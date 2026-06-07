11 TJ Maxx Kitchen Finds That Look Like Dupes for Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and More
When it comes to furnishing my home, I’m all about shopping smarter not harder—and that often leads me to T.J. Maxx. The retailer is known for offering name-brand finds at a fraction of their market price. Better yet, its kitchen section is packed with stylish dupes for Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Le Creuset, and more. Below, shop my top 11 high-end kitchen picks that won’t break the budget.
1
Botanical Coffee Mug Set
With their delicate porcelain design and gold trim, this Botanical Coffee Mug Set ($20) reminds me of Anthropologie’s bistro tile mug collection. However, the difference is you’re getting four dishwasher-safe mugs for roughly the price of one.
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2
Fish Bubble Icon Glass Set
Similarly, this Fish Bubble Icon Glass Set ($15) closely mirrors Anthro’s icon glassware collection. The lowball shape makes them ideal for muddled cocktails, while the summery artwork adds a touch of whimsy.
3
Two-Tiered Gold Server
Tiered platters at high-end retailers can easily run upwards of $50, but this Two-Tiered Gold Server ($30) offers a more affordable alternative for dishing finger foods and homemade treats. It features a lemon tree motif and scalloped plates.
4
6-Piece Teakwood Utensil Set
Ditch the plastic and silicone cooking tools for this eco-friendly, nontoxic 6-Piece Teakwood Utensil Set ($25) instead. They’re lightweight, gentle on pots and pans, and super easy to clean. Similar sets retail for $110 at Crate & Barrel, making this dupe a no-brainer.
5
Floral Apron
I won’t lie, Anthropologie’s apron line is cute enough to wear even outside of the house. But for $48, you could purchase three of T.J. Maxx’s Floral Aprons ($17 each) for the same price. It features adjustable neck and waist ties for a personalized fit, plus a huge pocket that fits your phone, reading glasses, and a recipe card.
6
Porcelain Salad Plate Jungle Collection
Good luck finding a dishwasher-safe porcelain dishware collection for under $25 anywhere else. T.J. Maxx’s Porcelain Salad Plate Jungle Collection features an elegant botanical print that works beautifully year-round. Get the most bang for your buck using them for appetizers and desserts, too.
7
Linen Cocktail Napkin Set
Linen is inherently luxurious, so adding this Linen Cocktail Napkin Set ($20) to your bar cart will instantly lend an elevated feel. Added bonus: They’re machine washable for easy maintenance.
8
20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
This 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set ($50) includes eight forks, eight spoons, and four butter knives. The black marble pattern adds a polished, upscale touch.
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9
Handmade Wisteria Floral Table Runner
A Handmade Wisteria Floral Table Runner ($40) like this one would cost you upwards of $100 at Pottery Barn or Anthropologie. Made from 100 percent cotton, it’s machine washable and makes for a beautiful tablescape backdrop.
10
7-Piece Forged Knives Set
Upgrade your knife block to this stainless steel 7-Piece Forged Knives Set (on sale for $149), including a chef’s knife, pairing knife, serrated utility knife, santoku knife, honing steel, and scissors. And it comes neatly organized in a sleek acacia wood block.
11
15-Inch Cast Iron Griddle Pan
Whip up everything on this 15-Inch Cast Iron Griddle Pan ($70) from pancakes and bacon to smash burgers and fajitas. Best of all, it comes pre seasoned.