEARTS AND KISSES 4pk Assorted Folk Heart Coffee Mugs
TJ Maxx

With their delicate porcelain design and gold trim, this Botanical Coffee Mug Set ($20) reminds me of Anthropologie’s bistro tile mug collection. However, the difference is you’re getting four dishwasher-safe mugs for roughly the price of one.

RELATED: 11 Target Kitchen Finds That Look Like Williams Sonoma for Less.

2
Fish Bubble Icon Glass Set

HELLO HAPPY Set Of 2 Fish Bubble Icon Glasses
TJ Maxx

Similarly, this Fish Bubble Icon Glass Set ($15) closely mirrors Anthro’s icon glassware collection. The lowball shape makes them ideal for muddled cocktails, while the summery artwork adds a touch of whimsy.

3
Two-Tiered Gold Server

JOLIE FLEUR 13x12 Two Tiered Lemon Leaves Scalloped Gold Tone Server
TJ Maxx

Tiered platters at high-end retailers can easily run upwards of $50, but this Two-Tiered Gold Server ($30) offers a more affordable alternative for dishing finger foods and homemade treats. It features a lemon tree motif and scalloped plates.

4
6-Piece Teakwood Utensil Set

ZULAY KITCHEN 6pc Teak Wood Utensils Set
TJ Maxx

Ditch the plastic and silicone cooking tools for this eco-friendly, nontoxic 6-Piece Teakwood Utensil Set ($25) instead. They’re lightweight, gentle on pots and pans, and super easy to clean. Similar sets retail for $110 at Crate & Barrel, making this dupe a no-brainer.

5
Floral Apron

Camille Apron
TJ Maxx

I won’t lie, Anthropologie’s apron line is cute enough to wear even outside of the house. But for $48, you could purchase three of T.J. Maxx’s Floral Aprons ($17 each) for the same price. It features adjustable neck and waist ties for a personalized fit, plus a huge pocket that fits your phone, reading glasses, and a recipe card.

6
Porcelain Salad Plate Jungle Collection

MORRIS & CO. Set Of 4 Porcelain Jungle Collection Salad Plates
TJ Maxx

Good luck finding a dishwasher-safe porcelain dishware collection for under $25 anywhere else. T.J. Maxx’s Porcelain Salad Plate Jungle Collection features an elegant botanical print that works beautifully year-round. Get the most bang for your buck using them for appetizers and desserts, too.

7
Linen Cocktail Napkin Set

MODE LIVING Made In Turkey 4pk Bel Air Cocktail Napkins
TJ Maxx

Linen is inherently luxurious, so adding this Linen Cocktail Napkin Set ($20) to your bar cart will instantly lend an elevated feel. Added bonus: They’re machine washable for easy maintenance.

8
20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

CAMBRIDGE SILVERSMITHS 20pc Stainless Steel Eivin Flatware Set
TJ Maxx

This 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set ($50) includes eight forks, eight spoons, and four butter knives. The black marble pattern adds a polished, upscale touch.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds This Week.

9
Handmade Wisteria Floral Table Runner

COULEUR NATURE Handmade Wisteria Floral Table Runner
TJ Maxx

A Handmade Wisteria Floral Table Runner ($40) like this one would cost you upwards of $100 at Pottery Barn or Anthropologie. Made from 100 percent cotton, it’s machine washable and makes for a beautiful tablescape backdrop.

10
7-Piece Forged Knives Set

ALL-CLAD 7pc Forged Knives Set Slightly Blemished
TJ Maxx

Upgrade your knife block to this stainless steel 7-Piece Forged Knives Set (on sale for $149), including a chef’s knife, pairing knife, serrated utility knife, santoku knife, honing steel, and scissors. And it comes neatly organized in a sleek acacia wood block.

11
15-Inch Cast Iron Griddle Pan

FINEX Handcrafted In Usa 15in Cast Iron Modern Heirloom Grill Pan
TJ Maxx

Whip up everything on this 15-Inch Cast Iron Griddle Pan ($70) from pancakes and bacon to smash burgers and fajitas. Best of all, it comes pre seasoned.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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